The market did not like the news, and neither should you.

This merger does not bode with the vision of Just Eat Takeaway.

Introduction

Just Eat Takeaway(OTCPK:TKAYF) and Grubhub(GRUB) have announced their planned merger. Grubhub will consolidate with the European food delivery powerhouse to form 'the largest food delivery business outside China'. Many analysts are positive about this merger, they think that Jitske Groen, CEO of JET, can make Grubhub the market leader in the United States again. But in this write-up, I will explain why this deal might not benefit existing Just Eat Takeaway shareholders, and instead, adds serious execution risks.

Grubhub

In the beginning, Grubhub functioned as a marketplace. Customers would go to their website, find a restaurant, and order food. All Grubhub did was notify the restaurant, and take a hefty commission. A very profitable business, obviously. Just Eat Takeaway is a consolidation of many European food delivery services that created likewise marketplaces, so on a first glance, there is an obvious match.

Around 2015 Grubhub was the clear market leader in the United States food delivery space, but other food delivery competitors started gaining market share with a new model, they actually started delivering food. In particular, DoorDash and Uber Eats started building a delivery platform meaning they were responsible for the deliveries, not the restaurants themselves. Obviously, a lot of restaurants like this, doing the deliveries is a time-intensive endeavour, with very little payoff. Restaurants prefer paying a higher fee while avoiding the hassle of delivering food themselves. Restaurant owners could spend their time doing what they do best, making good food.

Ever since that moment, Grubhub has seen little growth compared to competitors. It was time for a change, so Grubhub decided to create their own delivery network. Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Mandeep Singh expects 45% of the 2020 revenue to be from Grubhub's own delivery network.

(Source: Finance Yahoo)

The other competitors are currently unprofitable, and because of this Grubhub is struggling to remain profitable as well. The EBITDA negative competitors are underpricing Grubhub. Jitske Groen is very critical of these competitors that 'are giving away free food' but at the same acknowledges that:

"You need to accept that in some places you will create losses if that place is for you strategically important." ~Jitske Groen, CEO Just Eat Takeaway

And I think that sums up DoorDash's strategy. For them, the entirety of the United States is strategically important and they want to become the market leader there.

As you can see profit margins of Grubhub have shrunk massively, and they actually had negative EBITDA growth last year, the exact thing Jitske Groen was ridiculing his competitors for during the call.

"Furthermore, we believe online diners are becoming more promiscuous. For years, we saw in our data that a Grubhub diner was extremely loyal to our platform. However, our newer diners are increasingly coming to us already having ordered on a competing online platform, and our existing diners are increasingly ordering from multiple platforms." ~ Matt Maloney, Founder and CEO of GrubHub

Even the GrubHub CEO himself acknowledges that Grubhub's moat is weak. Customers feel little brand loyalty and order from multiple platforms. Obviously, this means that more expensive platforms price themselves out of the market.

''Starbucks has a contract with Uber Eats, Popeyes with Postmates, and Taco Bell and KFC with Grubhub. Yet, As Uber Eats and Grubhub public filings show, partnerships don’t always lead to revenue. Often, partners pay the delivery services lower fees, decreasing their take rates or even causing them to lose money. '' ~Secondmeasure

Big restaurant chains are holding all the power, and the food delivery platforms very little. A merger between two major food delivery platforms could have changed that, but unfortunately, that did not happen.

In 2017 Grubhub had a 90%+ market share in New York City, so they are even losing relevance in their best performing areas. In the call, Grubhub management said New York City is actually the area with the most revenues relatively from the hybrid delivery/marketplace model.

"A hybrid delivery / marketplace model and focus on independent restaurants has created a long-term sustainable, profitable model at Grubhub" ~Just Eat Takeaway during the presentation about the merger.

But the data is showing something else. If Grubhub wants to remain relevant it needs to fund growth by giving up profitability in some places, a difficult dilemma.

We're generating just as much contribution profit on independent and small chain orders that we deliver as we are on small chain independent restaurants that deliver for themselves. ~ Adam DeWitt -- President and Chief Financial Officer Grubhub

Existing management has made the decision to build a delivery platform to follow the trend, it does not improve profitability but it makes sure your platform remains relevant. This, combined with the EBITDA negative competitors, is putting pressure on Grubhub's profitability.

Just Eat

Jitske Groen, CEO of Just Eat Takeaway, is a firm believer in being a marketplace first, and a delivery platform on the side. Just last year Takeaway merged with Just Eat, where a similar discussion arose. Prosus(OTCPK:PROSY), a South African fund, trying to buy Just Eat wrote this about that:

"While Prosus believes Just Eat is an attractive business with strong long-term potential,its historically strong market positions are being eroded by intensifying competition. Prosus is the right owner for Just Eat and intends to provide the necessary investment in product, technology, marketing and own-delivery capabilities to enable Just Eatto shift to an own-delivery focused hybrid model, protect its -3-market positions, and capitalise on its long-term opportunity." ~ Prosus investor relations

The reality is that Just Eat Takeaway does not have the capital to seriously transform Just Eat's business into a hybrid model, and they don't want to. Just Eat is the market leader in the United Kingdom but is experiencing pressure from Uber Eats and Deliveroo, who are building advanced delivery platforms. It seems like a matter of time until Just Eat undergoes the same fate as Grubhub, failing to follow the trend from strictly marketplaces to hybrid marketplaces with advanced delivery networks.

Can Jitske Groen turn Grubhub around?

"I'm doing this for 19 years, and I know that it is very difficult to become the market leader, and that it is difficult to compete with the market leader. That also has disadvantages, we can't just go the United States and start a delivery platform there." ~Jitske Groen, Just Eat Takeaway CEO.

Jitske Groen is a firm believer of the winner takes it all mentality. He believes market leaders will eventually come out victorious, but as I explained Grubhub is anything but a market leader currently. So he is gambling that he can make Grubhub the market leader again, but I don't see how he can turn around Grubhub and become the market leader in the United States without investing vast quantities of money.

"We will continue to evaluate opportunities in sizeable, underdeveloped and underinvested countries that offer attractive long-term growth potential and do not have a firmly established market leader." ~Takeaway Investor Relations

The Grubhub opportunity is in a sizeable, overdeveloped, overinvested country with attractive long-term growth potential but with a firmly established market leader, DoorDash(DOORD). In my opinion, the Grubhub merger goes against Jitske Groen's principles and is a risky bet that can easily dilute JET shareholder value.

Uber Eats

Grubhub CEO Matt Maloney says that Uber's merger talks included a "mid sixties offer" and Just Eat's offer was "dramatically better." ~Seekingalpha

Just think about what that means. Uber Eats(UBER), a massive player in the US food delivery market, offered a lower price than Just Eat for Grubhub. Jitske Groen was ridiculing the competitors about their EBITDA negative growth, during the call about the merger, but he actually offered more than Uber, 'who are giving away free food'. Uber Eats would have profited massively from merging with Grubhub, the scale benefits would have been gigantic. This consolidated company had the firepower to outgrow DoorDash.

But turns out that JET management was willing to offer a better deal than Uber Eats. Does that mean Uber management undervalued Grubhub or that JET management overvalued Grubhub? One thing is clear Uber management knows much more about the American market.

Debt

JET management is moving fast, and until now they won everywhere where they tipped their toes, but even winners can start losing. Multiple analysts asked Jitske Groen in the call about the merger: 'why now?'. And he agreed that it is bad timing, but 'you can't expect Matt, CEO of Grubhub, to wait two years'. So in short, even the CEO agrees that he is rushing into this gigantic market.

Grubhub Just Eat Takeaway Long term debt to equity 45% 19% Coupon rate for outstanding bonds 5.5% 1.25%

JET is merging with Grubhub and by doing so inherited a high debt load, while JET themselves has placed convertible bonds with a much lower coupon rate.

Market reaction

The market's reaction on the proposed merger between Grubhub and Just Eat Takeaway was double-sided. For Grubhub shareholders it was a win, they will own the leader of the European food delivery space, but for JET shareholders it was a loss. The market was clear: this merger is diluting JET shareholder value.

Merger risks

Antitrust risks are practically nonexistent since both companies operate on different continents. Obviously it's not exactly zero but I would be very surprised if there were any problems of that sort.

Shareholders obviously have to approve the merger and that does add some uncertainty. Grubhub shareholders will very likely approve the merger but Just Eat Takeaway shareholders may be a bit more hesitant. The market reaction itself shows that the JET shareholders are a bit concerned.

Conclusion

Just Eat Takeaway management stepped into the most competitive food delivery market in the world. Clearly there is much to win, but there is also much to lose. One thing is clear, with this merger Just Eat Takeaway has lengthened its path to profitability, and the market knows it.

I'm planning to write another article discussing Just Eat Takeaway's European food delivery platforms in depth. Remember to follow me on Seeking Alpha if you are interested.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.