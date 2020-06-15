STERIS Plc (NYSE:STE) is a global healthcare leader focusing on sterilized medical instruments and consumables used in hospitals and surgery centers. The company also offers a wide range of specialty solutions and sterilization equipment and services for life sciences laboratory and manufacturing settings. Growth and earnings have been strong in recent years supported by a consolidating market position driving the stock higher by over 150% since 2018. COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the company's operating environment considering a slowdown of elective procedures representing soft demand trends into the current quarter across various segments. While there are some uncertainties for when conditions can normalize, the company benefits from overall solid fundamentals. We like STE as a dividend growth stock with a positive long-term outlook.

Fiscal 2020 Earnings Recap

Steris reported its fiscal 2020 Q4 earnings report in May for the period that ended March 31st with non-GAAP EPS of $1.64 which beat estimates by $0.07. Revenue on the quarter at $823 million increased by 7.1% year over year and was also ahead of expectations.

This was a solid report for the company capping off a year of acceleration momentum across the main operating segments. Revenue for the year climbed by 8.9% against just a 2.5% increase in operating expenses. The gross margin of 44.2% in the quarter and 43.55% for the year was a record for the company. Similarly, the operating margin for fiscal 2020 at 20.7% increased compared to 20.0% in 2019. Income from operations increased by 30.5% y/y leading to a GAAP EPS of $4.76, and non-GAAP EPS of $5.64 for the year.

Notably, with the Q4 earnings report, the company announced a simplification of its reporting segments with Healthcare Products and Healthcare Specialty Services segments combining. Going forward Steris will have three business segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies.

Healthcare remains the largest unit representing 65% of total revenues. For the year, healthcare products saw strong growth up 7% on a constant currency organic growth basis. The company mentioned that several new products in infection prevention, capital equipment, and consumables have seen good adoption trends by customers.

Firm-wide growth has been driven by the Applied Sterilization Technologies "AST" unit with organic revenues climbing 14.5% y/y on a constant currency basis. ATS provides contract sterilization services used by other medical device manufacturers along with related industry testing and validation. AST also generates the highest operating margin for the company given its service aspect.

The smaller Life Sciences segment, contributing 14% of total revenues, also had a good year with 11% growth on a constant currency organic basis. Curiously, Q4 was particularly strong for Life Sciences related consumables with revenue up 26%. The explanation here is that some pharmaceutical customers may have been stocking up due to COVID-19 with trends continuing into April. Management expects the growth to normalize in the coming months. Separately, a firm-wide order backlog of $243 million, up from $215 million at the end of fiscal 2019 supports a continued growth outlook.

Steris ended the fiscal year with $320 million in cash against $1.2 billion in long term debt. A current ratio of 2.4x and a manageable debt-to-EBITDA leverage ratio of 1.5x highlights that the balance sheet position remains a source of fundamental strength for the company. Steris generated $380 million in free cash flow last year, up from $355 million in fiscal 2019.

Management Outlook Fiscal 2021

Keep in mind that given the timing of the quarter-end, it was largely business as usual for the company between January through the first half of March. The company saw a generalized slowdown of conditions at the tail end of the quarter which continued through April and the fiscal 2021 period. Given the higher level of firm-wide uncertainty, Steris is not providing full-year financial guidance. From the press release:

We experienced modest financial impact from a decline in procedure volumes late in the fourth quarter due to COVID-19. Because of the uncertainty of COVID-19, we are not providing guidance for fiscal 2021 at this time. We continue to leverage our capabilities to assist healthcare providers on the front lines of this pandemic.

During the conference call, management noted they expect these trends to be a short-term phenomenon. Nevertheless, with an update on conditions through the early part of fiscal Q1, management said sales were down about 10% compared to the month in 2019. In this case, the weakness is explained by the slowdown of global elective medical procedures as stay-at-home orders limited non-emergency hospital visits and surgeries in the early stages of the pandemic. From the conference call:

In April, we saw stronger declines in Healthcare with neutral deposit performance again in Life Science and AST. This resulted in a total STERIS revenue decline of less than 10% for April 2020 versus April 2019. On a positive note, we are beginning to see a return of procedures. While we expect this return to be gradual early on, we are encouraged by the discussions we are having with hospital leaders. Similar to others in our space, we anticipate ramping back up to more normalized levels by the end of this calendar year and possibly sooner.

Management expects hospitals to gradually normalize operations going forward supporting higher demand for the company. Some areas of the business are even benefiting with products and services directly utilized in the response to the COVID-19. Steris has a sterilization solution for on-site N95 facemasks that received an FDA emergency use authorization in May. The module utilizes vaporized hydrogen peroxide to decontaminate respirators. Other types of products like cleaning solutions and detergents are also in high demand.

The long-term outlook has been reaffirmed with continued optimism on industry tailwinds. Steris sees total revenue growth opportunity in the mid-to-high single digits including both organic growth and M&A opportunities. The company also expects double-digit EPS growth over time.

In terms of the market consensus, fiscal 2021 revenue of $2.98 billion and EPS at $5.24 represent an annual decline of 1.7% and 5.5% each respectively. The softer trends from Q1 and Q2 are expected to improve by the second half of the year. Going forward, the market currently expects growth to rebound in fiscal 2022 with revenues climbing 9.5% and earnings reaching $6.31 per share.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

We think Steris's long-term outlook remains positive despite the near term challenges. Within the healthcare sector, a higher focus on sterilization and general infection prevention represent a fundamental growth tailwind for the company and its specialty products. We are bullish on the services aspect of the business considering the company's market position, customer relationships, and expertise as a structural advantage.

Looking at the company's valuation multiples, STE is currently trading at 32x earnings from over the past year and an EV to EBITDA multiple of 18.7x. While most of the ratios are above the average for the company over the past few years, we think the higher premium is justified as the company's growth and earnings outlook have improved from earlier in the decade. The context here is the expectation for EPS growth to remain in the double-digits over time.

Keep in mind that Steris acquired competitor "Synergy Health" for $1.9 billion in 2015 which represented a significant milestone for the company, helping to consolidate its market leadership position. Most financial metrics have accelerated in the period since including record margins and earnings this last fiscal year. The company intends to utilize the greater cash flow for continued growth opportunities.

A Quality Dividend Growth Stock

Favorably, we like STE as a dividend grower. While the current yield of 1.00% is relatively modest, the company has increased the regular quarterly dividend amount for 14 consecutive years, most recently in September of 2019 to a new rate of $0.37 per share. Since 2011, the annual dividend hike has averaged 10.6%.

Even with the softer earnings outlook for this year, we still expect Steris to increase the dividend as the payout ratio under 30% on consensus fiscal 2021 earnings is a level well supported by the underlying cash flows. For context, the dividend represents an annual payout of approximately $125 million compared to $380 million in free cash flow generated in the last fiscal year. The company considers growing the dividend as a top priority for capital deployment.

Verdict

We are bullish on the long-term outlook for the company and expect its growth and earnings trajectory can normalize once the COVID-19 pandemic disruptions have passed. The combination of differentiated products along with value-added services should support a premium valuation for the stock for the foreseeable future. We like STE for its dividend growth profile with room for another rate hike later this year.

Balancing the positives, we rate shares of STE as a hold with a price target of $170 representing about 12% upside from current levels. Considering the company is heading into a period of softer growth, we think upside will be limited by bearish sentiment in the near term until there is clear evidence of trends rebounding.

The stock trading at around 30x forward earnings appears to have already captured much of the upside in the story. Tactically, we'd like to see shares under $140 to initiate a long position with a more favorable valuation. The risk here is that the global macro conditions deteriorate leading to revisions lower in long-term estimates. Monitoring points include trends in the high-ticket capital equipment sales and the evolution of financial margins.

