Why This Could Be A Bear Market Rally After All

Renewed concerns about the Novel Coronavirus pandemic have many market participants questioning future growth prospects, and whether this was just a bear market rally after all.

No doubt, this is an inflection point, not just for stocks, but for many markets and asset classes in general.

I understand that people are fed up with inequality, unfair treatment, excessive force by police, and other troubling sociological factors. However, let us not forget that in conjunction with all this we still have the Novel Coronavirus/NCV to deal with.

Just because statistically the situation has gotten "better" in some areas of the country does not mean that the NCV is not a major threat to our economy or to our way of life anymore. I don't see much social distancing in the underlying photo, and many of the masks people are wearing are not effective protective gear against the NCV.

Moreover, protests and "mass gatherings" are just part of the problem, as the NCV is likely spreading due to restaurants reopening, the summer tourism season, and an overall "relaxed" attitude towards the disease. By, the way, it's not just here in America, as cases seem to be spiking in many parts of the world, and this is all still an extension of the first wave, in my view.

This phenomenon creates a great deal of uncertainty, and it will very likely lead to periodic spikes in volatility, declines in stock prices, and transitory declines in key asset prices in other areas of the market as well.

Market Outlook

Do we rebound and go higher, or do we proceed lower from here?

In a bullish case scenario, we can see a rebound toward the 3,000 level, and if we break above this key level, the correction may be over. Also, it would be constructive to see some consolidation around the 3,000 level before markets proceed higher, in my view.

However, I'm leaning toward a more bearish case scenario for now. Now, in a more bearish case scenario, which appears more probable in my view, the SPX may not decisively penetrate the 3,000 level. In this case, we would likely see additional downside price action to roughly the 2,800-2,850 support level next. We can talk about the possibility of lower levels when we come to cross that road, possibly within the next few weeks.

Nevertheless, a decline to the 2,800 level would represent a correction of around 13% from recent highs. However, and perhaps more interestingly, if we look at SPX's ATHs around 3,400, the correction would equate to nearly 18%, bringing SPX and markets in general dangerously close to bear market territory once again.

This would also imply that the recent meteoric rise in stocks may have been an atypically sharp bear market rally, instead of the start of a true, new bull market.

What the VIX is Telling Us

I also, want to bring up the VIX, as it's becoming quite elevated once again.

We can see that after becoming relatively complacent in recent weeks, the VIX has spiked to the 40 level over the last few sessions. The VIX is creeping up by around 15% this morning, yet it's still just at 40. Now, I'm not saying that I expect to see the VIX back up at 80 any time soon, but if panic intensifies, the VIX could top out at around 50-55 this time. This would likely roughly coincide with SPX 2,800-2,850, in my view.

What About Other Markets?

Not even gold is immune from the recent sell-off

We see that despite holding up relatively well, gold also is declining today. Gold and GSMs in general are in a bit of a better spot than most equities, but in times of increased volatility gold, silver, and miners also can decline quite a bit.

Right now, we are watching the $1,700-$1,670 level for support, but if $1,670 breaks down, gold could temporarily decline to around the $1,600 level. This would represent a correction of roughly 10.5% from gold's recent highs, quite substantial for the gold market. Naturally, a decline in gold should pull silver and gold/silver mining stocks lower as well.

Speaking about silver

Silver is looking quite a bit more bearish than gold here. We see a double top at around the $19 level, combined with a bearish head and shoulders pattern. If the selloff resumes, and possibly intensifies from here, we could see silver revisit $16 support over the next several sessions.

Gold and silver miners are in the same boat essentially. If prices of the underlying assets, silver and gold head lower (likely temporarily), gold and silver related stocks and ETFs are likely to see more short-term weakness from here as well.

What about Bitcoin?

We see that Bitcoin's (BTC-USD) chart does not appear particularly satisfactory here. First, we see that the uptrend that began in mid-March appears to be broken. Bitcoin put in several valiant attempts to break out above the $10,000 level. However, likely due to overall market turbulence, it's now moving the wrong way.

The risk here is that Bitcoin is likely to fall through the $9,000 level. Next level of support is at about $8,500, and then at $8,000 after that. In fact, BTC may bottom around $7,800, but if this level does not hold, we can possibly see Bitcoin trade back down to around the $6,600-$6,500 level before the next real bottom is achieved.

Disclosure: Our positions in Bitcoin, and all alt-coins got stopped out at around $9,300-9,100 (Bitcoin) level. We plan to re-enter the market at lower levels, as we see enormous long-term potential in the digital asset industry going forward.

The Bottom Line

Asset prices, stocks in particular, went up too fast and too furiously, roughly by 50% since the mid-March lows. Furthermore, their appreciation was largely due to Fed stimulus, and in my view, unfounded confidence in a "V-Shaped" recovery. Now that the NCV is re-surging, and may come in with a second wave in the fall, the economic recovery will very likely take much longer and may be more shallow than many market participants had expected.

Therefore, we could see more downside from here, not only in stocks, but in gold, silver, Bitcoin, and many other assets in general. We are relatively cautious right now, and have ample dry powder on hand to re-enter markets at lower levels.

