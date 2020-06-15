The stock has recently had a major rally, and some traders and investors wonder whether it is useful to known about the fundamental situation if such things happen.

At the very beginning of June, I published an article titled "Valaris' Restructuring Is Near". I argued that Valaris (VAL) will soon have to file for bankruptcy and raise additional funds to stay afloat which meant that common equity was set to get zero in the upcoming restructuring. At that time, Valaris' shares traded below $0.50. Soon after the article was published, the stock went higher than $2.00 but then settled closer to $1.00.

I got a number of questions regarding the practical use of my Valaris thesis. At first glance, there's no use at all - I say that shareholders will get nothing and then the stock enjoys a major rally. In this article, I would like to address this important issue. Let's go step by step.

My assessment of the fundamental situation has not changed at all - Valaris is set for a restructuring with a wipeout of common equity (the company has just skipped another interest payment). Valaris is already not viable with the current capital structure, and the market is set to get worse before it gets better. I fully agree with the latest report from Bassoe Analytics: "With no previously unknown floater fixtures over the last month and continued risk of contract suspensions, terminations, and program delays, dayrates and utilization are likely to decrease further". This was a report for floaters, but the picture on the jack-up front does not look better: "Contracting activity for jack-ups remains quiet while utilization continues to decline due to program delays and cancellations. We expect this trend to linger, with more rigs put on standby or terminated in several regions, as we move through the next few months. Downward pressure on dayrates should strengthen as more rigs become available". Put simply, the market situation will only get worse, and Valaris needs to restructure its debt as soon as possible to get rid of interest payments and try to reposition itself for challenging market conditions. The fact that the stock is a "walking dead" due to the upcoming bankruptcy does not mean that it cannot rally. In fact, short-term rallies often happen in pre-bankruptcy stocks. This happens because short-sellers face high margin requirements and have trouble with borrowing shares while speculative buyers rush to buy stocks due to market sentiment or a chart setup. In this situation, the true price discovery is temporarily impaired since the selling side cannot "express its opinion" in full due to physical constraints. Once the situation calms down, the pre-bankruptcy stock starts to fall. We've seen the same setup in Noble Corp. (NE) (I wrote about it here), Seadrill (SDRL), Pacific Drilling (PACD) and drillers with no near-term bankruptcy concerns like Borr Drilling (BORR) and Transocean (RIG). The key thing to remember is that while a situation may be "obvious" like in Valaris' case - the company skipped interest payments and is discussing a comprehensive restructuring of its indebtedness with lenders - the market will not fully adjust the stock price until the day the company files for bankruptcy. There are several ways how investors and traders can use the information "the company is going belly up and the equity is set to be wiped out". Investors with an underwater position can bail out during an irrational rally, cutting their losses. Traders who have entered a long position on a technical breakout and volume surge should be prepared to take profits at the first sign of trouble since the company's fundamental value is zero or close to zero. Finally, the most experienced traders who manage to find shares to borrow can use the spike as an opportunity to short the stock once the upside momentum fades. This is the stock market - you can be long a stock you believe is ultimately going to zero for technical reasons - but having information about the true state of things in the company is always an advantage.

Conclusion: Valaris has almost $200 million of market capitalization but the stock will turn out to be worthless once the company finalizes the terms of restructuring with its lenders or enters bankruptcy without a deal in place. The company is already not viable with the current capital structure, and the market situation will only get worse in the upcoming months. This does not mean that the stock cannot rally once again if the speculative activity increases, but it does mean that the ultimate outcome for Valaris' equity will be grim, and there is a number of ways (which I highlighted above) to use this information for either profit or safety of your account.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.

