Income Factory: Tough Choices In A Volatile Environment

My own more aggressive risk/reward portfolio took it on the chin, largely because of the collapse of the gas & oil MLP market and funds focused on that sector.

It has been a challenging and humbling year for many investors, myself included. It is hard to believe that less than six months ago we were writing about a year (2019) just concluded that saw a 24% total return from an Income Factory that was producing, reinvesting and compounding cash distributions at a 12% rate.

Since then my personal Income Factory has suffered a serious body blow, primarily due to my investment in gas and oil MLP funds. Contrary to the expectations of both myself and many industry experts, these assets did NOT behave like toll roads whose revenues would be independent of the prices of the commodities they carried, but cratered along with energy prices, causing many of the funds to fall to pennies on the dollar and/or even have to close. More disturbing than the fall in market prices was the drop in distributions (actual or expected).

We can console (?) ourselves all we want by claiming the Saudi/Russian energy squeeze (or whatever you want to call it) and the once-in-a-lifetime (we hope) pandemic that shut down almost the entire economy was a "black swan" event that nobody could have foreseen. Be that as it may, even if the lesson makes me a little bit smarter, it doesn't put money back in my pocket or my portfolio.

In this article, I will discuss what happened and the challenges I believe we still confront as we try to figure out (1) where do we go from here, (2) are the risks we face fundamentally different or not from those we have faced before, and (3) how do we design (or tweak) our Income Factory strategy to meet them. Especially in view of our own personal demographics, financial needs and risk/reward tolerance.

In theory, our Income Factory strategy is designed to be unfazed by market price drops, since our assets (the "machines" in the Factory) are selected with the idea that they will continue at their current (or close to their current) distribution rates regardless of how the market prices them from time to time. With the MLP funds that assumption clearly failed, as the savage drop in market prices reflected a genuine and accurate expectation that the funds' distributions would fall precipitously as well as the market prices.

MLPs Drag Down the Entire Factory

The MLP sector, along with REML, the leveraged real estate mortgage ETN that I owned, (which also cratered) accounted for just about 20% of my portfolio. But because it suffered a market drop of a staggering 76%, it dragged the overall portfolio's market value down by about 35%. The rest of the portfolio, without the impact of the MLPs and REML, "only" dropped by 25%. Serious as that sounds (and indeed was), we had a similar 25% market value drop in 2018 and still emerged healthy the following year. In other words, absent the MLPs and REML, the losses in the portfolio were not so different from those experienced at times in the past, and from which we recovered through opportunistic reinvestment and compounding.

What made (and still makes) this year's experience more challenging is the still unknown factor of the coronavirus pandemic and what impact it will have on future investment results. Like European generals who have been accused of preparing for World Wars 2 and 1 with tactics learned in previous wars (WW1 and the Franco-Prussian War, respectively), I freely admit that while I was prepared for a typical recession (even a severe one, like 2008 or worse), where perhaps 10-15% or more of corporate America defaults and stops paying interest and dividends, I was NOT prepared for the prospect of the entire economy (or most of it) shutting down for a prolonged period. Nor was I prepared for the uncertainty that still grips most of us as we try to figure out whether the worst is behind us or yet to come.

Investment Strategy for Unprecedented Uncertainty

As I sit here on a Friday, writing this article, the markets are struggling to gain back a portion of the 2000+ points on the Dow that they gave up yesterday (Thursday). Two competing scenarios seem to be struggling for the market's attention and acceptance:

Concerns about the ultimate impact of the pandemic (which seems to be far from over), and The ability and willingness of corporate America, aided and abetted by the Fed, to continue to operate its businesses and "stay alive" through whatever unknowns (recession, depression, political strife, constitutional crisis, extended or multi-stage pandemic, etc.) lie ahead.

Until this past week, it seemed as though the second point of view would prevail, that corporate America enabled by the Federal Reserve would overcome all obstacles, especially since the economy seemed to be "opening up," whatever that exactly meant given the variety of economic and pandemic "containment" strategies being applied across the country.

Then all of a sudden - the previous day (Thursday) - many investors and commentators seemed to develop doubts, and realize that perhaps the disconnect between the capital markets and the Main Street economy of ordinary people and small businesses was more serious than they had realized. Had the financial markets, like Wile E. Coyote in the classic RoadRunner cartoons, gotten too far out ahead of the economic reality experienced by the average American?

And if so, how big a problem would that be? Having a strong economy and stock market has long co-existed with grossly unequal income and wealth. (I'm not suggesting that's a good thing; only that it has been the norm.) So perhaps it is possible that corporate America could survive (even if it didn't thrive) throughout a pandemic-induced recession that primarily hurt individuals and businesses at the bottom of the economic pyramid. But maybe not, and the disconnect would ultimately come home to roost in corporate losses and defaults that would pull the stock market back down. Or worse, result in an extended recession or depression that would affect corporate credit and equity across the board.

I don't know the answer, but I suspect our markets may flip-flop back and forth for awhile between optimistic and pessimistic views of all this as the broader body politic (and economic) deals with (1) ongoing medical effects of the pandemic, (2) political tensions and/or crises relating to the George Floyd/police brutality protests and voting and election issues, and (3) the economic and financial impact as various parts of the country deal with local or regional economic shutdowns and re-openings in the months ahead.

This raises questions about whether an investment policy of "holding tight through volatile periods" - the hallmark of BOTH the Income Factory philosophy and other long-term "buy and hold" strategies (like dividend growth investing, indexing, etc.) - will be as effective in the near and medium future if we are facing a different kind of economic downturn than we have ever faced before (i.e. one that threatens interest payments, dividends and distributions across the board, even of very strong companies, and not just the prices of their stocks).

I am merely asking myself these questions. I don't claim to have the answers to them. But the downside risk of being wrong is greater for those of us who are retired or otherwise dependent on our investment income than for those who still have a decade or more to go before they need that income, and therefore have time to recover from whatever the markets throw at us over the next few months or even years (and to benefit from reinvesting and compounding distributions at bargain prices).

Assessing Our Own Risk/Reward Profile

It is clearer than ever to me that the core Income Factory philosophy - that "math is math" and you can achieve any target total return via whatever combination of cash distributions and market price growth you choose - is far from a "one size fits all" strategy.

Most of us probably fit into one or another of these categories, each with its own attitude toward risk and reward, and each with its own ability to take a long-term "stay the course" view and to withstand market and distribution shocks while doing so.

Those fully employed with a current income who are investing for retirement with no need to touch the funds for a decade or more Those who may be close to or in retirement, but with pensions or other incomes in addition to their Income Factory output, and therefore can still take a long term, "re-invest and compound" view Those who are currently living on their Income Factory output and unable to re-invest and compound much or all of it Those in the first two categories who have a current "income buffer" but are still risk-averse enough that they want a less volatile portfolio

In evolving my own investment philosophy over the past thirty years, especially through the great crash of 2008-2009, I never thought a lot about this and assumed that the strategy of "buying and holding, reinvesting and compounding" was a "given" for long-term investors, whether dividend growth investors, indexers, growth/total return investors, or - finally - income investors like those who ascribe to our Income Factory approach. Most of my thinking and writing focused on the "HOW TO" aspects of it, especially the psychological. How to get an investor to keep his/her nerve through downturns and not be tempted to "get off the train" and be on the sidelines when it started up again. Much of the Income Factory's appeal was that its high yields and the "river of cash" they created made it psychologically and emotionally easier to stay on the train through volatile periods, knowing we were building income at a faster rate than ever.

Such a "buy and hold" approach has worked through decades of "garden variety" downturns and recessions (regardless of whether you practiced an Income Factory, dividend growth or indexing, etc. strategy). The question for us now is: How different will this pandemic-induced downturn be from what we have seen in the past? How long will it last? How extensively will it affect the entire economy or just isolated parts of it? And will the other factors mentioned earlier, especially political, make its impact even more severe?

As mentioned earlier, I don't have answers to these questions, but the overall uncertainty has caused me to adopt a much more cautious approach than I had previously to investing in general and to the design of my own personal Income Factory. The Income Factory Risk/Reward Matrix (above) outlines how our portfolio strategy selection might be influenced by our demographics (are we retired yet?), our financial situation (do we have other sources of income?), and our risk/reward tolerance.

"Hunkering Down" With a "Widow & Orphan" Type Portfolio

In a volatile, stressed economic environment like this one, it seems obvious that credit bets should be safer than equity bets. In other words, betting on a diversified portfolio of companies to merely "stay alive" and do what they are currently doing - make interest payments and other existing fixed payments - rather than expecting them to grow or even maintain earnings at current levels, makes sense. I have called credit bets "non-heroic" and compared them to betting on horses to merely "finish the race" as opposed to equity bets that require more "heroic" performances in order to pay off (like betting on horses to win, place or show.)

That's why, as I seek to create a "hunker down" portfolio that will continue to pay distributions through thick and thin, I am focusing more than ever on the more conservative, fixed income sorts of investments that populate the "Widows and Orphans" Income Factory that I introduced several years ago. [NOTE: Effective this quarter, the Widow & Orphan Income Factory is going "live" in that it will become an actual funded portfolio and not just a model. That means I will be able to track it live and report actual results, not just model total return figures from CEF Connect or other sources. This is in keeping with my philosophy of reporting on my own personal results: "Eating my own cooking, in public."]

From the end of 2019 until May 31, 2020, the W&O portfolio performed pretty much the way we expect an Income Factory to do. Its Total Return for the five months was a loss of -12.8% on a Net Asset Value (NAV) basis, and by the end of the period it was producing a distribution yield of 9.1% (higher than its target of 8%) and was priced for re-investment and compounding at an average 7.3% price discount.

Widow & Orphans' Income Factory™ 2020 First 5 months Asset Class Fund Name Fund Symbol 2019 Total Return Distribution Rate Premium/ Discount YTD Total NAV Return Current Yield Premium/ Discount Senior Loans Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation (ARDC) 21.3% 8.3% -9.00% -17.8% 9.7% -14.1% Blackstone/GSO LS Credit (BGX) 25.0% 8.6% -0.06% -13.1% 11.3% -11.1% Apollo Floating Rate (AFT) 14.1% 7.5% -9.30% -12.2% 7.3% -15.1% TSL Credit Sr Loan (OTC:FSLF) 10.6% 7.9% -9.28% -14.3% 9.6% -10.7% Apollo Tactical Income (AIF) 19.3% 7.7% -8.13% -12.8% 7.6% -13.4% High Yield KKR Income Opportunities (KIO) 22.0% 9.5% -2.78% -15.4% 11.7% -6.1% Barings Global Short Duration (BGH) 21.5% 9.6% -3.45% -23.2% 10.1% -10.4% Pimco Dynamic Credit Income (PCI) 33.1% 8.3% 9.35% -20.2% 11.0% 9.1% Credit Suisse Asset Management (CIK) 26.8% 8.1% -4.32% -10.6% 10.0% -10.5% Black Rock Corporate High Yield (HYT) 31.2% 8.3% -4.97% -7.0% 8.9% -6.4% New America High Income (HYB) 30.2% 7.3% -9.40% -8.1% 7.4% -12.1% Barings Corporate Investors (MCI) 23.8% 7.2% 12.55% -5.6% 6.9% -2.1% Multi-Asset Brookfield Real Assets (RA) 24.8% 10.9% -5.18% -14.3% 13.8% -11.2% Clough Global Opportunities (GLO) 28.2% 11.1% -10.41% -5.8% 12.5% -13.1% Cohen & Steers Closed End Opportunity (FOF) 31.4% 7.6% 0.44% -16.3% 9.5% -1.6% Calamos Strategic Total Return (CSQ) 38.8% 7.3% -0.15% -6.8% 8.9% -2.8% Black Rock Multi-Sector Income (BIT) 14.5% 9.2% -6.79% -7.0% 10.2% -7.7% Real Estate Nuveen Real Estate Income (JRS) 34.9% 7.0% -5.09% -21.2% 9.2% -12.5% Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred (RNP) 43.1% 6.1% -2.95% -12.7% 7.7% -9.7% Utility/ Infrastructure Cohen & Steers Infrastructure (UTF) 42.8% 6.9% -4.83% -13.1% 7.9% -2.4% Reaves Utility Income (UTG) 33.7% 5.7% 0.1% -14.7% 6.1% 7.8% Preferreds JH Preferred Income III (HPS) 31.6% 6.7% 2.13% -15.3% 8.0% 2.9% Convertibles Advent Claymore Convertible & Income (AVK) 36.5% 9.1% -8.36% -12.3% 10.3% -11.8% Equity Sprott Focus Trust (FUND) 36.2% 6.5% -10.38% -15.7% 2.9% -15.5% EV Tax-Managed Dividend Equity (ETY) 33.3% 8.0% 3.36% -5.5% 9.4% -3.3% Average 28.3% 8.0% -3.5% -12.8% 9.1% -7.3%

It is no surprise that the reason our "Widow & Orphan" portfolio did so much better than my personal Income Factory was the absence of not only the energy MLP funds, but also some other asset classes that did relatively poorly, like my CLO funds like Eagle Point (ECC) and Oxford Lane (OXLC), and First Trust Specialty Finance (FGB), a fund specializing in small business lenders that got hit hard (although, to its credit, FGB's distribution has held up pretty well so far). Otherwise, the W&O portfolio is largely, although not exclusively, focused on credit (i.e. "non-heroic") investments to large, well-established companies. Being credit focused does not mean there won't be distribution cuts, but I don't expect they will be the huge cuts we have seen in asset classes like MLP and CLO funds. (The large discounts some of the funds are selling at is also a plus.) We will be reviewing and tweaking/pruning the W&O portfolio going forward to weed out weaker performers and try to select stronger ones.

Income Factory Light, anyone?

In addition to switching some of my personal assets to a Widows & Orphans portfolio, I am also restructuring my original portfolio to one more appropriate to the uncertainties and future volatility that I think will be with us through the rest of this year and beyond. I am not sure exactly what that portfolio will look like but it will likely resemble an "Income Factory Light" portfolio of the sort that I describe in my recent book.

An "Income Factory Light" was described as essentially a strategy that combined enough traditional Income Factory assets (high yields, little or no expected growth) to provide the comfort of a "river of cash" during downturns with some potential dividend growth stocks that would ensure some earnings and dividend growth, albeit at a lower current cash yield. In the examples in my book, I combined assets providing 8-9% cash yields with "dividend champions" and other dividend growth stocks that paid 4% yields but also promised dividend growth of 5% or so, to come up with overall Income Factory Light portfolios that provided (1) portfolio cash distributions averaging out to perhaps 6-7% (not a full Income Factory level, but enough to let many investors sleep at night through downturns), plus (2) some expected growth of perhaps 2-3%, which when added together provided our target equity return of 8-10%.

In assembling my own Income Factory Light, I am attempting to identify closed end funds that are solid, long-term performers with good management teams and which have succeeded - at least thus far - in maintaining all or most of their distributions and even declaring them out a couple months into the future. I plan to pair that portfolio with one comprised of solid individual corporate stocks that are "dividend champions" or equivalent, with consistent long term dividend growth records and which appear to be providing essential "pandemic-proof" services. I am also including some ETFs comprising similar stocks. My goal, since it is my personal portfolio, is to include solid distribution-payers that will provide the income I need to live on during retirement, plus have some growth along with it to support my wife and me if we are fortunate enough to live another couple decades and make it into our 90s, as most of my family has managed to do before me. The "dividend growth" portion of it is more aspirational than real at this point, but besides the few stocks shown, I am also considering well established utilities and some financials, especially some of the major Canadian banks as well as our own. But I may wait a while to see how our financial sector fares once the Fed turns off the spigot.

It is a work in progress so far, and I am trying to wait and make purchases on "down days." I am also trying to be cautious and spread my investments out over the next few months as it is an open question, as mentioned earlier, whether the market has hit bottom or not, or whether the worst is yet to come economically. Some names on here (MIE for example) are just "toe in the water" purchases where I want to have some participation in case a currently depressed sector takes off, but do not represent a commitment to a "full position" or anything close to it. Likewise there are also some CLO-related funds - Eagle Point Credit (ECC) and Eagle Point Income (EIC) - which have dropped to prices where their expected future distributions and income look attractive at current levels. (Thanks to @AlphaMale and @Stanford Chemist for their articles and analysis on ECC and EIC.)

Sectors that I am likely to emphasize are those that may be somewhat recession-proof, like major utilities, international infrastructure projects, global real estate, and deeply discounted senior secured loans. (Since they are floating rate, senior secured loans provide inflation protection down the line, if the Fed's huge money supply expansion eventually leads to inflation.

"Income Factory Light" Portfolio (A Work In Progress)

NAME SYMBOL Distribution Yield Premium/ Discount Aberdeen Global Premier Property AWP 10.0% -15.1% Black Rock Health Science Trust BME 6.0% 2.6% Black Rock Science & Tech Trust BST 5.5% 0.5% CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate IGR 9.7% -15.0% Cohen & Steers CEF Opportunity FOF 9.5% -1.2% Cohen & Steers Infrastructure UTF 8.3% -3.3% Cohen & Steers MLP Income MIE 7.3% -11.7% Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred RNP 7.7% -10.2% Cohen & Steers Quality Inc Realty RQI 8.6% -9.9% Eagle Point Credit ECC 13.4% -24.6% Eagle Point Income EIC 7.3% -31.7% Eaton Vance Limited Duration EVV 10.8% -14.5% Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write EXD 9.6% -5.5% First Trust Senior Floating Rate FCT 11.4% -11.6% Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return FLC 7.2% 2.3% Gabelli Global Utility GLU 7.6% -1.9% Gabelli Health & Wellness Trust GRX 5.5% -13.7% Neuberger Berman Real Estate NRO 12.9% -7.0% Nuveen Real Estate JRI 9.8% -14.3% Principal Real Estate Income PGZ 10.4% -12.6% Reaves Utility Income UTG 6.7% 7.3% RiverNorth Opportunities RIV 14.6% -20.0% RMR Real Estate RIF 11.0% -28.2% XAI Octagon Floating Rate Alt Income XFLT 16.2% -3.9% Average CEF Distribution Yield and Premium/Discount 9.4% -10.1% AT&T T 6.8% NA Prudential PRU 7.0% NA Iron Mountain IRM 8.9% NA Vanguard Utility ETF VPU 3.3% NA Vanguard High Div ETF VYM 3.6% NA Vanguard Mega Cap Value MGV 3.0% NA Average Dividend Growth Yield 5.4%

Final Thoughts and Conclusions

As I said, there is no way to know whether "this time it's different" or not in terms of how the current economic/financial/political/medical crisis will play out. So I am being much more cautious than I would be if it were a more typical economic recession or downturn.

Meanwhile, painful as this investing experience has been so far, I find it personally challenging and stimulating to try to figure it out and prepare myself for dealing with whatever lies ahead.

I have said for years that my goal in publishing these articles is to share what I am doing, and why, and not to give "recommendations" about what others should do. In particular, I have tried to emphasize in my articles as well as my book that the Income Factory philosophy and strategy can be applied at any level of risk/reward, and it is up to each investor to determine their own personal comfort level, and to do their own due diligence. I think in our current investing environment, where the range of risks and possible outcomes is so broad, and so many "experts" disagree about where we are heading and what the best strategies are, it is particularly important to reflect on our own personal goals, downside risks and expectations, and define our financial and investing strategies accordingly.

I continue to appreciate the feedback - positive and negative - from my readers and followers, as well as all the great ideas from other contributors. Please don't hesitate to share your questions or comments.

