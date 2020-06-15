Nutrien: Investment Thesis

Nutrien (NTR) has provided negative returns to investors over the last two to three years. Part of that is a result of a steep decline in the share price which may at the same time provide a suitable entry point for an investment in Nutrien. Analysts' EPS estimates vary widely, making them less reliable for estimating future returns. Lack of certainty equates to increased risk deserving higher expected returns. I do believe some of Nutrien's metrics will improve over time and that could result in an increase in the share price over current levels, without Nutrien necessarily showing strong profitability. I am putting this company on the watch list for a possible lower entry price, and for possible further investigation.

Nutrien: Assessing Historical And Potential Future Shareholder Returns

In this article and in most of my articles, I seek to show how targeting a desired return on an investment in shares can be facilitated by actually estimating what future returns will be based primarily on analysts' EPS estimates and other publicly-available data. After all, gaining a return is the primary aim of most investing.

First, I provide details of actual rates of return for Nutrien shareholders investing in the company over the last two to three years since Agrium Inc. and Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. merged, effective January 1, 2018.

Table 1 - Nutrien: Historical Shareholder Returns

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 1 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 1 above shows the results for Nutrien were strongly negative for all of five different investors, each investing $3,000 at different points in time since beginning of 2018, and holding to the present. These rates of return, ranging from negative (7.3)% to negative (22.8)%, are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to June 12, 2020. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares.

Projecting Future Shareholder Returns

If rate of return is the basis on which we judge the performance of our investments, then surely we should be seeking to estimate future likely rates of return when we are making investments. But how do we do that? I use proprietary models to generate net income, balance sheet/funds flows, and projected rates of return going out three to five years. Much of this is automated, but still involves a great deal of research and business and data analysis to back up the projections. Let us first look at the traditional approach to assessing value of a stock for investment purposes.

Assessment Based On Quant Ratings For Share Investment Decisions

Share buy price, dividends, share sale price, and duration the shares are held are the only factors affecting the return on an investment in shares. That makes potential share sale price the single most important and uncontrollable unknown when making a share buy decision. My expertise is in fundamental analysis, but I do recognize, any methodology, Quant or Elliott Waves or other techniques providing assistance in assessing possible future share price direction, can be of benefit to share investors. I find SA Quant ratings useful for both screening for stocks of interest and as a form of due diligence.

Figure 1

Quant ratings for Nutrien reflect the historical performance per Table 1 above. The "A" rating for "Profitability" appears to be mainly due to strong cash flows from operations.

Assessment Based On Analysts' EPS Estimates

Figure 2 - Summary Of Analysts' Adjusted Non-GAAP EPS Estimates

Some observations on contents of Fig. 2

The analysts' quarterly EPS estimates for consensus, high and low, do not add to the yearly EPS estimates for consensus, high and low. This is generally the case because the analyst with the high estimate for the year is not necessarily the analyst with the highest estimate each and every quarter, ditto low and consensus figures. To overcome this, I adjust the quarterly EPS figures in the proportion of yearly totals to quarterly totals.

The further out estimates are made the less certain they become. The 2023 and 2024 estimates, due to being covered by only 3 and 1 analysts, will be even more uncertain. Although I will include these in my projections for completeness, I do not intend to comment on or draw conclusions in respect of these out years.

The wide variation between analysts' low and high estimates of EPS for Nutrien concerns me. It indicates there are variables for which there are a wide range of possible outcomes. The underlying assumptions used by analysts in their estimates are not disclosed so there is no way to assess the reasonableness of assumptions.

I incorporate the above analysts' EPS estimates from SA Premium into my rate of return projections utilizing my proprietary 1View∞Scenarios Dashboards further below. As for Quant ratings, EPS and EPS growth estimates do not quantify the rate of return that can be expected for the stock in question.

Figure 3 - Non-GAAP P/E Ratios, Historical And Future Estimates

Figure 3 is primarily designed to determine an appropriate range of non-GAAP P/E ratios for determining estimated future share price levels for Nutrien. This is necessary for quantifying estimated future rates of return. Figure 3 also informs us of past non-GAAP EPS growth rates compared to forward estimates of EPS growth based on analysts' consensus estimates. The forward EPS consensus estimates indicate expectations of growth rate of negative (18.0)% for 2020 over 2019. Analysts' consensus estimate of EPS for 2021 is estimated to be 28.3% up on 2020 and 5.2% on 2019. For 2022 Analysts obviously expect Nutrien's fortunes to improve significantly. It should be understood, in quantifying the estimated rates of return below, I'm relying on the soundness of analysts' consensus estimates of EPS. The other important factor is determining appropriate future P/E ratios, which is fraught with difficulty. P/E ratios are impacted by issues both at the macro and micro level. I don't believe I will have any arguments against the notion current P/E ratios are influenced by expectations of future EPS growth rates. Below, I quantify potential rates of return under various scenarios utilizing my proprietary 1View∞Scenarios Dashboards.

Assessment Based On Quantification Of Potential Rates Of Return

My forward-looking analyses bring another dimension - the quantification of potential returns utilizing various pieces of financial information already available.

Table 2 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard

Table 2 shows buying at the current share price would provide indicative rates of return through end of 2022 of ~15% for the consensus case, 28% for the high case, and 1% for the low case. These rates of return assume EPS results in accordance with analysts' consensus, high and low estimates and a constant adjusted non-GAAP P/E ratio of 17.74 (based on historical low per Figure 3 above). The potential for close to break-even based on analysts' low estimates is a warning of risk. The potential high rates of return based on analysts' consensus and high case EPS estimates cause interest in taking a closer look to better quantify risk versus rewards. Below, I take a look at Nutrien's balance sheet and "equity bucket".

Checking the Nutrien "Equity Bucket"

Table 3.1 Nutrien Balance Sheet - Summary Format

Table 3.1 shows an increase in total liabilities excluding loans of $1.880 billion, and an increase of $3.971 billion in net debt, increasing funds available for application to $5.851 billion. This $5.851 billion was offset by a reduction of $2.353 billion in equity, leaving a balance of $3.498 billion available for application. This balance was applied to increasing total assets, excluding cash, used in the business by a net $3.498 billion. In Table 3.2 below I analyze the components of the $2.353 billion reduction in equity over the last 15 months.

Table 3.2 Nutrien Balance Sheet - Equity Section

I often find with companies, while they produce earnings that increase shareholders' equity, significant amounts of adjustments to, or distributions out of equity do not benefit shareholders. Hence the term "leaky equity bucket." This is happening to a degree with Nutrien as explained below.

Explanatory comments on Table 3.2 for the period January 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020 -

Reported net income (non-GAAP) over the 15 month period totals to $1.162 billion, equivalent to diluted net income per share of $1.99.

The non-GAAP net income excludes $205 million of costs regarded as unusual or of a non-recurring nature, in order to better show the underlying profitability of Nutrien. Nevertheless, these are real costs and reduce shareholders' equity. When taken into account they reduce EPS over the 15 month period by $0.35 per share. On a GAAP basis the result is a gain of $1.64 per share.

The net income figure is arrived at after a charge of $45 million for share based compensation to employees. The amount deemed as contributed by employees is an add-back to equity and increases shareholders' equity by $0.08 per share.

Other comprehensive income includes such things as foreign exchange translation adjustments in respect of buildings, plant and other facilities located overseas, and changes in valuation of assets in the pension fund - these are not passed through net income as they fluctuate without affecting operations and can easily reverse in a following period. Nevertheless, they do impact on the value of shareholders' equity at any point in time. Over the 15 month period the impact was a reduction of $0.54 in shareholders' equity per share.

By the time these various items are taken into account, we find the reported EPS of $1.99 has reduced to $1.17 per share for the 15 month period. Dividends over the same period total $1.74 per share, $0.57 greater than the additions to equity from operations. This additional amount has necessarily been funded by additional net borrowings.

Share repurchases have been made at an average price of $51.08, far above the present share price. These repurchases have been funded entirely with additional net borrowings. They are certainly not a distribution to shareholders and they have been detrimental to shareholders.

Despite all of the foregoing, debt metrics are reasonable. But net debt as a percentage of net debt plus equity is increasing rapidly from 22.0% at the end of 2018 to 33.0% at the end of Q1-2020.

Nutrien: Summary and Conclusions

Projected rates of return per Table 2 above show a far rosier outlook for Nutrien shareholders than the dismal historical results per Table 1. Part of that is undoubtedly due to Table 1 end date being at a historically low share price. Table 2 starts with that historically low share price, and a lower entry price to an investment will always improve returns over what they would otherwise be. But a high entry price was not the only contributor to the poor investment performance per Table 1. Additions to equity from operations after taking all factors into account were insufficient to cover the dividend payments. Also, share repurchases in pursuit of artificially increasing earnings growth, as measured by EPS, have greatly diminished shareholders' funds and increased net debt without any improvement in the share price. Share repurchases can only benefit shareholders if the end result is an increase in the share price. Given we do not know the underlying assumptions used by analysts in their estimates, including boosts to the EPS from assumed share repurchases, it is difficult to just accept and rely on those estimates.

Some of the factors that could confirm Nutrien as a potentially attractive investment are:

A decline in the relative value of the US dollar compared to the countries where Nutrien operates or exports to. The US dollar is currently in decline after strong advances.

Absorption of product supply from new and expanded world production capacity of some of the company's products, as demand for crop nutrients grows to meet increased food production needs for a growing world population.

Reductions in cost of inputs and freight due to reduced demand from other industries more adversely affected by disruption from COVID-19.

Increases in the $US equivalent price of the company's products as the demand side grows to meet requirements for increased world food production.

Nutrien is of interest and should be placed on a watch list for improvements in market conditions for its products.

