FMTX has developed extensive relationships with major pharma firms and the IPO looks promising.

The company is developing a pipeline of treatment candidates for various blood and cancer diseases.

Forma Therapeutics has filed to raise $200 million in a U.S. IPO.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings (FMTX) intends to raise $200 million in an IPO of its voting common stock, per an amended registration statement.

The company is developing a pipeline of drug candidates for the treatment of various hematologic (blood) diseases and cancers.

FMTX has collaboration and investment relationships with four major biopharma firms and the IPO is priced within the typical range for biopharma IPOs.

Company & Technology

Watertown, Massachusetts-based Forma was founded to advance a pipeline of drug treatments, the lead candidate of which seeks to treat patients with sickle cell disease [SCD].

Management is headed by president and CEO Frank Lee, who has been with the firm since 2019 and was previously in varying senior roles at Genentech.

Below is a brief overview video of sickle cell disease:

Source: Novartis

The company's lead candidate is FT-4202, for the treatment of sickle cell disease.The drug seeks to activate pyruvate kinase-R to improve RBC metabolism resulting in increased hemoglobin levels.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Source: Company S-1 Filing

Investors in the firm have invested at least $142 million and include Novartis Bioventures (NVS), Biomedical Sciences Investment Fund, Lilly Ventures (LLY), Baker Brothers Advisors and Cormorant Global.

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Grand View Research, the market for sickle cell disease treatment is expected to reach $5.5 billion by 2023.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of CAGR of 14.3% from 2019 to 2023.

Key elements driving this expected growth are a growing patient pool size leading to increased demand and development of potential new drugs in late stages, including voxelotor, crizanlizumab, Altemia and rivipansel.

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing treatments include:

Emmaus Medical (OTCQB:EMMA)

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

bluebird bio (BLUE)

Pfizer (PFE)

Novartis (NVS)

EpiDestiny

Novo Nordisk

Syros Pharmaceuticals

Others

Financial Status

Forma’s recent financial results are atypical of a clinical stage biopharma in that they feature significant historical collaboration revenue along with significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with advancing its pipeline.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ¼ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

Source: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2020, the company had $110.3 million in cash and $23.6 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

FMTX intends to sell 11.76 million shares of voting common stock at a midpoint price of $17.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $200 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $482.8 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 31.99%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately $115.0 million for the development of FT-4202 in SCD, including completion of our ongoing Phase I clinical trial and, subject to the results of our Phase I clinical trial, the initiation and conduct of our planned, global pivotal Phase II/III clinical trial through Phase III dose selection and Hb futility, and initiation and conduct of a clinical trial in beta thalassemia through an initial data readout; approximately $15.0 million for the advancement of FT-7051 in mCRPC through the dose escalation phase and into the dose expansion phase of our planned Phase I clinical trial; and the remaining proceeds for research, working capital and other general corporate purposes, including the completion of our noncore programs.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Jefferies, SVB Leerink and Credit Suisse.

Commentary

FMTX is seeking an above-average IPO amount to advance its pipeline through trials and preclinical development.

For its lead candidate, it hopes to complete Phase 1 trials and enter Phase 2/3 trials thereafter.

Management says that it expects its resources, including the IPO, to last through the end of 2022.

The market opportunities for its various programs are large, global and expected to grow at significant rates, although its SCD treatment will have significant competition assuming marketing approval.

The firm is notable in the development collaborations it has generated as well as its investment relationships. It has four such relationships with major pharma firms which is highly unusual and a positive signal as to FMTX’ potential for success.

As to valuation, the IPO is priced near the top end of the typical range for biopharma IPOs.

Given a reasonable IPO valuation and the strength of its collaboration and investment relationships, the IPO should do well.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: June 18, 2020

