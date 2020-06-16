Prepare For A Second Wave With These 5 Undervalued Low-Risk Dividend Aristocrats

I highlight five companies that are resilient, cheap, and that should be able to weather the current crisis and a potential second wave.

A second wave has become more likely, with cases in states such as California and Texas rising to new record levels over the last couple of days.

Article Thesis

In the US, and especially in New York, infections and hospitalizations for COVID-19 had been trending down for a while, but more recently, the number of infections in the US has been rising again. The future path of the pandemic is not known, but the market increasingly worries about a second wave of the pandemic.

For those investors that want to be prepared for more troubles in the economy and in equity markets, it makes sense to look for reliable, defensive, crisis-proven dividend payers. The Dividend Aristocrats list offers a great starting point, and in this report, we take a closer look at 5 of these stocks that could help you sleep better at night, even if a second wave does indeed emerge.

The Likelihood Of A Second Wave Seems To Be Increasing

We all want the coronavirus pandemic to end, and if the virus disappeared overnight, that would be great news for humanity. Although that would be ideal, it, unfortunately, is not very realistic. In fact, it looks like the likelihood of a second wave of the pandemic has increased over the last two weeks or so.

The 7-day average of new infections has been trending down since early April, as new cases declined from as much as 35,000 per day to around 25,000 daily. During the last couple of weeks, with the economy opening up again, these declines have stopped, and the 7-day average has stalled around the 25,000 level. On a day-to-day basis, things look even more worrisome, as daily new cases stood above 25,000 during the last couple of days prior to the writing of this report. In New York, the former hot spot in the US, infection rates still are at a level that looks reassuring, but in other counties, things are looking direr:

We see that new cases in Oregon and Washington, Texas, Florida, and a couple of other states are rising at a meaningful rate. This increase in activity in areas where the virus was not very common before has resulted in new record infection numbers in a range of states, including highly-populated ones such as California, Texas, and Florida:

Does this mean that we will get a second wave? Not necessarily, as there are other potential explanations for a rise in virus activity, such as increased testing, statistical noise, etc. Nevertheless, it looks more likely that a second wave could emerge right now, compared to what the picture looked like two weeks ago when cases were still clearly trending down. Dr. Fauci recently stated that a second wave was possible, but "not inevitable" - it is thus not yet known what the future holds.

The market, however, has clearly started to worry more about the potential for a second wave, as June 11 saw the Dow Jones Index (DJI) (DIA) drop by 7% due to increased virus jitters, while both the S&P 500 index (SPY) and the Nasdaq (QQQ) dropped a lot as well. At the time of writing, futures are once again down by 2% on major indices, following news that a second wave might be forming in other countries as well, such as China.

We do not believe that a second wave is guaranteed at all, and with some luck, this may have only been a small pause in the long-term trend, and new infections start to drop again soon. But in investing, it makes sense to look at a range of outcomes and to prepare for some potential risks. Shifting to cash is one option, although that could be a bad move in case equity markets do continue their three-month bull-run. Buying protection via put options is possible as well, but has gotten very costly recently. Another way to hedge one's portfolio against a potential second wave could be a shift in investments towards lower-risk, crisis-proven stocks. The Dividend Aristocrats (NOBL) are where we start looking for investments that could be fitting for the current environment. Ideally, a stock/company would have the following characteristics:

- Crisis-proven, resilient business model that will not suffer too much from a decline in economic activity

- A low valuation, so multiple contraction potential is limited

- A low beta, so the stock does not drop too much, even if equity markets head south again.

Looking for resilient, inexpensive, dividend-paying stocks with below-average volatility among the Dividend Aristocrats turns out a range of companies, including the following five ones that we deem attractive - if a second wave emerges, but also if there is no second wave.

Stock #1: AbbVie

AbbVie (ABBV) is, as a spin-off of Abbott Laboratories (ABT), one of the Dividend Aristocrats. As a biotech company, its products are not really cyclical - medical treatment is required for those that need help, no matter the strength of the economy. AbbVie's biggest drug is Humira, which is also the world's best-selling drug overall, but the company owns a portfolio of other attractive assets as well, especially following its recent takeover of Allergan. During the first quarter, AbbVie generated a very attractive 10% revenue growth rate, and Allergan's results were not even included during Q1. This shows that the company's business is highly resilient, despite the current pandemic-caused crisis, and AbbVie remains on a growth trajectory for now. Its cash cow Humira will eventually lose its patent protection, but even then, sales for the drug will not drop to zero. On top of that, AbbVie's internal replacement drugs for Humira that target the same indications, such as RA, are doing well and continue to rack up new approvals.

Data by YCharts

Thanks to the recently-closed Allergan takeover, AbbVie has become one of the biggest players in the biotech/pharma industry, with sales forecasted to come in at well above $55 billion by 2022. This means that AbbVie is now in the same league as giants such as Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), Pfizer (PFE), and Merck (MRK). And yet, AbbVie's shares are still inexpensive: According to current estimates, AbbVie trades for 9 times this year's profits, and for less than 8 times next year's profits. At the same time, investors also get a dividend yielding 5%. To top things off, AbbVie's beta of 0.8 makes it likely that its shares would decline less compared to the broad market in case of another equity market drop.

Stock #2: Altria

Altria (MO) is the US' leading tobacco company that has ventured into other segments, such as wine, beer, smokeless nicotine products, and even cannabis in the past. Its bread-and-butter business remains in cigarettes, however, with its Marlboro brand doing most of the heavy lifting.

Altria's business is recession-proof like barely any other: Studies show that smokers smoke more when unemployed, and more people keep smoking during recessions. Altria weathered the Great Financial Crisis well, and its Q1 results basically destroyed the consensus estimate, as revenues grew by 15%, whereas the analyst community had forecasted a meager mid-single-digit growth rate. Altria, which is held by many investors for its dividends primarily, has just reiterated that continuing the dividend is of utmost importance to management, so the risk of a dividend cut seems quite small. This, in turn, makes the 8.6%-yielding Dividend Aristocrat a great defensive income stock. Not much else is required for a company to be a good investment with a dividend yield like that, but Altria has some capital appreciation upside on top of that:

Data by YCharts

Shares trade for 9.2 times 2020's profits, and for just 8.6 times next year's earnings, while the long-term median earnings multiple is in the upper-teens. Even a multiple expansion to just 11 or 12 would allow for 20%+ share price gains on top of the high dividend yield. Last but not least, Altria's very low beta of just 0.46 will make its shares much less volatile compared to the broad market in case there is another bear market.

Stock #3: AT&T

No, AT&T (T) has not been an especially strong investment over the past decade, nor over the last 20 years:

Data by YCharts

But this does not mean that AT&T will be a bad investment in the future. Someone who bought 20 years ago decided to put money into AT&T at a yield below 3%, and with an earnings multiple in the high-teens. Buying at the right time matters, and for someone who buys right here, the story is a very different one. The yield stands at 6.8%, and the earnings multiple is at just 9.5 for 2020, according to the analyst consensus.

AT&T's business is relatively recession-proof, as consumers will still want their smartphones with wireless internet access, no matter what. Cutting back on TV bills is also not a priority, especially when consumers are forced to spend more time at home due to lockdown measures, which makes it even more likely that they will spend time in front of the TV.

AT&T's M&A track record is not an especially great one, but more recently, management seems focused on cleaning up the balance sheet and divesting non-core assets. The combination of a "sticky" product/service, even during recessions, combined with a very low valuation, a high yield, and a low beta that promises low volatility, makes AT&T a solid pick for these uncertain times.

Stock #4: Walgreens Boots Alliance

If there is a second wave, many people with mild symptoms will buy over-the-counter drugs at pharmacies. At the same time, people will buy more disinfectant, more protective equipment such as masks, all of which will drive sales at Walgreens Boots Alliance's (WBA) pharmacies. On top of that, the customers that buy drugs for their chronic ailments, such as hypertension, will continue to buy the respective drugs as well.

The combination of its normal business and some additional COVID-19-related sales is why Walgreens Boots Alliance was able to record a 4% sales growth in Q1, easily beating the analyst estimate. Profitability also was higher than expected, thanks to additional revenues, whereas costs did not rise dramatically. The same principles should be at work in case a second wave emerges, and as an essential retailer, Walgreens would not be hurt by another round of lockdowns. During the Great Financial Crisis, Walgreens' results were very stable and reliable as well, which shows that a prolonged recession would also not put too much of a strain on the company. The company provides everything we want from a stock that allows us to weather the current crisis:

Data by YCharts

Walgreens has raised its dividend for decades, its yield is more than twice as high as that of the broad market, and its shares are trading for a bombed-out valuation of just above 7 times this year's profits. As an essential, resilient business with 4 decades of rising dividends under its belt, Walgreens looks like a solid crisis-safe dividend growth stock. Its low beta of just 0.56 is the icing on the cake, as this will make it less prone to more share price declines in case we get a new bear market.

Stock #5: Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust (ESS) is the only REIT in this list, but we think that it rightfully is part of this list. It is active in one of the lowest-risk sectors of the real estate industry, residential property in attractive, urban West-Coast markets. In total, the REIT owns about 60,000 apartments spread across ~250 communities, with around 80% of those in California, and the remainder in Washington. Real estate prices in these states have risen a lot over the last decade, thus there is a lot of hidden value on Essex Property Trust's balance sheet.

Due to high demand for its properties, the REIT was able to grow its same-property revenues by 3.2% during Q1, while operating leverage and some new assets allowed for a core FFO growth rate of as much as 7.7%. Demand for apartments will not drop during a recession, as people still need a place to live. Unlike 2007 and following, the current crisis is also not related to a bursting real estate bubble, and it should be noted that Essex Property managed to grow its dividends even then.

Essex Property's rent collection was at a best-in-class level during April, the worst month of the pandemic in the US, which is why the REIT should continue to perform solidly even if there is a second wave.

Data by YCharts

Essex Property increases its dividend regularly, and its yield has not been this high during the last couple of years. On top of that, its valuation is rather low, as shares are trading for 18.7 times this year's FFO, which is cheaper than most of its peers. This already factors in an FFO decline during 2020. FFO in 2021 should be higher once again, and shares trade at just 17 times 2021's FFO when we assume that FFO will recover to $14-$15 next year. The dividend is well-covered, roughly twice as high as the yield of the broad market, and thanks to a low beta of just 0.68, Essex Property's shares should outperform the S&P 500 during another bear market.

Resilient Dividend Aristocrats That Were Not Included

What about companies such as Walmart (WMT) or Target (TGT)? They also are recession-resilient, they would not be hurt too much during another round of lockdowns, and they are almost guaranteed to continue their dividend growth track records. Valuations, however, are not at all attractive for these stocks right now:

Data by YCharts

Even based on higher-than-average forecasted profits for 2020, their shares are trading for more than 1.5 times the long-term median valuation. Buying at such expensive valuations may not be a solid long-term strategy, even though the underlying businesses should perform well during a potential second wave. The same principle holds true for other recession-resilient Dividend Aristocrats such as Coca-Cola (KO) and Procter & Gamble (PG), which trade at earnings multiples of 23-24.

Risks To Consider

No investment is without risk, and that holds true for the companies mentioned in this article as well. In another bear market, their shares would likely decline, but due to the low betas and resilient business models, the declines would likely be less hefty than those of the broad market.

Apart from a second wave, other potential risk factors for these companies, and for the global economy in general, include a reigniting trade war with China, although these companies generally have below-average exposure due to being US-focused. Social unrest in parts of the US could lead to more equity market jitters, too. And last but not least, upcoming elections in the US provide some degree of uncertainty on top of that.

In order to deal with company-specific risks, it makes sense to hold a somewhat diversified portfolio with a range of stocks from different industries. Some additional non-equity investments, such as bonds (TLT), cash, gold, etc. may not be a bad idea either to weather the coming months, although the lower volatility comes with the cost of low forecasted returns with these assets.

Takeaway

Hopefully, a second wave is just a worst-case scenario that does not materialize, but it makes sense to look at possible negative scenarios, even if they do not occur in a more bullish scenario. If a second wave does indeed emerge, equity markets could come under pressure again. Some stocks will outperform during another such bear market, and we believe the ones shown in this article could easily belong to that group. This is due to them offering a range of properties that make them lower-risk investments compared to the broad market, including low valuations, low volatility, resilient business models. On top of that, they have proven their ability to raise their dividends no matter what, through decades of dividend increases, even during the Great Recession.

One Last Word

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV, MO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.