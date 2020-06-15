Since reporting earnings a few weeks ago, Anaplan (PLAN) has seen its shares trade down around 5%. However, with the stock still down nearly 30% from its 2020 highs, valuation appears to be in a good position for long-term investors to take advantage of.

Revenue growth during Q1 came in at 37% and was nicely above expectations. However, the main focus points were billings growth of only 10% and Q2 revenue guidance of 22-23%. Billings are an important area of focus for future growth, and with only 10% growth during the quarter, investors seem nervous for future revenue growth. Q2 revenue guidance implies a large deceleration from the 37% growth seen this past quarter; however, the company has a history of guiding conservatively in addition to an uncertain global economy.

Data by YCharts Management declined to provide updated FY21 guidance given the many uncertainties in the global economic environment. However, even when taking a very conservative 25% growth for FY21, we can calculate valuation ~13.7x FY21 revenue, well below the company's historical valuation range of ~16-20x. Yes, revenue growth will remain under pressure for the next several quarters as there is a lot of uncertainty; however, long-term investors can take advantage of the company's current valuation. The company's software subscription revenue model also provides the potential for continued margin expansion, even during times when revenue growth slows down. As the company continues to scale and revenue eventually rebounds, they will be able to better leverage their expense base and generate improved margins.

Given the current valuation range relative to historical levels, investors are betting on the company not rebounding for at least another year. Longer-term investors have an opportunity at these levels to build a position in a company that could see its revenue growth improve over time in addition to becoming more profitable. That combination could drive the valuation higher and potentially push the stock to new highs next year.

Q1 Earnings and Guidance

During the quarter, revenue grew an impressive 37% to $103.8 million, which was above expectations for ~$100 million. When taking a deeper look into revenue growth, subscription revenue continues to drive the overall company growth. During the quarter, subscription revenue grew an impressive 44% to $94 million, representing ~90% of total revenue. Especially during more turbulent economic times, investors will look more towards subscription revenue to drive valuation, as this revenue flow is highly recurring and visible.

Source: Company Presentation

For the quarter, gross margins were 78%, marking the fourth consecutive quarter of gross margin expansion. In the past, gross margins were closer to 70-75%, however, as the company continues to grow its subscription revenue at an above-company average growth, gross margins could continue to expand. Subscription gross margin for the quarter came in at 85%.

The improving gross margins also have a benefit to operating margins, which came in at -12.9% during the quarter, improving from -26.5% in the year-ago period. As the company continues to scale and move more towards subscription revenue, it will be able to better leverage its operating expenses and, over time, improve profitability.

Source: Company Presentation

One of the bigger disappointments for the quarter was billings growth, which came in at only 10%, much lower than the 25% last quarter and the previous range of 46-59% growth. Given the uncertainty in the global economy, billings growth could continue to be impacted in the short term; however, investors will continue to scrutinize disappointing billings growth, as this helps drive future revenue growth.

Given the stronger than expected revenue and continued margin improvement, the company reported EPS during the quarter of -$0.10, which was better than expectations for -$0.14. I believe the company will start to see profitability next year as subscription revenue growth, ultimately, drives margin expansion.

Source: Company Presentation

For Q2, the company is expecting revenue of $103-104 million, which represents growth of 22-23% growth compared to the year-ago period. While this does imply a significant deceleration from the 37% growth seen this past quarter, global economic uncertainty is likely to push deals out to later quarters. In addition, management may be providing a conservative outlook as they have historically presented beatable guidance.

Operating margin for Q2 is expected to be -15-16%, though improving from the year-ago period. Billings for the quarter are only expected to be $98-100 million, or ~10-12% growth, pretty close to what we saw in Q1.

Given the uncertain macroeconomic environment we are currently experiencing, management declined to provide guidance for the full year. However, by providing Q2 guidance, this does demonstrate the company's visibility into shorter-term revenue.

Valuation

Since reporting earnings a few weeks ago, the stock has traded down around 5%. Investors were positively surprised by Q1 results; however, the lower than expected billings growth and Q2 guidance have caused some selling pressure on the stock. Q2 revenue growth is only expected to be 22-23%, which is a significant deceleration from the 37% growth seen last quarter. In addition, the lack of full-year guidance places a question mark on how much more revenue growth could decelerate and the timing on when revenue could eventually come back.

Data by YCharts Given the slowdown in revenue growth during the quarter and lower than expected Q2 guidance, valuation has come down since the beginning of the year. The company used to trade closer to ~20x forward revenue; however, considering the economic uncertainties, investors have pushed the name down nearly 30% from 2020 highs. Even though management did not provide updated 2020 guidance, we can start to build out 2021 expectations to better determine valuation.

The company, currently, has a market cap of ~$6.30 billion, and with ~$300 million of cash and no debt, this implies an enterprise value of ~$6.0 billion. Management's previous guidance range for FY21 was $463-467 million, which represented ~34% growth at the midpoint. While Q1 revenue growth of 37% was tracking above trajectory, Q2 guidance of 22-23% likely means revenue growth will come in well below original expectations. Assuming only a 25% growth for the year, we could see FY21 revenue come in at ~$435 million, which would represent ~13.7x FY21 revenue.

FY21 revenue growth could, ultimately, come in above my 25% estimate as the company could quickly recover from Q2 revenue growth. In addition, there may be some pent-up demand waiting to be spent once the economy starts to resume normal activity. Over time, as revenue growth recovers to what investors have seen in the past, we could start to see the company's valuation multiple expand closer to 20x.

The company has a history of somewhat conservative guidance, and we could see the upside to Q2 revenue growth expectations. In addition, the company is focused on its expense base, which could, ultimately, benefit margins over the long term as the company continues to push towards increased profitability.

Given the slight decrease in the stock since reporting earnings and still being down nearly 30% from their recent highs, I believe valuation remains in a good spot where long-term investors can start to become more bullish around the name. Revenue growth could rebound to the historical level of 30-40% growth and margin expansion could push the multiple higher.

The biggest risk to the name right now is revenue growth decelerating quicker than expected. While revenue deceleration is natural over time for faster-growing companies, a sudden drop in revenue could hamper the company's ability to expand margins in the future. In addition, investors typically place lower revenue multiples on a company's valuation when revenue growth is volatile and decelerating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.