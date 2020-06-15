Equity REIT Performance In A Nutshell: Week 24

Hotels and regional malls exhibited the highest volatility levels because of the elevated risks of suffering further reduction in the top-line figures (stemming from the potential social distancing measures).

As expected in such turbulent markets, all equity REIT sectors were tightly correlated with an average correlation coefficient of 0.8x.

All 16 equity REIT sectors fell in a synchronized manner, where shopping centers lost as much as 12%.

Week 24 ended the previous three week outperformance of equity REITs - lagging behind the S&P 500 by 5 bps. In total VNQ declined by 4.79%.

REITs and other broader indices retreated considerably during Week 24 (June 8 - 12). The week began positively for all 16 equity REIT sectors and the chances looked good for REITs in outperforming the S&P 500 for the fourth week in a row. However, already on Wednesday all of the gains and REIT outperformance were completely demolished by the re-emerging fears of the deadly virus.

Week 24 closed with a slight underperformance by equity REITs lagging behind the S&P 500 by 5 bps. In total Vanguard Real Estate Index (VNQ) registered a negative 4.79% return, while S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) negative 4.74%.

Source: Verizon Media (compiled by the author)

If we compare the two indices (or asset classes) on a YTD basis, REITs are still 8% behind the S&P 500 indicating a room for convergence.

Let's now take a look at a more decomposed version of equity REIT performance during Week 24. Below, I have computed the cumulative returns for all of the 16 equity REIT sectors (as classified by NAREIT) and weighted them equally as well as adjusted them for any stock splits, reversals and dividends.

Source: Verizon Media (compiled by the author)

As mentioned earlier, REITs suffered a lot in the period under consideration. This can be noticed across all of the 16 sectors. There were only a few sectors which showed a solid resistance and did not retreat too much.

However, the only sector that ended the week with somewhat neutral cumulative returns was infrastructure.

Source: Verizon Media (compiled by the author)

Three of five infrastructure REITs incurred negative returns, and the remaining two delivered flat or marginally positive returns.

Interestingly, SBA Communications (SBAC), which managed to avoid the systematic market pressure, has the best leverage profile among the other peers. This confirms again the importance of having fortress balance sheets during times of economic uncertainty.

Source: Verizon Media (compiled by the author)

Conversely, shopping center REITs exhibited the largest drawdowns relative to the other 15 sectors. In aggregate, shopping centers declined by 12% - significantly below the overall equity REIT performance (negative 4.79%).

Even the strongest shopping centers with deep liquidity reserves did not manage to resist the pressure. Federal Realty Trust (FRT) is the best illustrative example - the largest shopping center REIT with an investment grade balance sheet.

All this is mostly attributable to the fears of the COVID-19 coming back with a vengeance. In such a scenario, shopping centers, lodging and office space will get completely crushed. Hence, the market correction of this magnitude.

Source: Verizon Media (compiled by the author)

As expected, all sectors were tightly correlated. This is very common during depressive market conditions when there is a "flight-to-safety" movement taking place.

The only exception with somewhat mild correlation levels was the data center REIT sector - reflecting the embedded bond-like characteristics of data center cash flows.

Source: Verizon Media (compiled by the author)

The table above captures the whole story perfectly (in a visual manner). Infrastructure REITs were the only ones landing above the zero return line, while shopping centers fell the most. The highest volatility levels were exhibited by the hotels and regional malls, which is totally understandable. The risk levels associated with lodging and regional malls are the most severe in the "virus environment."

