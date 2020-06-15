The easy money has been made from the March lows, but we still see considerable upside in the shares.

With operational leverage kicking in, the finances are set to improve substantially in the coming quarters.

The runway seems pretty clear, based on superior tech and a large market need with the pandemic not hobbling progress.

The company is growing even faster than expected, and after substantial investment, it has reached profitability sooner.

In our January 30 article, where we introduced our readers to RADA Electronic Industries (RADA), we argued that the investment thesis is really quite simple:

The market is still in the very early innings

Revenue growth will be 50%+ this year

Operational cost will stabilize with operational leverage kicking in

The company is very well capitalized

Well, if you look at how the share price developed subsequently, one might be under the impression that things aren't really as simple as that:

That move isn't, of course, entirely surprising, the graph of many shares, even whole market indices, has a similar shape with a COVID-19 pandemic-induced crash mid-March followed by a spectacular recovery.

Rest assured that we are kicking ourselves for not taking advantage of this crash to take a position. The shares are up three-fold from the bottom, although only the very lucky ones would have gotten in at that point.

What should have been clear though is that the company has little to fear from the COVID-19 pandemic, unless things really get so much worse as to threaten the foundations of society entirely. The reasons are straightforward:

It's denominated a critical industry, no lockdown in any of its facilities.

Revenues depend on defense spending, which might receive a boost due to government stimulus plans.

Growth

And indeed, growth kept on accelerating, with Q1 revenue increasing by 73%, no less:

Data by YCharts

The GAAP operating figures look a bit glum, due to investments in the US production facility where production is now ramping, and the US market is supposed to be serviced from this facility onward. But, as we will see below, the operational picture is also really quite bright.

We have introduced the company and its products in our previous two articles, so we will be brief here. While they do have other business (Avionics, including Navigation Systems), the excitement comes from their laser business. From the May 2020 IR presentation:

The reason for the excitement is two-fold, as we argued in our first article (from October 2019):

Technological superiority.

The market taking off, especially as a result of the proliferation of drone threats.

In that October 2019 article, we addressed the first of these, and the commercial success the company is having with its radar systems has only buttressed that point subsequently.

The company received $60M in new orders last year, and this year, it's well on its way to repeat, if not surpass this with $41M in orders booked already in the first 5 months of the year:

These are mostly for the short-range air defense market where the company's current sales originate, from programs like the US Army IM-SHORAD program and US Marine Corps ground-based air defense program.

However, from next year onward, the company will gradually ramp sales in the APS (active protection) market, adding another big segment, from the Q1CC:

we believe that the market for our radars for active protection systems is in the region of a total of $3 billion in the coming decade, split evenly between the U.S. and the rest of the world. In this market, we are part of IMI/Elbit Iron Fist active protection system, which was selected by the Israeli government for the Eitan AFV and is in process of being installed on the U.S. Army's Bradley IFV. That's for the APS.

Then, there is another clear need emerging, which is safeguarding bases and installations, given the rocket attacks in the Middle East on bases earlier in the year.

Then, there are international sales, as 50% of sales at present are destined for the US, while another 25% for the company's home market Israel and the last quarter destined for Europe.

There is an assessment of relevant US military program and what the near-term growth path is for these. From the May 2020 IR presentation:

Unless priorities change pretty drastically, which looks unlikely to us, given the enhanced threats from drones and missiles, the tailwind from demand seems to be well set.

Q1 figures

The quarter came in strong with revenue growing 73% to $15.1M. Gross margin came in unchanged at 36% with net income of $170K and adjusted EBITDA of $863K so the company is in the black again, a little earlier than management expected.

Guidance

As an essential business and with their US production facility online since December last year and ramping, the company can meet the increased orders. Management reaffirmed its guidance of at least $65M+ in revenues for 2020, which would mean 50% growth. From the Q1CC:

Looking ahead, we continue to expect sequential quarterly revenues growth throughout this year and maybe -- and probably into 2021. And from what we have in our backlog quarter number two is on track as well.

Margins

Data by YCharts

Operational margins dipped a bit on strong investment in R&D, S&M, and the new production facility in the US, but management believes that operational cost can be roughly held at Q1 levels ($5.3M) for the rest of the year which bodes well for profitability with operational leverage kicking in on strong revenue growth.

Cash

The company did a $23.5M financing in January and as a result it now has $32M in cash. The figure below is a little uncomfortable for investors but there is every chance with the company already in the black and operational leverage kicking in that the company will produce the cash it needs without having to resort to the markets.

Data by YCharts

The company also has $20M in inventories which will boost cash generation at some time.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

Analysts expect an EPS of $0.04 this year rising to $0.15 next year. Given the revenue ramp and the constant operational cost, that seems rather conservative to us.

Conclusion

Given the strength of their technology and the fact that their end markets are still in the early innings of growth, the company has a really substantial runway in front of it.

It isn't really materially affected by the pandemic. If anything, public budgets are increasing, and defense spending might follow. The company also has opportunities outside of its core markets, the US and Israel.

Given the fact that the company is already profitable (albeit only just) and operational leverage is kicking in in a major way, the company is likely to see a really substantial improvement in its finances the coming quarters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RADA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.