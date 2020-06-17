The common shares offer attractive opportunities but there are even better choices higher up the capital stack.

Its contracts are fee-based on its counter-parties which are far superior to the US side midstream counter-parties.

Today we highlight the preferred stocks of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA). These are some of the safest preferred stocks around. They trade on the Canadian stock exchanges and are purchased in Canadian Dollars. However they are highly recommended for those who do not mind buying stocks in a non-US market. Dividends have a 15% withholding tax for US investors and that creates a tax credit when you file your taxes. This withholding can be avoided by purchasing shares in an IRA account.

All figures are in CAD (Canadian Dollars) unless stated otherwise.

With the March swoon in oil and midstream assets, most investors swore off investing in this sector forever. That was understandable, as we had price movements that we had never seen before due to the start of a global oil war alongside a pandemic. As it often happens, the best time to invest is when you don't want to, and that point in hindsight was in late March. Many of the companies from this sector have bounced notably off the lows, but there are still a few extremely attractive opportunities remaining. We bring you one such extremely low-risk, high value opportunity.

Canadian Midstreams vs US Midstreams

The US and Canadian midstream sectors differ a bit from each other. The US side has been underpinned by a "free-for-all" build mode over the last few years, and while a few projects have been put on hold (like the Mountain Valley Pipeline), a vast majority did get built. On the other hand, the Canadian side has been highly restricted, and while projects do move along, they take a lot of time and are mostly expansions of existing projects. Paradoxically, this has made the Canadian midstream superior plays as they enjoy a virtual monopoly status. Also helping their cause is the far lower depletion rate of the underlying resource base and far better credit standing of the bulk of the producers. As a result, US-listed Canadian midstreams (Pembina, Enbridge (ENB) and TC Energy (TRP)) have handily outperformed their US counterparts, represented in this chart by Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP).

Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation has become a juggernaut in the midstream space over the last few years and has created one of the strongest integrated models you can find anywhere in the world.

Source: 2019 Pembina Presentation

Underpinning this expansion has been a focus on maintaining a high percentage of fixed-rate contracts and paying dividends below that number.

Source: 2019 Pembina Presentation

Over the last 10 years Pembina has paid more than $6 billion in dividends and maintained a conservative debt to EBITDA ratio through it all. Pembina's solid model has outperformed the stalwarts in the US space as it has deployed capital more judiciously and not chased expansions for the sake of building an empire.

Steady Dividends

Pembina has maintained steady dividends through all price climates. The company pays its dividends monthly and has maintained or increased it even as crude oil and natural gas prices collapsed.

Current dividends are on track for $2.52 in 2020. Based on our estimated adjusted funds from operations of $4.31, this still represents a payout ratio of under 60% and a yield over 6.5%.

Payout ratios can be deceptive though, as the company can still be forced to cut should the planned growth capital expenditures make cash flow a concern. We saw that in the case of many midstream companies, even those with conservative payout ratios. Pembina addressed this in the last earnings call. It deferred whatever expansion projects it could and added additional lines of liquidity.

Source: 2020 Pembina Presentation

Alongside the deferred expansions and a decision to not increase the dividend anymore, Pembina has created a cash neutral outlook for 2020, even after growth projects.

Source: Authors Estimates

With investment grade counterparties underpinning most of Pembina's funds from operations, the company can rely on a steady stream of cash flow for 2020 and beyond.

Source: 2020 Pembina Presentation

Credit rating agencies have given their blessings to the plan and Pembina is poised to navigate this challenge without cutting its dividends.

Source: 2020 Pembina Presentation

The Better Option For The Income Investor

While Pembina remains an attractive total return investment for those wanting exposure to the Canuck side of North America, there are a few better options for the income investor. We are referring to the preferred shares which offer a rather remarkable yield. Pembina has several classes of preferred shares and they all rank equally in all aspects for dividends and in the unlikely case of liquidation of the company.

Source: Pembina Preferred Share Information

Please note that these trade only on TSX (Toronto Stock Exchange) and in Canadian dollars.

What they all have in common is that they are:

1) $25.00 par value

2) Dividends are Cumulative

3) Resetting every five years based on the five-year Government of Canada bond yield plus a fixed percentage amount.

Note that this "fixed amount" is different for different classes and was set based on the prevailing market conditions at the time of issuance.

Why the preferred shares are a great investment

Preferred dividends are covered 17X by the FFO and that's a very large margin of safety, even in today's environment. Since common dividends would have to be cut to zero before preferred dividends can even be touched, the buffer from that aspect also is rather large. Pembina will pay about $1.56 billion in total dividends this year and the preferred dividends represent just about 10% of that total amount. Looking at it from that angle, we can see that the buffer is about 10 fold.

A final way to look at this is from a EV to EBITDA valuation perspective. Pembina should generate close to $3.25 billion in EBITDA in 2020. The net debt and preferreds just make up about $15.45 billion in total.

Source: Author's Estimates

For the preferred shares to be impaired the valuation would have to fall to under 5X EV to EBITDA (from the current 10.5X). That, again, represents a substantial margin of safety.

Which One To Buy: We Go Through Three Choices

(Price and yield values are from the time of writing – June 6)

Here's where it gets tricky. The first thing you must know about these different classes is that there's no real free lunch. The market prices them more or less efficiently and there's no substantial difference in their merits after adjusting for their coupons and expected dates of reset. But the investor is still making a choice. The choice they are making is that they invest based on when they believe the reset will be to their advantage. Currently, the entire Government of Canada sub 10-year bond complex is trading in the doldrums.

Source: Bank of Canada

So near-term resets will depress yields significantly. We saw that in the case of PPL.PR.S which just reset and the yield-on-par fell from 5.00% to 4.684%.

(1) PPL.PR.S - Series 19

The annual dividend rate for the Series 19 Shares for the five-year period from and including June 30, 2020 to, but excluding, June 30, 2025 will be 4.684 percent, being equal to the five-year Government of Canada bond yield of 0.414 percent determined as of today plus 4.27 percent, in accordance with the terms of the Series 19 Shares.

Source: Pembina

With a 4.684% yield-on-par, the shares pay an annual dividend of $1.171 for a yield of 7.3%.

Source: TMX

For investors who believe that interest rates will remain depressed for the longest time, this represents a good way of getting a +7% yield for the next five years that has virtually no chance of being cut. PPL.PR.S also has the highest spread on its benchmark of 4.27%. This means that it will be least influenced by the Government of Canada bond yields on a relative basis. It also means that this is the most likely class to be redeemed in the future if rates rise.

(2) PPL.PF.E - Series 25

Another interesting choice is the PPL.PF.E, which have been inherited from Kinder Morgan Canada's acquisition.

The Annual Fixed Dividend Rate for the ensuing Subsequent Fixed Rate Period will be determined by the Company on the Fixed Rate Calculation Date (as defined herein) and will be equal to the sum of the Government of Canada Yield (as defined herein) on the Fixed Rate Calculation Date plus 3.51%, provided that, in any event, such rate shall not be less than 5.20%. Source: Pembina

These currently yield 6.5% on the market price of $19.90, but they have a floor rate of 5.2% on par. Hence the 6.5% yield is locked for life (unless shares are redeemed at par, which would create big capital gains). It can go higher, if interest rates rise, but not lower. These are best for those who want to buy and forget.

(3) PPL.PR.A - Series 1

Finally, we like the PPL.PR.A for those bullish on rates. These currently trade at $12.57 and yield a massive 9.8%. This comes from a coupon of 4.906% on par. However the spread vs. the benchmark is 2.47%, so if these reset today the rate would be 3.04% on par or 6.0% on the market price. The good part is that these reset in December 2023, so investors can enjoy 3.5 years of 9.8% yields before a reset. Should the five-year bond rate rise by then over 2.43%, the reset would result in an even higher yield for investors.

Conclusion

Pembina preferreds enjoy the highest dividend safety rating on our proprietary Kenny Loggins Scale.

Pembina's preferreds are the safest place to get dividend yields from 7% to 10%. Yes they do reset but investors have plenty of options to make a bet on the direction of interest rates or even just stick with a nice fixed coupon. These are qualified dividends for US investors but they don't trade OTC. Most brokerages allow purchase of TSX-listed securities and Interactive Brokers is one of the best in this regard. There might be a little extra work in purchasing these (because they trade on the Canadian markets) but we think being the safest dividends in our Universe of Coverage make them worth the work. These are thinly traded so limit orders are an absolute must. Dividends have a 15% withholding tax for US investors and that creates a tax credit when you file your taxes. This withholding can be avoided by purchasing shares in an IRA account. Please let us know in the comments if you have any questions we can help with.

