Mortgage REIT Opportunities Remain

Two of the shares where we still have bullish ratings are AGNC and NLY. These two focus on agency mortgages and performed better than most peers in March.

We’ve included tables to reflect the discounts to trailing book value. Thanks to reader feedback, those tables are organized better than before.

We’ve been telling investors for the last two months that price-to-book ratios were too good (too low) to last. We were right and took huge profits this week.

This research report was produced byThe REIT Forum with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

Your feedback has improved this series week after week. Thank you, readers, for all you do.

Due to the dramatically higher than usual volatility in the sector, we’re planning to post this series a little more frequently than normal. That allows us to provide more ratings and ensure readers of our public work still have recent numbers.

The topics we discuss are going to be extremely relevant to the residential mortgage REITs. The table below uses BV as of Q1 2020 (if the company has reported earnings):

Ticker Company Name Focus Price to Trailing BV BV Q1 2020 Price (ORC) Orchid Island Capital Agency 0.99 $4.65 $4.59 (CMO) Capstead Mortgage Corporation Agency 0.93 $6.07 $5.67 (NLY) Annaly Capital Management Agency 0.93 $7.50 $6.95 (AGNC) American Capital Agency Corp. Agency 0.93 $14.55 $13.47 (DX) Dynex Capital Agency 0.89 $16.07 $14.35 (ARR) ARMOUR Residential REIT Agency 0.82 $11.10 $9.13 (TWO) Two Harbors Investment Corp. Agency 0.75 $6.96 $5.19 (CHMI) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Agency 0.70 $13.73 $9.58 (AI) Arlington Asset Investment Corporation Agency 0.57 $5.28 $3.02 (MITT) AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Hybrid 1.91 2.63 $5.03 (CIM) Chimera Investment Corporation Hybrid 0.86 $12.45 $10.72 (WMC) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. Hybrid 0.85 $3.41 $2.90 (EFC) Ellington Financial Hybrid 0.81 $15.06 $12.24 (ANH) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation Hybrid 0.67 $2.69 $1.80 (IVR) Invesco Mortgage Capital Hybrid $4.94 (MFA) MFA Financial Hybrid $2.82 (PMT) PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Multipurpose 1.11 $15.16 $16.88 (NRZ) New Residential Investment Corp. Multipurpose 0.74 $10.71 $7.89 (NYMT) New York Mortgage Trust Multipurpose 0.72 3.89 $2.79 (REM) iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF ETF (MORT) VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF ETF

Note: Some mortgage REITs such as AGNC and ORC have reported material gains to book value during Q2 2020. They aren’t the only mortgage REITs who should see book value higher as today than it was on 3/31/2020.

Prices in the table and used for the chart were pulled on 6/15/2020 about 30 minutes before the market closed. Consequently, they won’t be a perfect match for closing prices.

Price-to-Book Value

The next image provides a graphical representation:

Source: The REIT Forum

Remember that these are price-to-trailing-book ratios. They are not using estimates of current book value. We expect book values to generally be higher throughout the sector (but not for MITT), which makes the actual price-to-book ratios lower (except for MITT). There are a few other mortgage REITs where book value may be under pressure as well.

Why Do These Ratios Matter So Much?

You may notice that we write about these topics quite frequently. Why? Because share prices swing hard, especially when there is panic in the sector. The difference in price movement can be massive.

That level of volatility is NOT usual when we look at a period that spans years, but it is quite normal in the period that began in late February and runs through at least today.

Sector Overview

Some discounts to book remain pretty large, some do not. A few REITs trade above estimates for current book value.

As a reminder, Scott Kennedy also is an author for the REIT Forum. You may see his commentary featured in our articles and may notice an extremely high amount of overlap in our ratings, so subscribers reading this article should see Scott’s latest REIT Forum sector update for more detail.

Ratings

We will highlight a few opportunities where we see more upside:

Source: The REIT Forum

Shares of NLY still trade at a price-to-estimated book value ratio of .85. That leaves a pretty decent chunk of upside. Shares have often traded in the range of .95 to 1.05, so we could see 10% to 20% in the share price. That gives shares some upside. The current dividend rate of $.22 per share per quarter is at the middle of the range we estimated. That level makes the dividend much more sustainable for NLY.

Another mortgage REIT with solid upside potential is AGNC:

Source: The REIT Forum

Shares trade around a .83 price-to-estimated NAV ratio. These are NAV estimates as of 6/12/2020. You may be aware that AGNC recently reported BV as of 5/29/2020. That’s great, but it's also two weeks out of date. Further, we should highlight that AGNC reported their tangible book value per share and our estimate is based on their GAAP book value per share. The difference between the two numbers is about $.95 per share.

What else separates these two mortgage REITs? Both have an emphasis on agency mortgages. That was beneficial during the last round of market panic. It enabled them to have smaller declines in book value per share and kept them from needing to accept mediocre deals to raise additional capital.

Conclusion

The sector is filled with opportunities. Some of those opportunities are much more attractive than others. If you aren’t careful, you could wind up with one of the very few mortgage REITs trading at a premium to current book value. If you want to learn more about opportunities in the sector, start by clicking the "follow" button beside my name.

Ratings:

Bullish on NLY and AGNC

Want the best research? It’s time to raise your game. Get access to several features you won’t find on the public side. You can get access to everything we have to offer right now. Try our service and decide for yourself.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY-F, NLY-I, AGNCO, NYMTM, TWO-B, ANH, NRZ, NLY, AGNC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.