U.K. GDP Down 20% - Eurozone Slumping

The question becomes, recovery, how fast and when? I think the UK will lag the US a bit and the eurozone will lag both a lot.

U.K. GDP is reported by the ONS as being down 20% in just the one month. This is the greatest and fastest collapse ever.

Who will do better coming out of lockdown?

Yes, obviously, we're in a terrible recession right now. Or, at least, production in recent months has fallen further and faster than during any other incident we've got on record.

We know all of this and the big question is how quickly do we come out of this? A V shaped recession is a right pain but nowhere near as bad as an L shaped one, where it stops getting worse but also doesn't get any better. What further worries about a slow recovery is that productive capacity decays over time and thus the longer this all takes the doubly poorer that future is going to be.

Again, we know all of that. But the question then becomes who is going to come out of it best? Who is most likely to have that V and who that L? Not that I think anywhere is going to be strictly either, but who will be to which end of that spectrum?

This is, I insist, a microeconomic question, not a macroeconomic one.

The economic divide

There is that divide in economics, between the micro and the macro. Roughly speaking, looking at how things work from the point of view of individual agents - people, companies and so on, economic actors - and from the aspect of the entire economy as a whole. PJ O'Rourke's joke about the things we understand quite a bit about and the things we know we're wrong on.

At which point to confess to prejudice - I don't think macroeconomics is all that useful a part of the subject anyway, I think at anything beyond the short term the only part that matters is microeconomics. This does rather colour the following but isn't essential for it to be true.

Who will recover best?

I think the ranking will be China, US, UK and the eurozone, in that order. Because, to a large extent, that's the ordering of how free market those varied economies are.

Yes, I know, we don't normally think of China as being free market, it's run by communists for goodness sake. And yet, in the actual operation of the economy itself, it really is ferociously free market. For there's very little regulation of it. I've had direct experience of it, working with rare earths. People there would talk about maybe setting up a factory to produce something. And in the sort of time that it would take us (in Europe or the US) to start to fill out the requests for environmental permits they're up and producing.

In terms of who produces what and how China is, I insist, the most free market economy in the world right now. Which is why it will recover fastest.

Indeed, we're already seeing this happen and it's only partly because China was the first into this mess and thus further through the process than we are.

We're also seeing the US recovering already, the unemployment rate is falling as we know.

That leaves our other two areas to think about.

U.K. GDP

We've the most recent numbers for UK GDP:

GDP fell by 20.4% in April 2020, following a fall of 5.8% in March 2020

That's really pretty terrible. Worse than the US at least so far:

(UK GDP from Office for National Statistics)

Eurozone

We've also the industrial production numbers for the eurozone:

Euro zone industrial production slumped by 17.1% m/m in April after shedding 11.9% in March, marking the worst result on record.

Don't forget, industrial production doesn't even include those face to face services which have been the worst hit by the coronavirus closedown.

So, the big question

Recovery, that's the big question. And that rather depends upon whether we go back to what we used to do, how we used to do it, or whether we've got to change what is done and the way it is done. Going back to what we used to do isn't all that difficult, obviously. Working out new ways of doing it is.

Now, clearly, we're not going to go back to exactly and precisely where we were. The past is that river than can never be stepped in twice. But the more we think that things are going to have to be done in new ways the more we need to think about who is going to be best able to think up then institute these new ways. Which is what brings us back to that macro and micro economic divide.

For if we do go back to the old ways then that's really a macroeconomic problem. As long as we get demand right, get the money supply sorted out at the right sort of level, then we'll get back there. But if we've got to work out new ways of doing things then that's microeconomics. The most important part here being the flexibilty of the economy to adapt to changing circumstances. That being a function, I insist, of how free of stifling regulation business is.

And it's that which gives us our ranking of who I think is going to recover first. Sure, obviously, China, because they led off in the first place. But also because, in terms of who you can hire, how, what you can do, China is a viciously free market economy.

Then the US - we can already see that flexibility as the unemployment rate is falling already. Then the UK which at least has a flexible labour market. And then, I think, the eurozone. Not that the eurozone is the one single economy with the one set of regulation but here it's worth thinking about it that way.

My view

How quickly economies come out of the lockdown and adopt to the new circumstances is going to have an effect upon equity values in each place. Thus we want to try to order the markets in rank of who is going to outperform, who under-.

China's not a place many of us invest directly, or are even capable of doing so, and given current politics I'd not be greatly recommending many of the US listed China companies. But after that I put the ranking at US, UK, eurozone.

The investor view

The importance of this view - and it is only a view - is that it can inform our weightings in our portfolio. I am this predicting that US and UK stocks are going to outperform the eurozone. Simply because they are more flexible economies, better able to adapt to the new realities. Thus we would want to be overweight in the Anglo Saxon economies, underweight in the European.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.