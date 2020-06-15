Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) is a development stage pharmaceutical company. It was once a high flyer, reaching the equivalent of $402.15 per share in 2015 before its lead candidate failed a Phase 3 trial. More recently, before the CDX-0159 news was announced, it was selling at about $3.00 per share. On June 10 it rose to close at $4.80, up 60% for the day, and did even better on the 11th, closing at $8.76, up 82% on the day. This can be attributed to high demand for the low number of shares outstanding, which had been reversed-split down to 18.9 million. By the close on Friday, June 12 it had settled back to $7.80. I cannot emphasize too much that while the stock appears to be undervalued, true success will require a long process, ultimately getting FDA and EU approvals, then successful commercialization.

CDX-0159

On June 6, at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology Annual Congress, Celldex announced that CDX-0159 Phase 1 results were positive. The Phase 1 trial was in healthy adults and the measure of success was not an outcome in a particular disease. CDX-0159 is a KIT inhibitor. In short, KIT, a tyrosine kinase, is an important component of the immune system. Inhibiting KIT was hypothesized to reduce the level of tryptase enzyme, which in turn should correlate with reduced mast cell burden. Mast cells play an important role in a healthy immune system, but also can contribute to both immune diseases and cancer. Most notably, mast cells play a role in anaphylaxis.

The trial showed CDX-0159 is good at lowering tryptase, and so likely good at controlling mast cells. That leaves the question of which of many diseases to target in a Phase 1 trial of sick patients. Chronic urticaria, or chronic hives, has been chosen as the first target. Mast cell play a central role in the disease. While acute cases of hives are typically treated with antihistamines, cortisone, or other medications, chronic hives often are a result of autoimmune reactions to mast cells and are hard to treat.

If patients with mast-driven chronic urticaria do respond well to CDX-0159 in future trials, that would provide a basis for commercialization. It could also be a setup for label expansion for other indications where KIT or mast cells are a cause of the disease, including some cancers. The caveat is that lowering tryptase does not prove mast cell burden is reduced, or that few mast cells will help with a particular disease like hives, much less the cancer indications. The immune system is astonishingly complicated, so while Celldex is off to a good start with this, I would not extrapolate too much value into it unless a Phase 2 trial reports strong results.

CDX-3379

Furthest along in the Celldex pipeline is CDX-3379, so arguably that is the real source of its current value. CDX-3379 is a human immunoglobulin G1 lambda antibody that selectively binds and inhibits ErbB3 activity. Topline Phase 2 data is expected before the end of this year. This trial is in HNSCC or head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, in combination with Erbitux, in second-line patients. Preliminary data was announced in June 2019, showing that biomarkers for a set of mutations (FAT1 and NOTCH1, NOTCH2, or NOTCH3) were associated with clinical activity. I believe that positive Phase 2 results later this year would significantly increase the value of Celldex.

CDX-1140 and CDX-301

CDX-1140 is in a Phase 1 study which includes patients with advanced, refractory cancers. Topline full Phase 1 data is expected before the end of 2020. CDX-1140 is an antibody to CD40, which is expressed on antigen presenting cells. Celldex claims its CD40 antibody is engineered to balance good systemic exposure and safety with potent therapeutic activity. Of course, to prove that we need to see how it works in large-scale cancer trials. Preliminary data from the Phase 1 trial was released last November. It was evaluated both as a monotherapy and in combination with CDX-301; newer cohorts include combination with Keytruda as well. Patients were heavily pretreated, so good outcomes would normally be rare. The data was on 38 patients. 2 of 5 HNSCC patients showed a positive response. A gastroesophageal cancer patient showed a response, and 6 patients had stable disease. If the full data on the expanded patient set is positive, that would significantly increase the value of Celldex.

CDX-527 and other preclinical candidates

Celldex has an extensive preclinical pipeline. We know the most about CDX-527. It is a bispecific antibody that targets both PD-1 and CD27. In preclinical models it was more potent that PD-1 antibodies alone at T cell activation and resulting anti-tumor activity. It was also better than combining single-agent PD-1 and CD27 antibodies. Celldex hopes to initiate a Phase 1 trial, in humans, before year-end 2020.

Cash and the Need for More

Phase 1 trials are relatively inexpensive. Phase 3 trials are the most expensive. As the above-described candidates progress through the trial phases, Celldex's operating expenses will increase. At the end of Q1 2020 Celldex had a cash and equivalents balance of $53.7 million. That is adequate for the near term, but not to gear up for several larger, longer trials. The operating loss in Q1 was near $13 million, most of which, $11.7 million, was for research and development.

There are typically two ways for biotechs to raise cash. One is by issuing and selling new stock, which dilutes prior investments. The other is by partnering, usually licensing a potential therapy in return for cash up front, milestones and royalties, if it is successful. This does not dilute the stock, and reduces the cash burn, but means recording much less revenue and profit than if the company were able to commercialize the drug itself. Often both these things happen. While a stock sale usually causes the stock price to drop, a collaboration with a significant upfront payment can boost the stock price. In fact, after I started this article, Celldex made SEC filings on June 12 indicating it hoped to raise $75 million with a new stock offering.

Conclusion

Celldex is not a stock for risk-averse investors. Drug trials can fail in Phase 3 even if they look good in Phase 1 or Phase 2. All the other risks of investing in small-cap stocks, including volatility, apply.

At the close of market on June 12, Celldex had a market capitalization of $147 million. That is not much if you think one or more of its potential therapies will be commercialized and generate significant income. But it will take some significant cash infusions to get any therapy all the way to where an application can be submitted to the FDA. That means either future dilution or collaborating with better-funded partners. One of the interesting things about issuing stock is that the higher the stock price, the less the dilution, for any given cash amount raised. I believe Celldex has adequate cash to get the data expected in 2020. If that data is positive, the stock price should rise, so raising more cash for Phase 3 trials should be possible. If the stock price has risen enough, it may not even require a great deal of dilution. I would not be surprised in Celldex licenses rights for its drugs outside the U.S., which could provide non-dilutive cash. All-in-all I think the stock is still cheap even after the price surge, but future progress depends on continued good data being released.

