The recent run to 52 week highs seems to ignore immediate short-term risks that I simply can't get around. Longer-term, internet advertising is a decelerating market that Snap may have problems gaining share in.

SNAP saw a drastic deceleration in top-line growth in the first few weeks of Q2. Coronavirus has clearly affected the overall demand for advertising. More weakness to come.

SNAP shares are up ~167% off their lows as of writing. While bears have been consistently wrong on this story for a while now, I can no longer recommend this name.

Context

My first SA report, nearly two years ago at this point, was on Snap (NYSE:SNAP). At the time, Snap shares were trading around $12.50/share. The story was this: shrinking user base, poor share structure, hard to monetize attention, executive churn, Instagram competition, and a valuation that didn't price any of this in. At the time, I was short Snap (via puts), and had a $8 price target on the name. Sure enough, the short was very profitable as the market began pricing in these problems. The stock fell to $8, and well below. Eventually, I sold my puts for good money and ended up moving to a more positive stance on the company.

Fast forward to now, June of 2020, nearly two years later. The stock has rallied >300% since hitting it's all-time low. Why is this? These risks, were one-by-one debunked as time went by. The user base that continued to shrink on a sequential basis eventually turned around. After the Android update, Snapchat saw a resurgence in usage that propelled DAU trends in the right direction. ARPU growth began to reaccelerate as Snap began expanding monetization opportunities on the platform. The usage and monetization progress showed that clearly, despite the looming threat of Instagram, Instagram is no longer affecting Snap's expansion. In addition, the C-Suite saw increasing stability, with churn decreasing greatly. All of this increased investor confidence in management, meaning that executive control of the voting stock was more tolerable. In addition, Snap's P/S multiple bottomed at around 3X revenue, meaning the valuation was no longer ludicrously expensive.

So, it was a drastic fundamental turnaround. And while others on Seeking Alpha have been pounding the table on their pessimism on Snap, the company has continuously proved the doubters wrong.

So, I have been on both sides of the trade, and made good returns both ways. And recently, Snap has consistently found a way to prove the bears wrong. That being said, I sold my long position in the stock, and am now a bear on the stock.

The New Bear Case: Margin Pressure, Post-COVID Usage, Decelerating Market Growth, Targeting & Scale, Valuation

Now that the old bear case is almost entirely down the drain, what does the new bear case on Snap look like? Here are the four main tenets:

Short-term gross margin pressure

declining usage post COVID-19

Social media advertising growth decelerating

lack of targeting strength and scale

10.1X '21 consensus revenue estimates (my estimates are lower)

Margin Pressure

The first part of the new bear case on Snap is temporary pressure the company will face on the gross margin side. To understand the pressure Snap's margins will face in Q2, and potentially Q3, we have to understand how Snap makes money. They sell ad inventory on their platform. So, as advertisers stop buying ad inventory (the advertising market has been drastically hurt), Snap's ARPU (average revenue per user) will decline. At this point, it is basically a given that Snap's ARPU will decline. Even though Snap has tailwinds like programmatic and auction based advertising trends going for it, those tailwinds are likely not enough to offset a decline in ad budgets. But revenue is only one part of gross margins. The other part is COGS (cost of goods sold). Snap conveniently breaks down the three categories of COGS in their business: Infrastructure, Revenue Share, and Other. Infrastructure costs are the largest, making up ~66% of total COGS in the most recent quarter. Infrastructure costs do not directly correlate to ad inventory, infrastructure costs correlate with usage. So, as people use Snapchat more often, infrastructure costs rise. Just because there is more usage doesn't mean that more revenue will be generated. Especially considering the fact that advertisers in many segments have pulled back spending.

So, as ARPU (revenue) contracts, and usage-based costs like infrastructure (gross costs) increase, margins will likely contract. Snap's infrastructure cost per/DAU was ~$0.71 as of last quarter. Revenue share was ~$0.22 as of last quarter. Other was ~$0.14 last quarter. This means Snap's CoRPU (cost of revenue per user) was $1.07. Assume this stays flat next quarter, and that DAUs grow 10 million sequentially to 239 million users. If ARPU drops 14% sequentially (a reasonable estimate in my view) from $2.02/DAU to $1.73/DAU, then gross margins are just 38.7%. Gross margins in Q1 were 47%. So this is a stark drop-off, and worrisome if ad budgets don't recover by Q3 (though I believe they likely will).

Post-COVID Usage

Another interesting dilemma with Snap is this: right now, usage is up big, but ARPU is down big. As lockdowns ease and advertisers begin to spend again, usage will likely taper off too. Snap is one of many tech companies, that in my opinion, have seen a pull forward of organic demand growth for their products. What does that mean? Take Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) for instance. If COVID-19 never happened, the company would've likely continued to grow usage at a solid pace for years to come. But COVID-19 increased usage seemingly out of nowhere. While I believe the ramifications for usage of Zoom are much harsher than for Snap, I believe Snap could face something similar.

Think about it. Why was user growth surging?

(source: Snap IR)

Well, before COVID-19, user growth was robust. This growth was driven by two main factors: (a.) Snap regaining cultural zeitgeist and (b.) Android update. If you remember, Snap said that they were seeing strong growth on both iOS and Android operating systems heading into the lockdowns. But the key driver was likely Snap's updated Android app. This brought in a flood of new users, and reignited Snap's cultural relevance. All the sudden, with this influx of new users (primarily from the Android ecosystem), other people that had virtually abandoned Snapchat for Instagram began returning to the platform.

Now consider Snap's audience. Mostly teenagers (Generation Z), and some millennials as well. When school/work returns to normal, usage will likely dip. So while easing lockdowns will improve advertiser trends and ARPU, usage, or at least DAU growth, will likely decrease quite a bit.

Decelerating Social Media Ad Spend Long-Term

Another problem that is not temporary, and is on the horizon over the next few years is the general expected deceleration of growth in social media ad spending. We'll focus on mobile, because Snap doesn't have a desktop application.

(source: Statista)

Keep in mind, these are just estimates for the overall market. Nothing is set in stone. These numbers are adjusted for COVID-19, and initially, these growth trends look pretty solid. 16.6% growth in 2020, followed up by 11.5% growth in 2021 is undoubtedly strong growth. But from there, growth rates estimates are for deceleration into the single-digits. When the market begins growing in the single digits, Snap's ability to grow revenue will be based on their ability to gain market-share from their competitors in the space. That is where the problem arises. Can Snap legitimately compete with large well-capitalized corporations with much greater scale and better targeting? Don't get me wrong, I do believe Snap can carve out a niche, particularly around its target demographics. The only problem is, how much of the pie can Snap take from the competition? Eventually, the organic growth of the market will fade, and revenue growth will be zero-sum, meaning Snap grows at the expense of competitors or vice-versa. That being said, this is a huge market, the sheer size of which will enable growth at Snap for at least a few more years.

Targeting and Scale

Two very important factors (there are more than just these two) when it comes to choosing the best platform for advertisers are targeting and scale. Snap, while it has scale, doesn't have as much as the elephant in the room, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). Let's say for a second that Facebook's massive third-party data collection practices that enable its uncanny targeting were banned. Even then, Facebook owns three platforms with 1 billion+ users: WhatsApp, Instagram, and the core Facebook platform. The cross-pollination of user data across these three platform is far more than the first-party data a platform like a Snapchat has. Simply put, Snap cannot, and never will be able to compete with Facebook's sheer scale.

The other factor is targeting. Having a large amount of first-party (in-app) data is very beneficial, but Facebook's access to third-party data is again unmatched. While mobile operating systems are beginning to limit or outright ban third-party tracking, Facebook still has large amounts of access to third-party data that Snap again can't compete with.

The combination of these factors means that in the mobile social media space, Facebook will be the dominant player regardless of Snap's enhancements.

What does this mean? Snap should stick to its niche: Gen-Z and some millennials. This could play well with advertisers trying to grab the attention of younger consumers with growing purchasing power. But Snap will not be able to take on the big enchilada of social media advertising because of Facebook. Another way that Snap could stand to benefit is augmented reality. An augmented reality centric strategy could differentiate their product enough from Facebook that budgets could shift over to Snap.

Valuation

Again, at ~$20 Snap's valuation is not the most extreme it has ever been. That being said, it is quite rich considering the headwinds this company is facing. If we look past 2020, and look at to 2021, the valuation doesn't get much more compelling. The stock trades at just over 10X consensus 2021 sales estimates that I think are a little aggressive. I do not believe the market should be paying that kind of a multiple for Snap in its current state. Right now, my discounted cash flow valuation gets me to $15/share. On my FY'21 revenue estimates, my target is ~8X revenue. This valuation still reflects the long-term positive dynamics going on at the company.

Conclusion

I have a history covering Snap. I have seen the company and understood it for a while. I have been on both sides of the trade. While I was primarily short in the past, when I saw the company's fundamental turnaround I took my profits and went long. Now, I have cashed in my long positions and am looking to take up a short (likely via put options). Until the valuation reflects the headwinds at Snap, I am going to remain bearish on the name.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SNAP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are Long FB. This is not financial advice. I am not a financial advisor. Please do not interpret this as financial advice. Do your own due diligence before initiating a position in any of the securities mentioned.