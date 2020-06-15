One Heck Of A Counter-Rally (Technically Speaking For 6/15)

Although there will be calls for a resumption of lockdowns, I don't think the economy can withstand it, which means our public policy should be focused on increasing hospital capacity.

Chinese news was mixed: while the economic news shows the beginning of a rebound, there was another partial lockdown as new virus cases increased.

Today's news from China is mixed. Recently released economic data is positive (emphasis added):

In May, the total value added of the industrial enterprises above the designated size grew by 4.4 percent year on year, 0.5 percentage points higher than the growth of April, or up by 1.53 percent month on month.



In May, the Index of Services Production increased by 1.0 percent year on year, while it dropped by 4.5 percent in April.



In May, the total retail sales of consumer goods reached 3,197.3 billion yuan, down by 2.8 percent year on year, registering a decline narrowed by 4.7 percentage points compared with that in April, and the month-on-month growth was 0.79 percent.



In the first five months, the investment in fixed assets (excluding rural households) was 19,919.4 billion yuan, down by 6.3 percent year on year, or a decline narrowed by 4.0 percentage points compared with that of the first four months; and the month-on-month growth in May was 5.87 percent.

The month-over-month data have either shown an increase or a slower rate of decline. Unfortunately, virus cases are also increasing:

A section of Beijing was locked down on Monday as the government rushed to contain a new outbreak of coronavirus infections — an unnerving breach in the capital, which President Xi Jinping had said should be a fortress against the pandemic.

Get used to this news dynamic: somewhat improving economic data combined with bearish virus-related news. It's going to be with us until there's a vaccine.

Let's take a look at last week's major ETF fund flows, courtesy of ETF.com:

There was a huge inflow of funds into the major equity ETFs and a net outflow from the Treasury market. Despite this flow dynamic, last week the equity markets declined and the treasury markets rallied. There was a net outflow from defensive sectors: consumers staples, utilities, and health care all saw an outflow. Consumer discretionary also had a small net loss.

As new virus infections continue to rise, there will be renewed discussion and debate about the re-introduction of measures that clamp down on social interactions, thereby decreasing economic activity. I previously argued that the economy can't withstand such measures (emphasis added):

And that leads to this very unhelpful and, in fact, fairly depressing conclusion: I don't have an answer for how to solve this problem. All I can do is look at the economic data and draw a conclusion, which is this: the damage is too extreme to continue this policy. The US economy has quickly changed from modest expansion to depression level data in a mere 2-3 months. No developed economy has ever experienced that type of disruption. The impact is so severe that it has to be reversed. But that will lead to a higher death toll from the virus, which is also a terrible outcome.

I still stand by this incredibly depressing analysis. The US' policy must be a massive and quick increase in medical capacity to deal with the new wave of infections that is undoubtedly coming.

Let's look at today's performance tables:

What started as a gap lower turned into a solid rally. Small-cap indexes led the market higher; micro, small, and mid-caps are at the top of the table. Large-caps also gained. The Treasury market floated around 0%.

All sectors were higher today. Defensive and aggressive sectors occupy the top five slots. The two other defensive sectors are near the bottom.

This was a great day for the bulls. Let's start with the 1-day, 1-minute chart. Prices gapped lower at the opening. But they rallied for the remainder of the day. They broke trend right after 3 but caught a second bid into the close. Overall, this is a bullish chart; the market kept the momentum going for most of the trading day. Small-caps have the same pattern, but with larger gains.

Let's take a look at the 5-day chart: On Thursday, the market gapped lower at the open and continued down for the remainder of the session. Since Friday, there have been three counter-rallies that started around the 300 price level. While round numbers usually carry more technical weight anyway, the 300 level is also important from recent price history. On the daily chart, prices appear to be coalescing above the 200-day EMA.

Today we learned that the bulls are still very much alive, which is a very good thing, as they turned a bad day around.

Not a bad way to start the week.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.