The leading Chinese eCommerce enabler, Baozun, faced a class-action lawsuit in 2019, upon the allegation of misleading the investors with the lack of information regarding Huawei's churn as a partner.

Overview

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) is a market-leading Chinese eCommerce enabler we have taken a look at for some time. Baozun generates revenues by helping global brands like NIKE (NYSE:NKE), adidas (OTCQX:ADDDF), or Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY), establish and operate their eCommerce businesses in China. Having processed over RMB ~44 billion (~$6 billion) of GMV in 2019, it is also the largest player in China.

We expect it to onboard more (Offline to Online) O2O-oriented local brands and higher-margin categories this year, which will drive GMV growth as well as margin expansion. On the other hand, however, we believe that Baozun's risk profile has increased in recent times, considering the 2019 class-action lawsuit regarding its lack of disclosure on the deteriorating relationship with Huawei, which was one of its largest brand partners. We will maintain a neutral rating on the stock for now, with a potential upgrade in Q2.

Catalyst

Strong demand recovery for luxury products, sportswear, and clothing should drive margin expansion in Q2. As the management expects slower growth for personal care products post COVID-19 reopening in China, the strong recovery seen for higher-margin items like luxury products should continue and improve profitability in Q2. In Q1, the GMV for luxury, sportswear, and other clothing categories already grew by 30%. The stronger recovery should allow Baozun to reduce the deeper discounts offered in Q1 during COVID-19, which had reduced product sales gross margin to 15.8% from 17.6% last year. With that in mind, we believe that Baozun should see a meaningful YoY increase in gross margin in Q2.

Onboarding of more local brands, which requires more comprehensive eCommerce services, should also drive revenue growth and gross margin expansion. About 50% of the brands the company reportedly onboarded in Q1 were local brands, which demonstrates a continuation of strong demand for Baozun's eCommerce enabler services in the O2O landscape.

(Source: company's Q4 2019 presentation)

As we expect more offline brands in China to go online with Baozun's help in Q2, we think that services revenues, which includes IT, store operations, digital marketing, and customer service, should accordingly increase substantially. Offline brands have minimal to no experience in selling online, which means there is a tendency to adopt Baozun's end-to-end offerings. In Q1 alone, revenue grew by ~18% to ~RMB 1.5 billion, driven by the ~22% increase in services revenue. At the same time, gross margin also increased by 80 bps to 61.3%.

Risk

With issues on transparency and integrity surrounding the Chinese companies in recent times, we feel that investors should continue to remain critical of Baozun's reported figures, as well as the management's comments. The shares now trade at ~$33.4, having been down ~39% YoY, much due to the allegation of Baozun misleading the investors about its relationship with Huawei, one of its largest clients, in Q3 2019. As Huawei decided to do its eCommerce operations itself, Baozun lost Huawei as a partner and projected lower guidance. The issue led to a class-action lawsuit last year:

The Baozun class action lawsuit alleges that during the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information regarding Baozun's business and financial results. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose that Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. ("Huawei"), a Chinese-based multi-national technology company, was one of Baozun's largest brand partners, on a historical basis, and paid more add-on fees for the work Baozun did for it, increasing the revenues Baozun received for Huawei work compared to Baozun's other brand partners.

Valuation

Nonetheless, Baozun is still well-positioned to win in the eCommerce enabler market as the largest player longer term, in our view. As it stands, it has the potential to be a +30% grower with improving profitability beyond 2020, with this year's gross margin already expected to expand given the catalysts.

(Source: company's 2019 Q4 presentation)

At ~1.8x P/S, we believe that the price is quite attractive, while the stock can also potentially trade at a higher P/S upon another outperformance in Q2. Given the expected higher growth in higher-margin services revenue and categories, we see a possibility to outperform the full-year EPS guidance of ~1.22 and forward P/E of ~27.4. The stock has a moderately aggressive risk/reward in our view, however, considering the recent issues we have discussed in the risk section. We are maintaining a neutral rating for the stock, with a potential upgrade in Q2.

