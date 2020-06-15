Intro

With an already extremely high debt load, investors have been increasingly pessimistic toward Scorpio Tankers (STNG) for deciding to fit their entire fleet with scrubbers. Although not all their ships currently have scrubbers, many of them will be fitted within the next few years. This decision was due to new IMO 2020 regulations that force ships to use low sulfur fuel or fit boats with scrubbers and continue to use high sulfur fuels to promote more eco-friendly ships.

In this article, I will describe why fitting their ships with scrubbers is the most prudent long-term decision, why the spread between low and high-sulfur fuels will begin to increase, and the flexibility Scorpio has in deciding when they want to fit the rest of their fleet with scrubbers.

HSFO vs. LSFO

As IMO 2020 regulations force tankers to reduce their sulfur emissions, they are forced to either retrofit their ships with scrubbers to clean the cheaper high sulfur fuel or purchase more expensive lower sulfur fuel. The spread between the HSFO (high sulfur) and LFSO (low sulfur) was a major factor for determining what method would be more cost-effective. In early 2020, when shipping rates were considerably lower than they were now, especially for clean product tankers such as the ones Scorpio operates, many companies decided to dock their ships and have them fitted with scrubbers. The lost time was considered a sunk cost which could have been up to $14,000/day, depending on the type of ship.

Shipping companies have decided to take on the additional cost of a scrubber because the spread between the HSFO and LSFO was reaching upwards of $350/mt. This has since contracted to levels closer to $125/mt which has made the scrubber investment look much less attractive on the surface level. The contraction of these spreads is due to a tighter supply of high sulfur fuels and soft LSFO fundamentals according to Platts data. So although it may seem like a financial mistake to fit the fleet with scrubbers, shipowners have been quoted as saying, “We can tell you that the recent spread has not had any impact on our plans – we’re proceeding regardless.”

This accentuates the idea that shipowners believe that the spreads will increase and over the coming years, a scrubber will be a prudent investment. Scorpio does not have their entire fleet fitted yet, but has the option to fit their tankers at any time. Many were scheduled for fitting in Q2, Q3, and Q4, but management decided not to in hopes of capitalizing on the high charter rates. They have freed up over 500 charter days and still have the option to not fit their boats with scrubbers if the HSFO-LSFO spread were to contract even further.

HSFO fuel has been increasing in cost due to refineries cutting back on production such as Japan reducing HSFO to 10% of their fuel oil production. Even if HSFO does increase in price, it will remain a considerably cheaper option to fuel ships as the LSFO fuel is a much higher quality fuel, creating a premium in price.

Fitting a ship with a scrubber

Retrofitting a scrubber on a ship is a time consuming and expensive process that initially increases costs while decreasing revenue from remaining idle. As of now, fitting ships with scrubbers would be a poor financial move as charter rates are extremely high and the HSFO-LSFO spread is fairly tight. Back when Scorpio decided to fit their ships, rates were low and the spread between the two fuels was much higher, creating a situation that made scrubbers an enticing option.

These scrubbers will cost Scorpio between $1.5-$2.2 million per ship for a grand total of $220-$320 million to fit all of their ships. Back in 2018 they issued $300 million of shares to pay for this decision. Debt has been an issue for Scorpio Tankers as investors have continually scorned management and beaten down their stock to under 50% of their NAV.

Since Scorpio has a fairly young fleet, this decision makes sense and is projected to pay for itself in a matter of years. For a VLCC ship with HSFO-LSFO spreads being near $300/mt, the payback point was around 1.5 years. Now, since spreads have decreased and Scorpio operates much smaller ships, this payback period could take almost twice as long. As stated, their fleet is young so this should not be an issue as there is plenty of time for these ships to operate and reach the payback point.

Downside

Although I believe the scrubber bet will pay off, a continued tight spread between HSFO and LSFO will make companies that have not fitted their ships with scrubbers more attractive. Adding upwards of $300 million in debt for Scorpio is a considerable amount considering they are already one of the most highly levered tanker companies. In the long run, scrubbers will pay off, but if spreads remain tight, the short-term winners could be companies purchasing the low-sulfur fuel.

Conclusion

Although Scorpio has spent a considerable amount of money betting on scrubbers, in just a few years they will have paid for themselves through saved costs. Their young fleet allows them ample time to reach their payback point and they are in no rush to dock their boats considering the high rates. For numerous reasons, I believe rates will remain high (especially for clean product tankers which you can read here) and Scorpio has the option to charter all of their ships while potentially retrofitting the rest of their ships if the HSFO-LSFO spread widens or charter rates begin to decline in the distant future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STNG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.