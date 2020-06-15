RingCentral saw a triple-digit increase in activities for its differentiated MVP platform. We expect to see similar traction for its Avaya Cloud Office offering in and beyond Q2.

RingCentral is very well-positioned to win in the UCaaS and CCaaS markets. Its deep partnership with Avaya will only accelerate market share gains.

Overview

RingCentral's (RNG) shares have been up by over 50% since our first coverage six months ago, where we highlighted the secular growth opportunity considering RingCentral's strengthened market leadership in UCaaS (Unified Communication as a Service), due to its deep partnership with legacy player Avaya (AVYA). Currently, we see some near-term as well as long-term catalysts around the stock. Overall, we believe that RingCentral should continue to benefit from the partnership and the secular tailwind in the unified and contact center markets across the mid-market and enterprise. We maintain our overweight rating on the stock.

Catalyst

Secular growth in cloud communications will continue to drive mid-market and enterprise market share gains, with shelter-in-place trends further accelerating adoptions across healthcare, financial services, and education sectors. RingCentral's outperformance in Q1 despite the COVID-19 situation indicates that it continues to benefit from the secular tailwind in cloud communications. In Q1, revenue grew by 33% YoY, driven by a staggering 52% increase in the mid-market and the enterprise revenues. Furthermore, the total value of >$1 million ACV deals was also up 30% YoY, driven by deals like Mutual of Omaha and Aveanna Healthcare, both are amongst the largest players in insurance and healthcare consecutively.

(source: Q4 2019 slide)

Moreover, RingCentral has also been conservative in its guidance, noting last quarter that Q1 revenue growth would only be between 28% and 29% instead of 33%. With that in mind, as the company recently revised the growth guidance for the FY 2020 to be between 24% and 25%, we think that there is a possibility for more surprises in the next few quarters as the secular tailwind continues, with the company expecting to land more Avaya-related deals in Q4.

Furthermore, RingCentral's differentiated offerings and Avaya partnership will well-position it to continue leading the UCaaS market. As we have discussed in the first coverage, the Avaya partnership should continue to be the key growth driver for the business.

(Avaya Cloud Office. source: Avaya x RingCentral partnership presentation)

Given the joint go-to-market and product development of Avaya Cloud Office, RingCentral has a differentiated offering in a captive market as it leverages Avaya's client base. As it stands, 90% of Fortune 100 are Avaya's customers. It also has over 4,000 sales reps, service reps, and partners across +180 countries. Avaya will also be very determined to succeed in the partnership, considering its declining market share in the legacy communication. Having seen the onboarding of over 1,700 channel partner agents to sell Avaya Cloud Office in Q1, we feel optimistic that adoptions should further accelerate beyond Q2 as well.

(MVP - Source: ringcentral.com)

On the other hand, adoption for the MVP (Message Video Phone) platform has also been solid. The differentiated platform has a built-in enterprise-grade team messaging and video meeting features. In Q1, RingCentral landed Cornell University, which has +15,000 users, as an MVP client. Detroit Lions also came on board as it leveraged RingCentral MVP for its virtual NFL draft in April. Furthermore, the increased usage volume in Q1 has also demonstrated the offering's strong enterprise product-market fit, which we believe should increase the net retention and expansion longer term. As CEO Vladimir Shmunis commented, RingCentral saw a triple-digit increase across all the key usage metrics in Q1:

It has never been more clear that customers use RingCentral for a lot more than just liking up the legacy desktop phone. As a matter of fact, we saw our app downloads increase over a 180% in April versus February with strong at usage message across all modes of communication. To that end total messages posted in April are up 70% versus February. Total video limits in April are up over almost 200% versus February and total phone calls in April are up over 150% versus February.

Risk

There are minimal risk factors in RingCentral, which we believe are significantly overshadowed by the overall growth prospect. The guidance for FY 2020 took into account further churns in the SMB segments across retail, travel, and the hospitality sectors, which have been impacted by the pandemic. In Q1, RingCentral saw elevated churn in these sectors, with some of the clients also requesting to renegotiate payment terms. Compared to the previously given guidance, the management will expect a 100 bps decrease in the expected FY 2020 revenue growth.

Valuation

Considering its deep moat and disruptive offerings, RingCentral is well-positioned, in our view, to be the market leader not only in UCaaS but also in CCaaS longer term. In CCaaS, it should see strong competition from Five9 (FIVN), which also has seen the secular tailwind in the business and recently landed AT&T (NYSE:T) as a client. Five9 has been trading at ~18x P/S in recent times.

(P/S upward trend, driven by the secular tailwind for FIVN. source: stockrow)

At the current 22-23x P/S, we think that the price is fair, as it reflects not only RingCentral's strong moat and fundamentals but also the secular tailwind for cloud communications and the business's resilience amid the pandemic.

(P/S upward trend, driven by the secular tailwind for RNG. source: stockrow)

Given the catalysts, we believe that the 24-25% growth guidance for the full year is conservative and that the expected non-GAAP operating margin of 9.6-9.7% is realistic. The stock may trade at +24x P/S upon the likely outperformance in Q4, driven by the Avaya-related deals. Considering the ~88 million shares count, ~$1.1 billion of revenue, and maintained ~24x P/S, we maintain an overweight rating on the stock, with a target price of ~$300.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RNG, FIVN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.