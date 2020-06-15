While this market does not offer an easy ride up right now, I believe adding at current levels is a great long-term investment.

After taking a break from covering dividend stocks, I believe it's time to discuss one of my favorite aerospace companies. The Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) is the result of the merger between Raytheon and United Technologies. The Waltham MA-based producer of aerospace products pays a good dividend, has solid financials and sales that are not entirely dependent on commercial aviation thanks to its military exposure. While aerospace companies, in general, are very volatile right now, I believe Raytheon Technologies has the potential to be a long-term provider of dividends and capital gains.

Source: Raytheon Technologies

What's Raytheon Technologies?

Raytheon Technologies (hereafter referred to as Raytheon) is a $90 billion market cap aerospace & defense company located in Waltham MA. Raytheon is the third-largest listed defense company behind Lockheed Martin (LMT) and Boeing (BA). In June 2019, United Technologies announced its intention to with the defense-focused Raytheon Company. While United Technology was the nominal survivor, they still moved their HQ to Massachusetts were Raytheon is based. In April of 2020, the merger was completed.

While the former Raytheon company generated almost all of its sales in defense markets, the post-merger Raytheon has a broad, but powerful aerospace portfolio. The company owns Collins Aerospace, a company focussed on providing a wide variety of aerospace supplies ranging from cabin components to exterior products. This division generates 75% of its sales in the commercial aviation industry, with 40% of its sales coming from aftermarket products. In addition to Collins, Ratheon owns Pratt & Whitney, a company known for its advanced engines, services both commercial and defense markets. While both of these divisions were formerly owned by United Technologies, the former Raytheon company added its Raytheon intelligence and space division, as well as its missile and defense division known for products like the Tomahawk missile.

With all of this in mind, what matters most is the company's sales breakdown. All segments/divisions included, and according to the sales slit for 2019, Raytheon generates 55% of its sales in defense markets. 45% of sales are generated in commercial markets. 52% of sales are domestic, with 48% of sales being generated outside of the United States. And as the former Raytheon company was mainly defense focussed, only 25% of the company's defense backlog comes from the Collins and Pratt & Whitney divisions.

A Strong Product Portfolio Generates Stability

One major benefit of being a renowned defense contractor is to be able to benefit from an anti-cyclical end market. As the graph below shows, government spending in national defense tends to rise during every recession and often stay high after a recession to further stimulate employment. Strengthening one's defense capabilities is never a bad idea (in my opinion), if you can do it while stabilizing the aerospace and defense supply chain you gain an even greater benefit. Note that the aerospace and defense industry was directly responsible for 1.8% of GDP with 10 jobs in this industry generating 19 supply chain jobs. In other words, defense spending is a great tool to generate employment and to strengthen demand if consumption and corporate investments are down.

Interestingly enough, while commercial aerospace has been one of the biggest success stories of the modern industrialized world, it is now the factor weighting on Raytheon's sales. Below is a graph that shows PAX (persons approximately) expectations (pre-COVID-19). Even the bear case of increased protectionism would have resulted in a steady increase. While COVID-19 sure did a number on the short-term results as airlines all over the world were unable to fly, I expect that the longer-term trend will be up without a doubt. However, it is likely that normalization will only be achieved in the second half of 2021 as long as COVID-19 is not contained.

Source: AIA (pre-COVID-19)

However, thanks to the company's strong portfolio, Raytheon was able to contain the damage in its first quarter. In the first quarter, total sales fell by 0.8% to $18.2 billion. This decline was driven by a number of factors. For example, Collins Aerospace saw a decline in organic sales of roughly 1%. Commercial OEM sales were down 12% as a result of the 737 Max grounding and the expected declines in legacy problems. This was partially offset by the new program growth driven by Airbus' new A-320 NEO, Boeing's 787, and the Airbus A-220. Aftermarket sales were up 3% as a result of provisioning, which was up mid-teens, as well as parts and repair. Military sales were up 10% thanks to a higher F-35 volume. Operating profit in this segment was up 3% thanks to an operating margin improvement of 80 basis points to 17.7%. Synergy benefits and favorable FX developments were able to more than offset the negative effects of lower commercial OEM sales.

Pratt & Whitney organic sales were up 12%. Commercial OEM improved by 25% driven by the GTF and PW800 engines, which were partially offset by an anticipated decline in V2500 production numbers and lower deliveries in other PWC engines in March. This was mainly due to the beginning impact of COVID-19. Commercial aftermarket sales were up 4%. Unfortunately, operating profit was down 2% as general and administrative costs more than offset higher organic sales growth due to COVID-19 related reserved of approximately $60 million, as well as FX headwinds.

Overall, the company's lower operating profit margin of 11.5% compared to 12.2% in the prior-year quarter caused operating income to drop by 6.4% to $2.1 billion.

While COVID-19 headwinds persisted, the 7% adjusted earnings per share fall to $1.78 was much, much better than expected as analysts were looking for $1.01.

Source: Estimize

Macro Is A Mess, But Raytheon Is Prepared

Unfortunately, the company's business segment continues to be a total mess. While tailwinds include military program growth, alignment to National Defense Strategy, Raytheon Technologies cost synergies, Rockwell Collins cost synergy, and overall cost reduction, the company continues to suffer from 737 MAX problems and the ongoing uncertainty with regard to COVID-19. While everyone knows that flying will accelerate after the grounding, the question is how fast demand will accelerate and if economic growth is able to fully recover this year.

Despite these troubles, the company has announced a quarterly dividend of $47.5 cents. Raytheon is committed to delivering shareholders and is able to pay a dividend, which currently translates to a dividend yield of 2.9% based on a price of $65 per share. I expect this number to accelerate after the recession and believe the company is doing the right thing by maintaining a dividend. Note that this is only possible because its defense markets support the company's financial planning and cash flow.

It also helps that the company's financials are stable. Total liabilities are valued at roughly 70% of total assets. While this is not perfect, it's not a worse number compared to prior quarters. Adding to that, the company's EBIT is covering interest expenses 5.2x. Net debt is at 3.11x EBITDA. The current ratio is 1.23. Even adjusted for inventories, it's ratio drops to just 0.81.

Buying Is Tricky

Last week, I added some shares slightly below $66. However, note that my exposure is still conservative. While I believe this stock will have the potential to rally to $100 over the next 2-3 years, I also believe that the stock will hover between the massive range of $50 to $80 for the next few months. The market is torn between cheap Federal Reserve money and the risks of a second COVID-19 wave from China, and the biggest risk that the economy will be unable to recover quickly. Note that the economy was weak in 2019 due to the global trade war. It's not like we went into this lockdown with an overheating economy.

Long story short, I believe the stock is offering good long-term buying opportunities, but risk management should be applied. Start buying small numbers of shares and add when the economy improves. This stock is volatile, and the economy is all but preparing for a quick V-shaped recovery. As much as I hate to mention a $30 trading range between $50 and $80, I think that's what we have right now.

The tricky part is finding an entry, however, long-term investors will be rewarded. Raytheon is a great company with lots of potential synergy savings and a great product portfolio to benefit from an aerospace rebound. Additionally, the dividend seems to be safe.

Stay tuned!

