Genius Brands has failed to deliver the promised goods consistently in the last 8 years and there's a strong case for a significant collapse of the stock price in the near future.

Company executives are bullish on the prospects of this new platform, but this is not the first time they have been very bullish about a new product.

Although it's easy to forget sometimes, a share is not a lottery ticket, it's part ownership of a business.

- Peter Lynch

Every time I look at the recent market performance of Genius Brands International, Inc. (GNUS), I end up thinking about what Peter Lynch had to say about lottery tickets and stocks. In case you missed what happened, the stock is up 1,334% in 2020. Yes, the stock has surged from just 29 cents a share on January 2 to $4.16 on June 12. Considering the outbreak of COVID-19 and the surge in pharmaceutical stock prices, someone new to Genius might presume that the company has developed some kind of a vaccine to fight the novel coronavirus. But, in fact, Genius Brands is a kids entertainment company that has entertained day traders more than kids in the last couple of months. June 15 will likely see Genius stock reaching new highs as Kartoon Channel!, the ad-based subscription service developed by the company, will launch in the United States. A careful analysis of the business model, the fundamentals, and the recent capital raising activities by the company, however, leads me to believe that Genius stock will likely be grounded in the coming months, leading to massive losses for retail investors who are not digging deep enough. As a matter of fact, I never short sell stocks. But if I had to choose one, however, it would be Genius Brands by a country mile.

A brief look at the company

Genius Brands International is a content and brand management company that creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers and tweens. The mission of the company is to produce and market content that serves a socially accepted purpose. Below are some of the popular brands and animated series marketed by the company.

Rainbow Rangers Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten Llama Llama Baby Genius Thomas Edison's Secret Lab Secret Millionaire Club

The company is on the verge of launching Kartoon Channel, an ad-based content streaming platform that would reach 100 million households in the United States through its partnerships with content distribution platforms such as YouTube, Amazon Prime, and Roku.

A different kind of vaccine is behind the hype

It all started on May 6 when the company announced the launch of Kartoon Channel. Genius is merging its two existing channels, Kids Genius Cartoon Channel and Baby Genius, to create this new platform that would be marketed as a Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) equivalent for kids. The press release went on to highlight that Kartoon Channel will target kids between 2 to 11 years old and provide access to 4,000 episodes of premium entertainment and the company has partnered with "key" content suppliers to deliver high-quality content on its new platform. The company believes this new channel will be an economic vaccine for COVID-19. Here's an excerpt from a press release dated May 13.

Kartoon Channel! is what we like to call a 'Netflix for kids', except it is free. There is no subscription fee. It is fully ad-supported. It is a pure cartoon play, with no 'natural predators', and what one of our board members described as an "economic vaccine for COVID-19."

The wording of the press release makes the stock hype-worthy, but, in reality, the world is quickly moving away from ad-based services to subscription models as convenience has risen to the top as one of the primary concerns of consumers around the world. The "cut the cord" movement is a classic example of this. On the other hand, the company will be competing with the likes of popular brand names such as The Walt Disney Company (DIS), and the recently launched Disney+ platform is already producing original content for kids, and the company might end purchasing third-party content in the future. The same is true for Netflix as well, even though Genius Brands currently partners with Netflix.

The numbers are missing

To start with, Genius Brands is yet to come up with revenue projections for Kartoon Channel, and company executives have not given any guidance whatsoever. To monetize the expected viewership, Genius Brands is working with Dooya TV to deliver advertisements. Company CEO Andy Heyward wrote:

Through our new strategic partnership with Dooya, the network's footprint, revenue, and discoverability will dramatically increase.

The true financial impact of this new channel is yet to be seen with the service scheduled to be launched on June 15, but guidance from the management would have been better than simply claiming the numbers will dramatically improve.

Those are not the only numbers that are missing. Genius Brands has not been able to deliver any meaningful growth in the last half a decade, whereas its costs have risen dramatically in comparison to revenue.

Data by YCharts

Investors, generally, reward companies that report faster revenue growth in comparison to the cost of goods sold, which is not the case with Genius, unfortunately.

The company has never been cash flow positive since 2011 as well. To cover up for negative operating cash flows, the company has conveniently raised capital by issuing new equity securities in each of the last 9 years. More on ownership dilution later and the below chart sums up the cash flow position of Genius Brands.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The failure to grow revenue is likely to be blamed for this disappointing cash flow position as well, and the investors who are betting on Genius to succeed in the future are essentially believing in the many promises of the company management to deliver stellar financial results in the future. In the next segment, we will evaluate whether the company has delivered the promised goods in the past.

This is not the first time the company has promised to make it big

Even though there's no guarantee of history repeating itself, empirical evidence can be used to gauge a measure of the quality of the management team of a company by evaluating whether they presented a true and reliable picture of new developments in the past. Below are some of the comments I found in a few shareholder letters going back to 2016.

Shareholder letter 2018 (access the document here):

There will always be a Tom & Jerry and there will always be a Mickey Mouse. There will also always be an Inspector Gadget, an Alvin and the Chipmunks, a Strawberry Shortcake and a Care Bears, four series which I produced and know well. There will also always be a Llama Llama and a Baby Genius and a Rainbow Rangers. Five years from now, people might not remember Robert Mueller, but they will certainly remember Llama Llama.

The company CEO is comparing a couple of brand names owned and marketed by Genius Brands to the likes of Tom and Jerry, which, I believe, is quite a stretch.

Shareholder letter December 2017 (access the document here):

As the Walt Disney Company--the largest purveyor of children's and family content in the world--continues to aggregate assets and consolidate its leadership position, Genius Brands International, with its rapidly growing business of kid's content and distribution, is finding itself the last oasis in the desert.

In this letter, the CEO goes on to claim that no other company in the United States other than Genius Brands has the ability to reach the entire U.S. marketplace for animated content for kids. The numbers, however, have remained flat following these claims.

Shareholder letter September 2017 (access the document here):

Yesterday morning Amazon and Genius Brands International announced that Amazon Channels will offer an exclusive kids' animation subscription streaming channel, Kid Genius Cartoons Plus!, to all 80 million+ subscribers of Amazon Prime. It is the most important transaction in the history of Genius Brands, and its value to the company cannot be overstated. The agreement between Amazon and Genius Brands is a multi-year deal, which will be offered at $3.99/month per subscriber. The launch of Kid Genius Cartoons Plus! this Thursday, September 28, is nothing short of transformational for the company.

Well, the transformation never really happened and Genius Brands continued to lose money.

Shareholder letter August 2016 (access the document here):

Despite the continuing investment in Genius' seven core kids brands and catalogue, I anticipate us to be cash flow positive on an operational basis for 2016.

No, the company never really made positive operating cash flows in 2016. The company, in fact, reported negative operating cash flows of $3.7 million in 2016 and, since then, has reported even larger amounts of negative cash flow from operations.

The list goes on. There have been many promises to make it big but Genius Brands has failed to deliver the goods time and again, which makes me err on the side of caution when it comes to the enthusiasm of the company executives regarding the launch of Kartoon Channel on June 15.

The valuation is sky-high

The company has not made any profits in the last 10 years, so this leaves out the possibility of using earnings multiples to value Genius Brands stock. Using a free cash flow model, on the other hand, would be quite tricky and likely produce worthless results as the company has not provided any guidance on revenue from Kartoon Channel, and of course, Genius has never made positive free cash flow to start with. This leaves us with only a handful of valuation metrics to use to determine where Genius stock should ideally trade.

At the closing market price of $4.16 on June 12, Genius Brands had a market value of around $400 million. In isolation, this number doesn't tell you much. Genius Brands brought in $5 million in revenue in the last 12 months, which pins the price-to-sales ratio upwards of 80, based on 96 million shares outstanding. According to Morningstar data, the 5-year average P/S ratio is 11.85. For Genius stock to converge with this multiple, either of the below events should occur or a combination of both.

Total revenue should increase to over $33 million while the share price remains constant at around $4.15. This implies revenue growth of 560% in the next 12 months. Genius Brands stock should decline to $1.2 assuming the company will grow its revenue by 100% as a result of the launch of Kartoon Channel.

Even after assigning a very high revenue growth estimate for Genius in the next 12 months, shares still represent a downside of around 70% based on a justified price-to-sales ratio.

Famed short-seller Andrew Left's Citron Research recently assigned a market value of $1 per Genius share, which falls in line with my calculations as well.

Source: Twitter

In the unlikely event the company grows its revenue by as much as 560%, my thesis would be proven wrong, but, the management, so far, has not provided any guidance on what to expect.

A more accurate estimate of Genius Brands' intrinsic value can be calculated once we have more details about viewership data for Kartoon Channel and information about ad-buying activity.

Dilution galore

If a reader does not doubt the ability of Genius Brands to deliver the promised goods even after the data I have presented in this article so far, let me add one more to the list in the form of ownership dilution.

As soon as the stock gathered momentum following its announcement on May 6, the company quickly moved to issue millions of shares in a bid to capitalize on the opportunity to raise capital. Below is a summary of the capital raising activities of Genius Brands since May 6.

May 7 - Announced the issuance of 8 million shares at a price of 35 cents per share.

May 11 - Announced the issuance of 12 million shares at a price of 45 cents per share.

May 19 - Announced the issuance of 7.5 million shares at a price of $1.20 per share.

May 27 - Announced the issuance of 20 million shares at a price of $1.50 per share.

A company usually tries to time secondary equity offerings in a way that would help them raise the highest possible capital. A quick look at the recent financing rounds points to the fact Genius Brands has been all over the place and it gives me the feeling that the company was in a rush to capitalize on this opportunity. The fact that Genius has issued 47.5 million shares for less than $1.50 within the last 30 days, which is at least 63% below the current market price of $4.16, suggests that company executives feel the fair value of GNUS is well below $2 per share. Even though the company has raised funds at a significantly lower price than its current market price, this is still a win for the company as shares were trading below the buck just a few months ago.

Selling 47.5 million shares at these prices should not be taken lightly as the company only had 25 million shares at the end of the March quarter, according to company filings.

Existing shareholders continue to feel the wrath of ownership dilution as the company makes the maximum out of this unique opportunity to raise funds. The new shareholders, however, would not complain as these shares were issued at a notable discount to the prevailing market price.

Here's another punch in the gut

It gets worse. A document filed with the SEC on June 10 reveals an additional 60 million shares will hit the market in the coming days as stockholders who exercised warrants previously are now looking to book their profits by selling a portion of their shares in the market. Below is the list of shareholders and the number of shares these institutions and individuals are allowed to sell.

Source: Company filings

If the stock we are talking about was Apple Inc. (AAPL), this wouldn't really matter considering the liquidity of the stock in the market. But, because we are talking in the context of Genius Brands which is not as liquid as some of the big tech names, 60 million shares entering the market is not a good sign. The traded volume has been surreal since May 6, but before that, the daily average volume was somewhere around 400,000 shares.

And here's some proof of possible stock promotion

Recently, I learned from one of my colleagues living in the United States that he is actively searching for investment opportunities on a new investment research website he has come across; PennyStocks.com. While I paid little attention at the time, I was curious enough to see what this website is all about. And below screenshots exhibit some of the details I found about PennyStocks.com in the Privacy Policy section of the website.

Source: PennyStocks

I believe the above illustrations are self-explanatory. The below is an excerpt from an article published on this website on May 6, the same day Genius Brands announced the launch of Kartoon Network.

Genius Brands has crept up the list of Robinhood penny stocks to watch this quarter. Last time we discussed this company, Genius Brands announced the spring 2021 premiere of its new children's animated series, Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. It premiered on Amazon Prime which joins Alibaba Group who will launch the series in China on its video streaming platform for kids, Youku.

A quick look at the symbol page for GNUS here reveals PennyStocks has written about the company several times since May 6. Going by the disclosures in the Privacy Policy section of this website, it's reasonable to assume that either Genius Brands or a third party might be promoting the stock to retail investors.

Once the campaign is over (I assume there is one going by the disclosures above), as accurately pointed out by PennyStocks, the trading volume will decline drastically and investors might end up holding a worthless stock that might trade horizontally for years.

Takeaway

Genius Brands stock is likely to head higher on June 15 with the successful launch of its Kartoon Channel platform. However, there's little to be excited from a fundamental perspective as the company has time and again failed to gain momentum in the last decade despite several assurances to deliver stellar numbers. I am worried about the possibility of stock promotion as well. To sum it up, I believe Genius Brands stock will fall dramatically in the coming months, leading to substantial losses for investors who fail to conduct thorough due diligence of the company and its recent developments. Investors who are already long the company might get one last chance on June 15 to distance themselves from the possibility of a catastrophic loss before it's too late. Had I been a short seller, Genius Brands would have been my number one bet to shed a considerable amount of its market value in the near future.

To avoid investing in Genius Brands, I believe one does not have to be a genius after all as there's more than enough evidence to stop an investor from falling into an abyss.

