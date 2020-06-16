Place Your Bets: An In-Depth Look At The Gaming REIT Sector

Our favorite gaming REIT is VICI Properties, which has an exceptional double-digit growth profile for 2020 and 2021.

We view the gaming REIT sector as "opportunistic," although investors should consider the risks.

One of the highest risk property sectors during the COVID-19 pandemic is the gaming REIT sector. Because of the close correlation to airlines and lodging, casinos are at a much higher risk due to social distancing since they depend so heavily on travel.

Many businesses have suspended all non-essential travel and conventions scheduled for the first half of the year are being cancelled.

Although we have begun to look at the lodging REIT sector “opportunistically,” most hotel companies are no longer comfortable providing guidance amid this heightened uncertainty. (We have only one spec buy rating in the lodging REIT sector.)

However, we are much more bullish within the gaming REIT sector, a sub-sector of the Net Lease REIT sector, in which the tenant pays the property expenses, insurance, taxes, and capital expenditures. As Geoff Whitmore with Forbes explains,

“Casinos, one of the most affected industries from the pandemic shutdown, are preparing to reopen. The landscape is going to look different when casinos open in your favorite destinations. The first casinos are reopening across the United States.”

He went on to say that “what Las Vegas casinos do to reopen may set the precedent for casinos in other states. While a few casinos have opened while the Strip stays dark, you can expect Vegas gaming places to open as soon as June 4, 2020.”

Here’s an update on casinos that are reopening (as per the Forbes article referenced):

” Las Vegas casinos, including Caesars Palace and Flamingo Las Vegas properties, opened on June 4 with several services and occupancy restrictions consistent with physical distancing guidelines.”

with several services and occupancy restrictions consistent with physical distancing guidelines.” “There’s anticipation that several retail and dining outlets along The LINQ Promenade, as well as the High Roller Observation Wheel, will reopen in the coming weeks.”

“However, nightclubs, day clubs, buffets, large venues and the Cirque de Soleil won't be opening at this time.”

“Don't expect casinos to be open for 24 hours. Casinos may open at 10 a.m. and close as late as 2 a.m.”

“A few casinos are across the United States began reopening in mid-May, most of them are on tribal lands in Oklahoma, but Deadwood, South Dakota casinos have been open since May 11, 2020. Slot machines in Montana turned back on again on May 4, 2020.”

Source

The Gaming REITs

According to Green Street Advisors, “there are nearly 1,000 casinos operating across the U.S., generating ~$75 billion in Gross Gaming Revenue. Over half of the industry’s revenue is produced by 'commercial' casinos, while the balance is from “tribal” casinos that are located on Native American-controlled land.”

As Green Street points out “in most property sectors, REITs own <15% of the total supply of buildings. The noteworthy exception is the mall sector. The gaming REIT sector is relatively new, but the three publicly-traded companies already own a sizable portion of the 'commercial' gaming facilities. Less than 15% of the total supply of buildings”, with the exception of malls (~80%) and gaming (30% to 40%)."

And Green Street adds that, “The remaining ~60-70% of the (gaming) market consists mostly of large (relative to other REIT asset classes), and potentially REIT-able assets.”

Up until recently, most typical Net Lease REITs (i.e. Realty Income, Agree Realty. Etc.…) have avoided gaming, likely because they lacked investment grade tenant ratings and because it’s such a closely-knit property sector.

However, as Green Street explains, the gaming REITs “make up for in sophisticated lease structures, favorable lease covenants, and additional tenant transparency.

In a distressed situation, the rent payment to the owner should take precedence over almost any other financial obligation as it sustains the operator’s core business operations.”

A few differentiators for gaming REITs (as Green Street points out):

Cross-collateralized master lease structure

Tenant transparency

Underlying asset financial clarity

Corporate guarantees

Mission critical real estate

Most secure obligation

Long-term leases

“Technical default” clause

Now let’s examine the three Gaming REITs: MGM Growth Properties (MGP), Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI), and VICI Properties (OTC:VICI):

Source: iREIT

MGM Growth Properties

MGP was created from the creation of a fully taxable MGM-owned subsidiary containing the real estate assets of 10 MGM casinos. On April 25, 2016, the subsidiary was transformed into a REIT (MGP) and completed an IPO for a minority interest stake in the company.

MGP has the second highest exposure to Las Vegas (of all gaming REITs), but the company also has exposure in Atlantic City, Detroit, and Ohio. As we will discuss in the valuation section, because MGP has one tenant (MGM), there's a valuation discount to be considered.

As we view it, the tenant really owns the landlord (MGM owns ~60% of the equity of MGP and they will have control until they get below 29.9% ownership).

It's worth noting that prior to COVID-19, MGP formed a joint venture with Blackstone (BX) to acquire a majority ownership of the MGM Grand Las Vegas, which was completed on Feb. 14. The JV also acquired the real estate assets at Mandalay Bay and entered into a long-term triple-net lease with MGM Resorts.

At the end of Q1-20 MGP had cash and cash equivalents of $1.8 billion (after drawing on its revolving credit facility) and remains within its stated pro rata net leverage of 5.0x to 5.8x. The company’s S&P rating is BB-. As viewed below, analysts estimate that MGP will grow FFO/sh by +1% in 2020.

Source: FAST Graphs

Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI’s portfolio spans four casino operators across 46 properties in 16 states (22.1 million square feet), composed of four master leases spanning 40 assets, two single asset leases, two mortgaged properties, and two taxable REIT subsidiary (or TRS) casinos. The company was created from a tax-free spin-off of the real estate of Penn National (PENN) in February 2013.

GLPI is the oldest gaming REIT (six years in existence) with the greatest recognized stability through economic cycles considering its 100% regional portfolio (zero on the Las Vegas strip).

For 2019, GLPI has not been an active acquirer, while VICI and MGP were somewhat busy buyers. Given the COVID-19 recovery path, it appears that GLPI is best positioned in the regional casino marketplace (currently owns an approximate 25% market share of all regional casinos located in limited-license states).

On the recent earnings call GLPI management said that “the Casino Queen did not pay its April rent” and the REIT said that it “contemplates a deferred rent agreement as part of the recapitalization of that business as it proceeds forward once that facility does reopen.”

The company added that the “Board approved a dividend policy that reflects the impact of the current closures on the business” and “the composition of the second quarter dividend is to be paid 80% in stock to provide for a matching of non-cash distributions to non-cash rent receipts.”

As a precautionary measure GLPI fully drew down its revolving credit facility, including borrowing just over $530 million to provide additional near-term liquidity. The company’s S&P rating is BB+. A viewed below, analysts forecast FFO/sh of -6% in 2020.

Source: FASTGraphs

VICI Properties

VICI Properties’ portfolio is comprised of 32 assets across seven leases, five tenants, and 13 states. The company was created on Oct. 6, 2017, as a spin-off of real estate assets operated by Caesars (CZR) as part of the reorganization coming out of the CZR’s’ bankruptcy. VICI executed an initial equity private placement in November 2017 and its IPO shortly thereafter on Feb. 1, 2018.

VICI has been the most active acquirer of gaming properties and the company appears to have set itself up for additional activity during 2020 through a series of negotiated options. In addition, VICI’s main operator Caesar’s is set to merge with Eldorado (NASDAQ:ERI) (83% of the portfolio on a pro-forma basis) and on the latest earnings call VICI management said,

“Eldorado stated in their press release last Friday morning that they continue to remain intensely focused on closing the transaction with Caesars. We stand ready to close on our portion of the overall transaction as our financing is complete.” (VICI placed $2 billion of net proceeds into escrow pending the consummation of the Eldorado Transaction.)

VICI has the strongest balance sheet following a series of equity raises that left it temporarily over-equitized. VICI offers a balance between Las Vegas (31% of the portfolio) and regional locations that may be viewed as a compromise between MGP and GLPI.

VICI has approximately $1.3 billion in liquidity comprised of approximately $310 million in cash on hand and $1 billion of availability under it revolving credit facility. The company’s S&P rating is BB. As viewed below, analysts forecast VICI to grow FFO/sh by +12% in 2020.

Source: FAST Graphs

Follow The Money

Now, as I explained above, GLPI cut its dividend by 14.3% from $.70 per share to $.60 per share and the cash component of the dividend will not exceed 20% in the aggregate ($0.12/share) with the balance ($0.48/share) payable in shares of common stock. Thus, as you can see below, GLPI is not attractive if you are a yield investor:

Source: iREIT

Now let’s examine the payout ratio, based on the latest dividend news:

Source: iREIT

On June 1 VICI said that it had collected 100% of rent for May and expects to collect all rent due for the month of June. The company also said that it “agreed to temporarily modify certain capex requirements under certain leases with Caesars Entertainment, which strengthens Caesars' liquidity.”

Based on fundamental analysis, VICI appears to be in the best shape financially and also this REIT could be one of the highest growing REITs (in our coverage spectrum) in 2020 and 2021.

Source: iREIT

As viewed above, analysts forecast VICI to grow by ~11% in 2020 and 10% in 2021. That’s better than many cell tower and data center REITs. For all of the reasons outlined in the article, we like VICI:

Source: iREIT

VICI shares have returned +11.12% since we added to the Cash is King Portfolio (vs VNQ +3.58%):

Source: Sharesight

VICI has also performed well (returning +7.37% annualized) since we added to the Durable Income Portfolio on July 29, 2019:

Source: Sharesight

Given the outsized growth prospects we are maintaining a Strong Buy (even though shares have recovered a good bit since the March 18 low (of $11.20 per share). As illustrated below, we are targeting shares to return around 27% annually given the accelerated growth prospects and signs of recovery across the U.S.

“Then again Germany, France, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium and others are setting June 15 as the magic date for allowing only Europeans in at the outset.” This means that in order for casinos - especially in Las Vegas – to generate normal traffic again, there must be more clarity.

That means that holding shares in gaming REITs, during COVID 19, may warrant speculative positioning. In other words, spread your bets cautiously and always maintain adequate diversification across asset types and property sectors.

Source: FAST Graphs

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VICI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.