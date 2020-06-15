Signs That Bristol Myers Squibb Can Finally Break Cycle Of Under-Performance
Bristol Myers Squibb stock has provided a poor return for investors over the past 5 years but there are signs its $76bn acquisition of Celgene has sparked a revival.
In Q120 BMY grew revenues by 82% owing largely to Celgene, although year-on-year sales of non-Celgene drugs were up 13%, led by blood thinner Eliquis ($2.6bn, +37%).
BMY may commercialize 4 potential blockbuster treatments in 2020. Opdivo + Yervoy for lung cancer, Zeposia for MS, Reblozyl for anemia, and Liso-cel for B-cell lymphoma.
BMY expects to post revenues of ~$41bn in FY20 - up 57% with EPS of ~$6.1 on a non-GAAP basis (GAAP = ~$0.5).
Although its debt pile looks onerous BMY + Celgene is an enticing prospect going forward and when we throw in a growing dividend, there is a nice, steady investment here.
Investment Thesis
Bristol Myers Squibb 5-year share price performance. Source: TradingView
Over a 5-year period, Bristol Myers Squibb's (BMY) share price has fallen by 14% - whilst the S&P 500 has grown 45%,