Although its debt pile looks onerous BMY + Celgene is an enticing prospect going forward and when we throw in a growing dividend, there is a nice, steady investment here.

In Q120 BMY grew revenues by 82% owing largely to Celgene, although year-on-year sales of non-Celgene drugs were up 13%, led by blood thinner Eliquis ($2.6bn, +37%).

Bristol Myers Squibb stock has provided a poor return for investors over the past 5 years but there are signs its $76bn acquisition of Celgene has sparked a revival.

Investment Thesis

Bristol Myers Squibb 5-year share price performance. Source: TradingView

Over a 5-year period, Bristol Myers Squibb's (BMY) share price has fallen by 14% - whilst the S&P 500 has grown 45%, and most of its big pharma rivals have significantly outperformed.

Bristol Myers Squibb 5-year share price performance vs. S&P 500 and sector rivals. Source: TradingView.

Although initially dogged by controversy and setbacks, the company's acquisition of rival drug maker Celgene in November 2019 seems to have provided the catalyst the company needed, however, as BMY's 1-year share price performance stands comparison with any of its rivals - its 18% growth is nearly >3x than the S&P's over the period.

Bristol Myers Squibb 1-year share price performance vs. S&P 500 and sector rivals. Source: TradingView.

Whilst many of its biggest challenges related to the Celgene deal lie ahead, over the shorter term the addition to its portfolio of blockbusters such as multiple myeloma treatments Revlimid and Pomalyst, and chemotherapy treatment Abraxane, coupled with the fast-growing sales of own-brand products such as blood-thinner Eliquis, rheumatoid arthritis ("RA") treatment Orencia and tyrosine kinase inhibitor Sprycel, has given BMY significant momentum.

Analysts are making BMY a buy, with a 1-year price target of $66 (high = $80, low = $50). Not especially attractive growth prospects, but there are several reasons to believe that BMY can outperform expectations over the next 6-18 months, in my view. The company has an exciting near-term pipeline with 4 potential blockbuster drugs set for launch in 2020, further approvals on the table for its multi-billion-selling cancer drug Opdivo (notably in combination with its monoclonal antibody Yervoy), whilst Eliquis is becoming the dominant force within the highly lucrative anticoagulant market.

BMY has maintained its 2020 forecasts despite the coronavirus pandemic, anticipating sales growth of 57%, to ~$41bn, and although 2021 may prove to be a tricky year for the company, as the market will have more data with which to judge the Celgene deal, and the large debt pile begins to bite, it may also prove to be a pivotal one that allows it to push ahead of rivals in key markets.

Hence, I am reiterating my bullish stance on BMY, last made in late February. Although I don't forecast the company's share price growing much beyond $70 in 2020, I expect that management will raise the dividend payment (currently $1.8 per annum, yielding 3.1%), and also realize significant cost synergies (target = $2.5bn) that will positively impact net profits and help the company break its cycle of long-term stock market under-performance.

In the rest of this article I will take a deeper dive look at BMY's portfolio, recent performance, opportunities and threats, and provide some fundamental analysis to support my optimistic view.

Recent Performance - BMY impresses, led by Eliquis

Although BMY's 82% year-on-year growth in Q120 is largely down to the first-time addition of the Celgene portfolio revenues, BMY's own-brand sales also grew by an impressive 13%.

Q120 vs. Q119 revenue growth across BMY portfolio. Source: my table based on data from company Q120 10Q.

Most impressive was the performance of Eliquis - an anticoagulant used to treat blood clots and prevent stroke in people suffering from atrial fibrillation (a ~$20bn market set to reach ~$35bn by 2024) - which BMY markets and sells in a collaboration with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).

Eliquis has long contested for market share against Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) and Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Xarelto, and Boehringer Ingelheim's Pradaxa, but has recently begun to leave its rivals behind. BMY's portion of Eliquis revenues grew by 37% year-on-year in Q120 to $2.6bn, whilst Bayer grew Xarelto sales by 19% to $1.15bn, and Johnson & Johnson saw sales fall by 2.7% to $527m over the same period. Pradaxa's share of the overall market has fallen to ~3%, whilst Eliquis has ~39% and Xarelto ~23%.

There is a cloud on the horizon, with the FDA handing approvals to 2 generic Eliquis competitors in Dec '19, whilst a crowd of others are waiting to capitalize on the drugs' imminent patent expiry. But, BMY is fighting hard to extend its loss of exclusivity ("LOE") date from 2023 to 2026, based on a key composition of matter patent filed in August '19. This is a battle I think BMY may win, giving it more time to prepare for new market entrants, adjust its strategy and pricing accordingly, and turn to other sources of revenue to make up lost sales - I will discuss some of these shortly.

Another stand-out performer in Q120 was Orencia, the RA treatment, which grew sales by 12% to reach $714m. There are headwinds in this market too, however. Rinvoq - AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) long-term replacement for its ~$20bn selling RA blockbuster Humira - has outperformed Orencia in pivotal clinical trials achieving superior patient remission rates. Still, RA is another vast market and Rinvoq - a JAK inhibitor - failed to better Orencia's safety record which, given long-term concerns around the safety profile of JAK inhibitors, makes it a potentially harder sell. Orencia, meanwhile, can continue to grab market share from Humira.

Sprycel, BMY's tyrosine kinase inhibitor for first-line treatment of Chronic Myeloid Leukemia ("CML") grew sales by 14% on strong performance in the US and overseas, having secured approval for pediatric treatment in both the EU and US in 2019, but there was worse news for one of BMY's big-hitters, Opdivo.

Sales of Opdivo ($1.8bn) fell by 2% year-on-year in Q120, despite increasing demand in Europe owing to COVID-19. Opdivo (nivolumab) is a monoclonal antibody that binds to PD-1 (similar to Merck's (NYSE:MRK) mega-blockbuster Keytruda - its major rival) and a highly versatile treatment that has secured approvals across a range of indications, including bladder, blood, colon, head and neck, liver kidney and melanoma.

Perhaps more important than the small decline in sales is the approval that Opdivo won in May as a first-line treatment for non-small cell lung cancer ("NSCLC") - one of the most common forms of cancer and hence, a large market. The approval was secured in combination with another BMY drug, Yervoy - a monoclonal antibody targeting protein receptor CTLA-4 - giving NSCLC patients a chemo-free treatment option for the first time.

Although BMY's combination could compete with Keytruda in trials when it comes to cutting risk of death, its durable survival rates are superior, providing an alternative and differentiated treatment option. Opdivo and Yervoy will be used in numerous trials as a combination by BMY, whilst Opdivo as a monotherapy is in trials for a very wide range of indications. With its patent not due to expire until 2026, the >$7bn-annual-seller should provide a steady, and possibly growing source of revenues for BMY for years to come.

Celgene's Revlimid continues to grow

Besides its exciting pipeline which I will discuss shortly, Revlimid brings a major revenue stream from Celgene to BMY's portfolio, earning $2.9bn of revenues in Q120 alone. Focused on the treatment of multiple myeloma, Revlimid earned >$10bn in sales in 2019 and is forecast to earn $12bn in 2020, having secured approval to enter the Follicular ("FL") and Marginal Zone ("MZL") lymphoma markets in May last year, as a combination therapy alongside Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Rituxan.

Revlimid's composition-of-matter patent expired in 2019, however, and the drug will soon be forced to compete with generics, meaning its sales could decline by as much as 60% over the next seven years. BMY is therefore under pressure to find new sources of revenue - a challenge the company will rise to in 2020.

New Launches in 2020 - 4 new blockbusters, or 6?

I have already mentioned the potential of Yervoy+Opdivo in the lung cancer space, but BMY has three other treatments coming to market this year that will excite investors.

Multiple sclerosis treatment Zeposia, from Celgene's pipeline, will be expected to deliver big revenues as it enters a crowded market consisting of nearly 20 front-line treatments. The Zeposia (Ozanimod) launch has been delayed by BMY due to coronavirus, but when the agonist of the S1P1 and S1P5 receptors does finally hit the market it will compete primarily against Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) Mayzent and Gilenya, which made sales of $3.2bn in 2019. Zeposia is thought to have a slightly superior safety profile and to be a more convenient all-round prescription, and has been forecast to make sales of $1.6bn by 2024, although BMY management sees the drug as a $5bn market opportunity.

Reblozyl - another Celgene pipeline drug - has secured a limited approval for treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes as a conditional second-line treatment, as well as an approval for beta-thalassemia, but it is the within the MDS market where the company will push for further approvals. This market may push the treatment's sales beyond $3bn in the future, analysts believe, given the size of the treatment market and level of unmet need.

Liso-cel is yet another Celgene candidate - a CAR-T therapy treatment for relapsed / refractory large B-Cell lymphoma that has impressed in clinical trials achieving a 53% Complete Response, and 73% Overall Response rate. The FDA is likely to decide on approval in August this year, which could pave the way for an exciting new treatment paradigm which BMY estimates is a $3bn market opportunity.

And finally, BMY - in partnership with biotech Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) (my note here) hopes to launch a Cabozantinib / Opdivo treatment for renal cell carcinoma (a $4bn market), whilst a PDUFA date has been set for CC-486 - an oral hypomethylating agent for AML - in September - with sales estimates suggesting this could be a triple-digit-million seller.

Risks and fair value price

This whistle-stop tour of BMY's present and future assets contains numerous speculative estimates, and it might be argued that the long-term sales declines of current top-earners Revlimid, Eliquis, and Opdivo outweighs the potential sales of the new treatments coming to market.

I would disagree with this argument, however. To begin with, the 3 treatments mentioned above have, to my mind, plenty of life left in them, despite the two biggest risks that I believe BMY faces - generic competition, and the tremendous efficacy of Merck's wonder-drug Keytruda, which puts pressure on Opdivo's sales in almost all of its markets.

Opdivo provides different types of treatment options, however - such as longer rates of durable survival - that ought to extend its useful life for many years yet. Regarding generics, BMY's size and influence will make it very hard for competitors to gain market share. Generic manufacturers must prove beyond any reasonable doubt that their treatments are the real deal and do not compromise on safety or efficacy, and may have a hard time winning over physicians, despite their cheaper prices.

Furthermore, I believe in the robustness of many of BMY's new treatments. Zeposia could become a best-in-class MS treatment based on my research, Reblozyl is sufficiently differentiated to transform a stagnant MDS treatment landscape, and if BMY is first to market with a genuinely effective CAR-T therapy treatment, the company is likely to win big. Cabozantinib, too, has a compelling safety and efficacy profile.

Hence, I believe it may be possible for BMY to keep growing revenues. Fundamental analysis suggests that, even with modest growth between 2021 and 2025, BMY deserves a higher valuation than the market currently gives it.

BMY 5-year sales forecasts. Source: my tables using BMY historical financials.

Above I have mocked up some forecasts using the company's 2020 guidance and sales growth of just 5% between 2021 - 2025. I have maintained current gross and operating margins and included the company's $3.3bn average annual debt payments to reduce its $25bn of outstanding debt. With the net profit margin steady at around 11% and a tax rate of 30% we can see that net profits are around the $5bn mark - not a vast improvement on those achieved in 2018 ($4.9bn) and 2019 ($3.5bn) despite the increased Celgene contribution, and the free cash flow exceeds $10bn when we add back tax and depreciation.

Based on a risk free rate of 1.6%, beta of 0.7 and expected market return of 9% (WACC = 6%), we arrive at a present day firm value of $362bn and a fair value price of $157.

Whilst I am not suggesting this ought to be the price that BMY trades at today, I believe it illustrates that the market's valuation of the big Pharma tends to be too risk-off, forecasting sales declines more readily than contributions from new market entrants, for example - the opposite of what it tends to do when assessing the sales potential of many much riskier early stage biotechs.

Conclusion

What isn't in doubt is that BMY has delivered an impressive set of Q120 results with all but one of its major portfolio assets making stronger than expected contributions (Opdivo will, I believe, catch up its 2019 sales over the course of 2020), or that the company has a strong near-term pipeline, or that it will realize cost synergies as Celgene is fully integrated. As a corporate blue-chip, the company offers a steady dividend yielding 3.2% at current price, and a share buyback program with $5bn pledged which management says it will deploy when the time is right.

And lastly, management defied the odds when it pulled off the Celgene acquisition, fighting and winning numerous battles - even against its own majority shareholder Wellington Asset Management. If nothing else, the deal has given BMY a mighty presence on the Pharma scene, and a number of exciting opportunities to finally inject some life into its flagging share price.

This gives me confidence that management can win its other battles too - against generics, on the R&D front, with the FDA, governments and with its creditors. The company looks in a good place to me, and I would look to buy below $60, with a target price of $75 within the next 12-18 months.

Gain exclusive access to all of my articles, recommendations and tips plus exclusive content and tips and a model BioHealth portfolio by joining my SA Marketplace - Haggerston BioHealth. I hope to greet you there!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BMY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.