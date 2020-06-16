Net Lease REITs: 'Social Distancing' Hits Key Tenants

While several "experience-heavy" REITs continue to have their backs against the walls, the sector as a whole remains on a relatively firm footing. Only four of the thirteen net lease REITs have cut or eliminated dividends.

Net Lease REIT Sector Overview

Net Lease REITs have been one of the stronger-performing REIT sectors over the last decade - despite their heavy exposure to retail-based segments - and comprise 3-7% of the broad-based Core REIT ETFs. Within the Hoya Capital Net Lease Index, we track the thirteen net lease REITs, which account for roughly $70 billion in market value: Realty Income (O), W. P. Carey (WPC), VEREIT (VER), National Retail (NNN), STORE Capital (STOR), Spirit Realty Capital (SRC), EPR Properties (EPR), Agree Realty (ADC), Essential Properties (EPRT), Four Corners Property (FCPT), Global Net Lease (GNL), Getty Realty Corp (GTY), and American Finance (AFIN).

"Net lease" refers to the triple-net lease structure, whereby tenants pay all expenses related to property management: property taxes, insurance, and maintenance. While nearly every property sector uses the triple-net lease structure to some degree, we focus this report specifically on net lease REITs with heavy retail exposure - referred to as the "free-standing retail" - and REITs that don't otherwise fall neatly into one of the other property sectors. These net lease REITs generally own single-tenant properties leased to high credit-quality corporate tenants - primarily in the retail and restaurant industries - under long-term leases (10-25 years). Several of the REITs within the sector focus almost exclusively on a single industry, while other REITs own diversified portfolios of both retail and non-retail properties.

Typically viewed as "bond-proxies" due to their defensive characteristics and high sensitivity to interest rates, net lease REITs haven't performed like the safe-haven they were believed to be amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Over the last few months, investors have been reminded that the net lease sector, through their underlying tenant base, has heavy exposure to industries that are bearing the brunt of the "social distancing" impact of the virus outbreak including restaurants and experience-based categories such as movie theaters, fitness, and education. While the triple-net lease structure gives these REITs protection in the event of a "garden-variety" recession, the COVID-19 outbreak presents a potentially unknown risk in both magnitude and duration.

Net lease REITs are a sector where it's especially critical that investors take a look "under-the-hood" to understand the property-level exposures faced by each of these landlords. On that point, no sector has seen a wider disparity in rent collection metrics amid the pandemic from a low of just 15% from EPR Properties to a high of 98% from Global Net Lease. As a whole, rent collection has improved modestly from a low of 75% in April towards 90% in June as regions continue to lift "stay-at-home" orders, but a dreaded "second wave" of the pandemic remains a looming threat. Meanwhile, mall REITs reported a collection of less than 30% of rents while shopping center REITs collected roughly 65%. By comparison, "essential" property sectors including housing, industrial, and technology REITs, along with self-storage and office REITs, all reported collection of more than 90% of rents in both April and May.

While several "experience-heavy" REITs continue to have their backs against the walls, the sector as a whole remains on a relatively firm footing. As we'll expand on throughout this report, we have a neutral outlook on the net lease sector but emphasize that quality is especially critical in a sector where "cost-of-capital" and access to capital is the defining competitive advantage. Below, we present our framework for analyzing each property sector based on their direct exposure to the anticipated COVID-19 effects as well as their general sensitivity to a potential recession. We note that net lease REITs fall into the "Medium/High" category in the direct COVID-19 sensitivity but are in the "Low" category in terms of general economic sensitivity. Additionally, low interest rates should be a tailwind for the highly yield-sensitive sector.

Economic shutdowns ravaged the economically-sensitive property sectors and punished highly-levered REITs, hitting the retail and hotel/lodging property sectors especially hard. We've tracked 54 equity REITs out of our universe of 165 equity REITs that have now announced a cut or suspension of their common dividends, but only four of the thirteen net lease REITs have cut or eliminated dividends including Vereit, EPR Properties, Global Net Lease, and American Finance. While this list may swell if the pace of economic reopenings slows amid concerns of a "second wave," the most well-capitalized REITs have exhibited an ability and confidence to maintain dividends at current levels while sector stalwart Realty Income has actually raised its dividend since the start of the pandemic, a positive read-through for other top-tier names.

Net lease REITs have proven their ability to defy the retail-related headwinds that have bedeviled other retail REIT sectors, but this will certainly be tested in 2020. Compared to malls and shopping centers, net lease REITs typically own and lease smaller properties (generally single-tenant) under longer lease terms in sectors that are relatively less exposed to the "retail apocalypse" e-commerce-related disintermediation. Because the tenant is responsible for most expenses, these REITs operate with significantly higher gross margins and have lower capital expenditure requirements. Most leases have contractual rent bumps, often tied to the CPI inflation index or a fixed annual percentage. Because of this structure, property-level upside and downside potential are generally retained by the tenant.

"Cost of capital" is the name of the game in the net lease REIT sector and share price performance plays a critical role in the underlying business operations. Operating more like a financing company than other REIT sectors, external acquisitions are a critical component of the net lease business model. Among other advantages of the REIT structure (liquidity, scalability, reliable dividends, ability to diversify, and good corporate governance), access to the public equity markets to fuel accretive acquisitions (funded with secondary equity offerings) has been the defining competitive advantage for these REITs, explaining much of the consistent outperformance over the last three decades.

Recent Stock Performance and Valuation

Net lease REITs were rocked amid the historic market volatility during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic in late March and early April. However, after dipping as much as 50% from their highs in late February to their lows in late March, net lease REITs have rallied back to life in recent weeks amid a broader "reopening rally," fueled by evidence indicating that the pandemic continues to wane in the United States as well as high-frequency economic and spending metrics including mobility data that have shown a relatively robust rebound in economic activity. For the year, net lease REITs remain lower by 23.1% compared to the 16.1% decline on the broad-based REIT index and the 5.5% decline from the S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

The relatively solid performance of the market cap-weighted net lease index, however, does mask some of the bifurcations in the performance between sub-segments of the sector. Naturally, REITs with heavy exposure to experienced-based categories and non-investment-grade tenants have been hit especially hard this year. EPR Properties, which owns a large portfolio of movie theaters and theme parks, plunged more than 75% from recent highs at its lows and remains lower by 48% this year. Even well-managed REITs like STORE Capital, which built their business model around a focus on the non-investment-grade "middle-market" tenants, have been punished this year, dipping more than 35%.

As tracked in our all-new REIT Preferred Stock & Bond Tracker available to iREIT on Alpha subscribers, six of the thirteen REITs offer preferred securities including one issue from Vereit (VER.PF), one from National Retail (NNN.PF), one from Spirit Realty (SRC.PA), a suite of three from EPR Properties (EPR.PC, EPR.PE, EPR.PG), two from Global Net Lease (GNL.PA, GNL.PB), and one from American Finance Trust (AFINP), all of which are standard cumulative redeemable preferred securities that currently trade with an average yield of roughly 7.3% and trade at modest discounts to par value. While these nine issues are lower by an average of 15% this year, they have outperformed their respective common shares by an average of 10% in 2020.

Another option for investors seeking diversified exposure to the net lease REIT sector is the NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NETL), which includes not only these thirteen net lease REITs' common shares, but also the common shares of eleven other REITs that utilize the triple-net lease structure in the industrial, office, and gaming/casino sectors. With 23 holdings in all, NETL is the only REIT ETF focused on this particular lease type. Compared with broad-based real estate ETFs, NETL tilts more towards mid- and small-cap companies, and the index is rebalanced quarterly.

Net Lease REIT Fundamental Performance

2020 was shaping up to be a strong year for the net lease REIT sector, which was thriving in the "Goldilocks" economic environment of 2019, and many of these REITs have been able to ride some of this momentum to counteract the stiff headwinds related to the coronavirus pandemic. That positive momentum can only carry the sector so far, however, and even assuming a faster-than-expected economic reopening, we expect net lease REITs to record double-digit declines in AFFO per share in 2020 after normalizing for missed or deferred rents. If troubled tenants in the experienced-based categories including AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), Planet Fitness (PLNT), and private companies including LA Fitness and 24-Hour Fitness can avoid catastrophe, some or much of this deferred rent may indeed be paid in later years.

We can't talk about net lease REITs without also discussing broader trends in retail and the key at-risk retail categories to monitor amid the COVID-19 outbreak are restaurants, movie theaters, and fitness centers. The National Restaurant Association's Restaurant Performance Index plunged to historic lows in April, which also showed that three in four operators do not expect sales to return to pre-coronavirus levels during the next six months. Meanwhile, for movie theaters, which represent roughly 5% of net lease NOI, Box Office Mojo data shows that box office revenue has plunged 65% YTD following a relatively decent year in 2019 in which theater revenues ticked back slightly from record-highs set in 2018. The trends in the fitness industry, which also represent about 5% of NOI are equally concerning, as a survey from Harrison Co. found that 34% of gym exercisers have or plan to cancel their gym memberships after COVID-19 and more than 20 million gym memberships could be canceled.

The pace of store closings is expected to increase substantially in 2020 during the coronavirus fallout, adding to what was already a record year of store closings in 2019. While nearly 90% of total retail sales are still completed through the traditional brick and mortar channels, e-commerce sales account for roughly a quarter of "at-risk" retail categories. Following a similar pattern as 2019, the market share loss and pace of store closings will likely hit the traditionally mall-based retail categories especially hard in 2020, but we do expect the fallout to hit these experience-based categories as well that were previously shielded from the worst of the retail apocalypse headwinds.

With occupancy at 99%, net lease REITs had defied the retail-related headwinds that have bedeviled other retail REIT sectors before the pandemic. While net lease REITs have heavy retail exposure, it's primarily the "right kind" of retail, at least under normal environments that don't involve "social distancing." In our recent article on the mall REIT sector, we outline the strategies that successful brick-and-mortar retailers have utilized to compete, which we call the "4 Critical Cs of Brick & Mortar Competition" which we outline in the chart below. With restaurants, convenience stores, fitness, and home improvement as top tenants, many of these net lease retail categories fall into the Competitive Advantage and Convenience segments, offering an experience or service that is unable to be replicated online.

Net Lease REIT Dividend Yields

Relatively high dividend yields are one of the key investment features of the net lease REIT sector, and the recent sell-off has helped to push dividend yields towards the top of the REIT sector. Despite four of the thirteen REITs cutting or suspending their dividend since the start of the pandemic, net lease REITs pay an average dividend yield of 5.2%, a premium of more than 1.5% over the broader REIT average of 3.5%. Net lease REITs pay out roughly 74% of their free cash flow, also towards the top-end of the REIT sector average, but typically make heavy use of secondary equity offerings to raise capital to fund accretive external growth.

Within the sector, we note the yields and payouts of the thirteen names led by Global Net Lease and American Finance with double-digit dividend yields. In our recent report, "The REIT Paradox: Cheap REITs Stay Cheap", we discussed our study that showed that lower-yielding REITs with lower leverage profiles have historically produced better total returns, on average, than their higher-yielding counterparts, suggesting that investors should look beyond dividend yield in their REIT selection and put greater emphasis on quality-based metrics and growth potential.

Bull And Bear Thesis For Net Lease REITs

Below, we outline five reasons why investors are bullish on net lease REITs.

Below, we outline five reasons why investors are bearish on net lease REITs.

Key Takeaways: Selectivity Is Critical Amid Pandemic

Typically viewed as bond-proxies, net lease REITs haven't performed like the "safe-haven" they were believed to be amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as these REITs struggled to collect rent from non-essential tenants. Rent collection has improved modestly from a low of 75% in April towards 90% in June as regions continue to lift "stay-at-home" orders, but a dreaded "second wave" of the pandemic remains a looming threat. By comparison, other "essential" property sectors including housing, industrial, and technology REITs, along with self-storage and office REITs, all reported collection of more than 90% of rents and may be the safer bet for more conservative investors.

Net Lease REITs had defied the 'retail apocalypse' headwinds over the past half-decade by investing in experienced-based retail categories, many of which have become liabilities amid the "social distancing" era. While several "experience-heavy" REITs continue to have their backs against the walls, net lease REITs have a history of resilience in the face of headwinds and we believe that the higher-quality names remain on a relatively firm footing assuming that the country can avoid a potentially devastating second-wave of economic shutdowns.

