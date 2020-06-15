Splunk Inc. (SPLK) Management on 42nd NASDAQ Investor Conference (Transcript)

Start Time: 11:00 January 1, 0000 11:48 AM ET

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

42nd NASDAQ Investor Conference

June 15, 2020, 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jason Child - SVP and CFO

Tim Tully - SVP, CTO

Conference Call Participants

Brent Thill - Jefferies

Brent Thill

Great. Welcome everyone. This is Brent Thill from Jefferies. We want to welcome you to the Splunk session. We’re really happy to have with us and blessed to have Jason Child, SVP and CFO; and Tim Tully, Senior VP and Chief Technology Officer. I think you can email me any questions that you would like to ask. My email is bthill@jefferies.com. Happy to address any other questions.

It’s really cloudy out there and Splunk loves the cloud. This is a topic happening for us and we continue to like the journey that they’re on. Jason, Tim, thanks for joining us. I really appreciate the time. And maybe just to open, I’ll ask a quick opening question for both of you. And Jason, just to start with you, maybe just tell us a little bit about the journey that you’re transitioning to and what the biggest benefits you look for two to three years from now given all the hard work you’re putting in through this transition?

Jason Child

Great. Thanks, Brent. Thanks for the intro and I’m just going to jump on the cloudy thing. And that is this transformation of cloud has really stepped up in a big way. Last year, about 35% of our software bookings were in cloud. We came out at Q1 of 44% and that we guided Q2 to be in the high 40s, so it's really stepped up. And so I think we had previously issued guidance that we expect to be 60% plus by '23. It’s starting to feel like that might be a bit low and so we will reassess that later this year. But the good news is it looks like – just the customer reception of cloud has really stepped up and I think that's got a bunch of benefits for us. It's a shorter sales motion.

There’s lots of touch points. But it does lead to – and to your question of the next two or three years, it does lead to also a company that has really built its reputation on selling world-class software. Now we have to actually sell world-class software and service, which means telemetry and systematic product updates and all the stuff that it takes to be a world-class cloud company. Obviously we’re well on our way, but that transformation and I think kind of our mindset is definitely going to continue to shift and evolve.

Brent Thill

The new environment we’re in, everyone talks about how we’re adapting to work from home and many ask how you guys play into this environment. And maybe for Jason, same, if you just talk through the opportunity set that you’re seeing – obviously no one wants to be in a pandemic, but many companies have been highlighting the rise of new solutions that are being built on cloud and that’s a direct beneficiary for you, but how are you guys adapting to this new reality?

Jason Child

I'll start and Tim can add something much more interesting. I would say, first, about a quarter of our employees already work from anywhere. And as a company with a really large sales force, that's something that's always been kind of part of our DNA. But I would say that the HQ impact where you’re now seeing people work from home that hadn’t work from home, that’s clearly where the changes occurred. I think for us we have seen across – certainly on backend side things like doing an accounting close, doing – we actually did a convert a couple of weeks ago.

All these things were pretty seamless and I think we've been stress testing a lot of the tools that we’ve all deployed over the past few years but now have actually had to completely rely on, including building a conference via Zoom. And so these are things that previously wouldn’t have been done before. So anyways, I think it’s actually generally been good. Like, for example, in this conference, we’ll spend two hours during this conference instead of flying to London and then I'll move on to five more meetings today that I can do that I wouldn’t have been able to do because I would have been traveling. So I think there's definitely some benefits that we’ve seen. I don’t know, Tim, anything to add?

Tim Tully

Yes. I’ll open by saying, hey, as an introverted engineer, I’ve been training for this moment my whole life. I’m at peak productivity right now from a tech perspective. For the teams, honestly it’s been quite seamless. An example of that where that shows up is we bought a company three years ago over called Rocana that was actually fully distributed. They didn't have an office, 100% of their folks work from home, they were distributed around the U.S. and I think we had a few folks overseas as well. And that mindset sort of transcends the entire engineering team. So from a productivity perspective, I actually think we’re doing as well if not slightly better from a qualitative perspective.

In terms of what we see in the customers, no slowdown in demand. Same use cases. Customers are really loving the fact that we have a lot of support for use cases that would support the work from home environment. We made a lot of noise about mobile use cases and access to Splunk and access to data wherever you are, whenever you are and oftentimes I find myself looking at Splunk dashboard on my phone and my iPad on my couch when I’m sitting at home working. So the fact that we’ve thought about our product and thought about it holistically from all angles and not just treated as enterprise product, but added that type of mobile access I think has helped a lot.

And I think the other thing that I would add there is – on the last call starting from the fact I as CTO I do have product in, I have engineering, but I also have IT and security. And so I’ve had to think about it from sort of a customer perspective as well as the IT and security sort of owner. And one of the things that we did to that end is build ourselves a Splunk dashboard that could help us monitor all the other cloud services that we depend. So Zoom, for example, some office products, our VPN products as well. And we actually built that product and started with the community as an open source solution called Remote Work Insights. And what happened is, is we turned that dashboarding service that we built for ourselves so that we can monitor our own employee productivity to make sure that they have connectedness and shared it with the community. And that’s actually created some pipeline for us out in the field. So there’s been some opportunities that we’ve been able to leverage.

Brent Thill

Jason, one of the big questions we get and this will tie into a question for Tim on the product line, but just really thinking about the size of this opportunity and we’ve kind of watched Splunk over many years evolve into a collection of different assets that you’re addressing, so many different end markets. I remember Godfrey Sullivan, your old CEO, talk about how you guys were like Gumby. You could stretch the hands and arms all over. It can go to so many different directions. So I think investors are having maybe a difficult time just trying to size the size of this opportunity. So maybe for Jason if you can just talk about how you look at the opportunity size? And then for Tim, just how the product line has dramatically evolved to address these end markets and how you would describe these engines of growth that work together now?

Jason Child

So first on the market or total addressable market, I think the estimates we went public nine years ago, it was I think about $30 billion was the total market. Today depending on who you look at, it’s anywhere from 60 billion to 80 billion. So it continues to go up and increase annually pretty systematically. From our perspective, we’ve just been extending one of the various use cases that we can address and we now sell across three primary buying centers, from IT and security and then now DevOps/App Dev which has certainly become a big opportunity for us. Tim, do you want to –

Tim Tully

Yes, in terms of the product – probably a little bit back story would help. Splunk was born to be a sort of IT and administration tool for large scale systems in the enterprise. And that sort of growth led us into sort of fanaticism around our product, took us into security and IT because that’s where our uses wanted us to go. And so you mentioned Godfrey. He took us into security, he took us into IT. And primarily those systems were able to be built on sort of the Gumby system that you described. Splunk at its core is really a time series index for unstructured data. And the fact that the data is unstructured allows us to service a number of use cases.

What's happened over the last couple of years is we’ve actually started to think about Splunk more as being a data platform that services more use cases than just the sort of indexing needs of our customers. And to that end, we started to fill out the sort of requirements that you would have for a data platform like that. And what we’ve added is stream processing capability and federated search where federated search, just to add an explainer there, is the ability to use Splunk to query data that does not reside in Splunk. So if I had Amazon S3 buckets sitting in the cloud somewhere in the blob storage, I can still use Splunk to query that data. And so that's where the filling out the gaps in the data platform story. And what that allows us to do is use those capabilities or that extended capability set to start to expand in the new markets. And so observability obviously with the SignalFx and Omnition acquisitions is the starting point for that, but they’re actually going to be able to leverage those capabilities in the platform.

What you’re going to see over the next year or more is us continuing down that vector, right, especially focused in sort of newer ways to do machine learning especially in the stream where the machine learning is sort of what I call more sentient in nature in terms of being able to learn online, adaptively in real time as opposed to being sort of more the offline world machine learning. And you’ll see us take that tech that we’re innovating there and apply it to all those use cases and perhaps even more.

Brent Thill

That’s great. Maybe, Tim, just kind of out on the security side, I think security’s grown to a really big piece of your revenue. Maybe if you can just describe this theme and help us understand what you’re seeing in the world security?

Tim Tully

Yes. I guess the best way for me to describe it is it’s broad. There’s just so many use cases all the way from sort of post monitoring to – or endpoint monitoring all the way to the SIEM which is our big product that lives in the security operating center. It’d be actually to be quite honest challenging to service all of the sort of colors of that spectrum of capabilities that you would have to fulfill to be dominant in every single category of security. It’s impossible. So our perspective is actually I think the right one which is to think about how to continually to be the SIEM leader which is really that single painted glass that the security practitioner in the CISO organization uses to monitor their security posture in the enterprise.

And then we want to be able to offer a product that sort of operates as the tip of the spear in that regard that can integrate all of these other players that have all these sort of more niche category fulfillments and plug them into our single painted glass. And so what we want is a world where security practitioners are looking at Splunk and many of those use cases will be fulfilled by our product. But where they’re not, they’re hot-pluggable. And so we can interact with third party security vendors and plug those in. But at the end of day, you’re still using Splunk to consume that data in those services. And so you still want to be able to position ourselves to be on top of all of that. And to that end, you’ll see the release of a product that we now set our user conference in beta form last year called Mission Control which does exactly that, but in particular in the cloud in a hybrid way.

Brent Thill

Jason, many ask me why did it take the company so long to transition to this model. You saw Autodesk, Adobe, others in the industry make moves. I know that the customers have really unique requirements and that may have caused them, but was there – kind of when you think about the benefit of maybe having waited a little longer and seen what’s going on, maybe just talk to the transition, why it took so long but there’s also an advantage that you got a lot of data and made sure this was the right move? Can you just walk through kind of the rationale from your perspective?

Jason Child

This is moving to cloud?

Brent Thill

Yes, or moving the model to kind of the – the new model if you will versus kind of the old model?

Jason Child

Cool. Okay. Well, I’ve been here 13, 14 months so I can speak to what I’ve seen since I’ve been here and it’s certainly what I understand from before. But I think Tim has been I think a couple – three years. I know he’s done a lot of work to kind of re-architect a lot of – there’s just a lot more expansion, so I’ll let him kind of cover in terms of the stuff that he’s been doing.

In terms of from a business model perspective, I think the vast majority of our customers who were mostly focused on kind of the Fortune 1000 type customers, very large customers with very large data sets, because of the data sets that they’re dealing with, with the size of their company, most of these companies had really large on-prem environments I think moved to the cloud is something that’s been interesting and something they contemplated, but this wasn’t maybe high on the priority list.

Now as the technical capabilities obviously have improved, I think the ability to manage cost much better especially with the product like Splunk where there’s just significant data volumes, the time that that is I think – the time has kind of come now to where I think it’s the right confluence of events that’s made it such that the world seems to be really ready for Splunk in the cloud and in particular I think probably COVID seem to help a bit in that.

I think Tim talks to – spends long-term talking to – or as longer-term relationships with a bunch of our large customers that what I kind of hear is that a lot of these folks have been thinking about how they’re going to migrate and most of these customers are doing just like on-prem to cloud. They’re migrating different services and most of these large customers have mixed models. And so to be able to find someone who could help them manage that environment, there’s not a lot.

There tends to be a lot of either on-prem software providers or you have cloud data providers. And so I think that’s allowed us also to be able to handle the customer base that we have and kind of where they are, their journey better than they would have been able to do before. I would say that most of this is really – it’s what customers want. We offer a customer whatever works best for them, but Tim could probably talk a little bit about from an architecture perspective why now and what he’s heard from customers.

Tim Tully

I think just in terms of what’s allowed us to succeed in the cloud as of late is a lot of sort of architectural work in the product to make it more cloud native really is what it comes down to and to build more elasticity and scalability into the product. Historically, Splunk was sort of more of a manage service provider model where we would run our products in the cloud. What we’ve been doing is sort of twofold along those lines. One is trying to figure out how to make that model scale much, much better with better economics and that’s actually a lot of technical work behind the scenes to make that happen.

One of the things you can do to separate the storage and compute layers of the system to drive down the sort of TCO for us and COGS in the cloud. But the other sort of path you have to take is to start to build more of a cloud native version of Splunk. And what I mean by that is a product that’s sort of been slightly we imagined to run as a containerized version of itself on an auto-scaling orchestration layer with really rich and beautiful APIs to service not just customers directly but also our own products in its own right.

So I mentioned Mission Control a few minutes ago. That product is built on that sort of latter style architecture that I’m mentioning that’s multitenant, it’s API driven, it’s container substantiated [ph] with auto scales. So a lot of sort of technical investment has to have been made there.

In terms of how to manifest into the customer base, I think they’re really excited to see us be on that journey. I think they are giving us a lot of approval around the way the product is being built. And oftentimes what I’m finding is us helping out our customers with the sort of story around that journey so we can help them in their own journey as well. It’s been a fun and exciting road and I think we’re positioned really, really well from a tech perspective to be more cloud oriented.

Brent Thill

Tim, one other exciting things about your product I believe is that you go from just the IT guy touching it to now the CEO, the head of a product line, the business user gaining the inside of that information, I think you had an example with Porsche where you’re helping power a pretty big back plane of the data for them but it’s not just the engineers in the back office, the data is being exposed to a lot of different end users. I’m just curious if you can just talk to how the business users are being brought into your product and using you and how that – it really kind of changes I would think your opportunity set to reach so many more people than maybe in the past?

Tim Tully

Yes, for sure. And thanks for noticing that by the way. It’s been a fun interesting ride. We’ve been validated, haven’t we by C-level execs that are using Splunk now. Doug and I were actually down in Australia towards the back half of last year and there was a major airline down in Australia that we were meeting with in – I forgot if it was a CIO, maybe could have been their CEO, I can’t remember now, it’s been so long. But he actually pulled Splunk out on his mobile phone and pulled out stats on baggage handling and e-commerce transactions and ticketing for the airline that was being serviced by Splunk dashboards on his phone.

So what’s happened is that we’ve sort of extended the sphere of influence in terms of how Splunk is being used and who’s using it all the way up the chain to the C-level. And seeing that has a lot of advantages obviously. If Jason is carrying Splunk around in his pocket and he’s aware of it, he’s going to be much quicker on the trigger to pull the approval button on transacting Splunk if you were to be another company. And so that awareness helps a lot and I think also at the same time is providing value to the customers because we’re making data accessible.

The sort of hypothesis I had around this coming in was before I came to Splunk, I was a really power user at Yahoo! where we used Splunk extensively. I think I was one of the top five customers before I joined Splunk. And the use case I was trying to nail down was I would carry my laptop around in my backpack and if I took my kids to the park on a weekend and I wanted to check my systems, I’d have to pull my laptop out, I’d have to tether it to my cell phone and then have to VPN into the office and then hit a bookmark to bring up a Splunk dashboard and then run a query. A much superior sort of alternative to that is to pull my phone out and pull up the dashboard automatically with no VPN, right, and get my data immediately wherever I want it, when I want it. That kind of power is really massive, right, and providing it to execs like Jason or other C-level execs in the customer base has proven to be really, really fantastic.

Brent Thill

Jason, a lot of things are going really right with the trajectory where the company’s going right now. But if you’ve kind of looked at some of the bigger constraints, if you kind of had a magic wand and you can wave it, where would you wave the wand? What constraints would you like to remove at a very high level things that could actually make the business go even faster?

Jason Child

So I’m waving the magic wand on our business around something else, not the economy.

Brent Thill

You can wave it wherever you want, but what would be the things that you would say right now are kind of the biggest areas that could actually help accelerate growth?

Jason Child

Yes, I think the biggest – so the vast majority of the headcount in the company are in go-to-market and then product and engineering. And so I think in the product and engineering side, they’ve come a long way to getting the products ready for – and now I’d say essentially at parity with the cloud version and the on-prem version. And so now – but there’s still a sales team that’s still selling, has a lot of experience selling the old product and they’re all getting trained and helping to help customers figure out the new products.

And so I think the sales motion probably has when you have a very large mix model where that mix or the – amount of use cases that we’re selling across both platforms or both approaches is now big enough to where you just have a lot of – it’s not as efficient as I think it could be. And so as we move to much more of a cloud sales motion and also cloud sales motion is generally a simpler motion because you’re not having to sell software who then has to coordinate with probably picturing hardware and then probably has to deal with hiring folks who are actually going to manage that on a customer environment and then making sure all those folks are trained and coordinated and that’s a very long cycle.

On cloud, you’re typically selling that software and service and then you’re taking on the responsibility for hosting and so it allows things to move much quicker. So I would love to see a much larger cloud mix that allows for simple motion which allows for a lower cost on go-to-market and I think we’ve done a great job with the transition, but you follow transitions as much as anyone and probably more than anyone and these do take time. And I think Tim can speak to the product and tech side, but I think we’re largely through that part of the transformation and now it’s really probably most on the go-to-market side where hopefully we’ll continue to see progress over the next couple of years.

Brent Thill

Yes. I think one other thing you’ve done a really nice job too is kind of basically make it easier to understand the pricing model and the consumption model. Can you just maybe address what you’ve done there to give your customers – is there more clouds we call Splunk vacuum cleaner, you love to clean up after the clouds and the more you’re ingesting the bigger the bag goes and everyone feels like you got to keep replacing the bag so they keep paying you more money. How have you simplified again the pricing and consumption model to make it clear for a client to understand what they’re getting into?

Jason Child

I’ll start with the high level math piece, then I’ll let Tim talk about what it actually – how we actually deploy that. So first of all, I think that one of the biggest constraints we’ve had is we will sell an ingestion capacity because the – I just call it the inflationary aspect of data where data volumes are growing so much faster than most company’s revenue is you’ve seen companies or customers hitting kind of the ceilings of the data capacities they’re purchasing and then that’s frustrating and then they either have to go buy additional capacity or they have to figure out how to constrain the environment so that they can stay in compliance.

And that’s something where we know it limits the effectiveness of Splunk when you’re not really able to look at all of the data and put everything in the index. And so pricing has been an issue or it’s been hard for folks to predict as well as it’s just been expensive and a huge point of kind of frustration for customers in the past. So within the last year, we announced an additional pricing structure where we still have ingestion-based pricing for customers that are on that model and that works well for them because there are many customers that are happy with it.

But then there’s customers that are much more open to move into a different approach on kind of an instance-based pricing so we can actually charge on a vCPU basis for on-prem or Splunk virtual core for cloud and it allows folks to then kind of manage the cost based on the data loads as opposed to ingestion and that’s something that or instances which I think for some customers it really helps them better predict and then feel like we’re aligned with how they run the business. And so we’ve seen a lot of great progress on customers moving to major brokers and then being able to put – not restricts the amount of data that goes into the index which overall just really helps the efficacy of the tool. So that’s something that we’ve done well.

I think we’re about a little less than a year through the process. Knowing that our customers are all on contracts that have been negotiated and our average durations around two and a half years, we’re still kind of I’d say in the early part of the process. It will probably take us that two and half year-ish timeframe before all customers have seen the new pricing and they’ve had a chance to contemplate and decide what’s best for them. But so far the progress has been good and customers have been very happy with it. Tim, anything to add from a customer perspective that you hear?

Tim Tully

No. I think generally there’s a lot of satisfaction. And actually what I can say is data volumes on customers that moved to infrastructure-based pricing has actually gone up from the ingestion-based pricing. So I think it validates a lot of the hypothesis that we had walking in that it would better suit the needs of our customers and certainly delight them.

Brent Thill

That’s great. Thanks for that. Tim, one of the big questions we’re getting is on SignalFx and maybe if you could just kind of reset for investors what SignalFx brings to you in terms of things that you didn’t have and many are talking about APM and how important that is to the company going forward?

Tim Tully

Yes. Especially with SignalFx and the sort of other acquisition we did at the same time by the way of a company called Omnition, satisfy is the world of observability. And taking a step back, the best way to think about it is the architecture of how applications like an e-commerce site, for example, the way that they were built seven, six years ago is very different from how you would build it today. Historically that application is probably more of a monolithic application based on the Java virtual machine that runs either in a virtual appliance or virtual machine in the data center, maybe a dabble in the cloud a little bit. For the most part it’s 80/20 in the data center versus cloud.

What happened over time is the way that you monitor the behavior and performance of that application has to sort of evolve with the architecture. And what’s happened is that architecture has become more micro services in cloud or where it’s running in Docker containers in some orchestration layer like Kubernetes. And as you migrate that application to run on that style of architecture, again as I mentioned the way you monitor it has to change and that’s where observability comes in. Observability is the modern way to do monitoring on that style of architecture in more sort of recent way of building those systems.

So as an example I shared this in the last hour, if Jason uses a ridesharing app let’s say pick on Uber for a second, for the most part he just sees the mobile app but what’s happening behind the scenes is that mobile app is talking to a number of services that live in the cloud whether it’s tracking available cars or tracking its journey or taking payment, there’s potentially hundreds of services that Jason has to interact with inside of that app. Now you can imagine monitoring that thing could be a nightmare both from the sort of the cardinality of a number of services that you have to track but also if you want to look at one particular sort of transaction, let’s say Jason’s transaction across the litany of services that you have, that can be challenging as well.

And that’s what APM is really solving here is that ability to monitor that application both from just a pure metric system in terms of how the system’s performing but also at the transaction level thinking about a user like Jason like you would probably be interested in where are the bottlenecks in the system for a user, where are the hotspots, where does it slowdown in the transaction cycle for him? And all of those use cases are satisfied by the observability suite that SignalFx and Omnition gave to us. The way that we define observability in this space is as a topple and that topple is defined by logs, metrics and traces. Clearly Splunk has been amazing at logs historically. We’re world class at that but we weren’t as great in the metrics and traces piece especially in the cloud and that’s what these two acquisitions gave us. SignalFx on the metrics piece and then Omnition on the traces piece.

So what we’ve been doing is basically fusing those two products together which we released as what we call APM 2.0 which just came out a few months ago. There was some really great feedback from customers that have already been solving some really hairy problems for some really large e-commerce companies. And we’re laser focused on pulling that together with our logs solution in the cloud so that we can have all three facets of observability knock down before the end of the year. So it’s been a great ride and customers have been really excited by the results that we’ve shown. And the fact that we could pull those two companies together in pretty short order I think has been really great.

Brent Thill

There have been many questions why you chose the acquisition route versus the organic route. What did this bring to you that sped your go-to-market?

Tim Tully

Yes, I think – certainly we could have spent a few years building this product, but this was a rising demand in our customer base that we really felt like we had to nail immediately. And going out there and buying something that could provide the sort of scale that we need in our larger customer base was something we chased down quite readily. We’ve met a number of players in this space and the reason that we landed on SignalFx is really because they tend to operate at the higher end of scalability. What we see is a lot of customers will start with one of the competing products early on because onboarding is easy. But as that company grows, they’ll hit some kind of scaling wall.

And invariably they turn to us and they turn to SignalFx because it was custom built and hand built to serve metrics monitoring at the really high end. Underneath the hood, it’s a stream processing engine that’s again hand built and purpose built to do metrics monitoring for cloud services as opposed to if you were another company, you’re probably going to sort of cobble together a number of open source solutions just to sort of stand something up.

SignalFx really understood the breadth and depth of the problem and the scaling challenges that come with it because a lot of the founders and the guys who built the product came from Facebook where they had really massive scalability challenges in data volume to deal with. And so I think that DNA helped them understand the sort of scope and challenges of the problem and that lends itself really well to our customer base which tends to be more of the extreme end of data volume and scaling.

Brent Thill

You mentioned APM 2.0 coming out recently. In terms of go-to-market for you and APM, how does this work now with all the different products? Is every rep carrying this or keeping the sales force separated so you have an APM team and an additional team surrounding? How does that work from a go-to-market?

Tim Tully

We have a dedicated SignalFx team that is really laser focused on the observability use cases and then we have specialist organizations that are sort of overlaid on top of the other products to drive security and IT use cases as well. So what’s starting to happen is, is oftentimes we’ll think about three buying centers; security, IT and observability. Personally I think of a fourth buying center which is sort of the data platform or data lake buying center. I think that’s sort of an emerging one as well. And so our sales force honestly is equipped to service any of those three or four depending on how you looked at it, but again as I mentioned earlier we do have overlaid teams that are able to address that and then a dedicated observability team that really understands some of these cutting-edge use cases for customers.

Brent Thill

Just on the theme of competition, the CEO of Datadog has been pretty clear that 90% of the wins that he sees are greenfield. I think what this suggest is that the number of cloud systems are being built is obviously incredible and it feels like there’s plenty of opportunity to go around for all of you guys rather than kind of an environment where you’re really hurting each other in the field. When you look at the APM market, there are a lot of vendors and I’m curious if you can kind of – how you would describe what you’re seeing between Dynatrace, Datadog, there’s a handful of others, but it kind of – many are asking kind of how you think this plays out?

Tim Tully

Yes, the way I think about the market is oftentimes in the pre-COVID world if I got this question live, I would probably go to a web board and draw sort of a T chart to sort of divide the landscape of sort of APM and observability where on the left-hand side of the T chart I would put what I call more of the sort of, I don’t know, by code instrumentation providers where they have automated instrumentation on some Java virtual machine as sort of the level of depth of the APM for them.

I think of the new relics of the world, I think sort of Dynatraces of the world that give you that instrumentation to sort of auto instrument everything that’s happening in more of these JVM-based applications. And then on the right-hand side of that T chart I would probably put more of the Datadogs or the Splunks that are sort of born in the cloud, geared more towards monitoring Kubernetes-based applications that are built in more of that manner as opposed to being sort of more the monolithic JVM-based approach. And so for the customer base you can almost sort of plot on which side of that T chart that you want to land and you can almost divide the landscape.

Now there is a little bit of crossover between that T chart, but for the most part I think you can sort of think of the world that way. We’re certainly focused on picking up more of the use cases on the left-hand side of that chart as well because it helps us transition customers from more of the so-called, I don’t know, remiss – I’d be reluctant to call it the old world but that’s sort of mentally how I map it as a transition over to the right-hand side of that chart. And so you’ll see us start to attack some of those use cases on the left-hand side.

Brent Thill

Tim, just maybe to follow up on kind of the fourth case you said was emerging on data lake, many hear the term data lake and they instantly think of the different data warehouse vendors or Redshift or what’s happening with Snowflake. Is that kind of what you’re talking about or are you talking about something different?

Tim Tully

No. When I think of Redshift or Snowflake, I think more of the structured world of either sort of OLTP, OLAP sort of relational data systems a little bit more. Certainly you could use those systems as a data lake. There’s no reason why you could not. But when I talk about data lake, what I’m talking about is more of I have many, many terabytes or petabytes of log data in my enterprise and I just want to put it somewhere, and I need to put it somewhere for sort of safekeeping so that I can sleep that night knowing that I have access to that data if I need it. And that’s why Splunk is actually perfect for that use cases because we are unstructured. We don’t have to schematize your data upfront and understand all the structure of your data before you put it in. You can actually just put it in. And then we schematize the data on the fly at runtime of the query.

And so what we’re seeing is a lot of people or a lot of customers starting to come out of that sort of post Hadoop world where people bet the farm on Hadoop and they thought that was sort of the silver bullet for all their needs and we’re seeing a lot of customers sort of come out of that and come to Splunk for the data lake use cases, and we’re actually purpose built for that strangely enough for that use case where you can do that migration quite easily without schematizing anything. So I think of it from that perspective. And the other thing is that they realize is that data lake is actually more of a platform because what you can do is take our application solutions and actually layer them on top of the data lake without a lot of work and immediately start to find value in security and IT use cases almost overnight.

Brent Thill

Jason, we haven’t forgotten about you maybe to talk about kind of the true north of that $1 billion cash flow number that you’ve highlighted. I know that you’ve kind of taken guidance back in the environment’s a little more uncertain, but I think investors find the true north of $1 billion an important metric to keep an eye on. And if you can just kind of walk through and again I know you’re not giving guidance on this, but how you think about the trajectory and the importance of that number, it certainly is obviously very important to investors to look at what the transition looks like?

Jason Child

Sure. I think we’ve had a couple of transitions that have made the financials a bit complicated. Certainly one has been the 606 transformation and then switching from on-prem to cloud for ratable revenue recognition. But the second transition that’s made this even more confusing is we actually moved from full upfront to annual ratable billing and we did that about a year ago. And so what that’s meant is that our cash flow went from positive where – I think from '13 to '18, it had been operating in the 20% to 25% of revenue was operating cash flow was the cash yield on revenue. It then went to negative in this last year and then this year we expect it to also be negative because we used to collect on average about three years upfront, now we’re collecting at upfront each year. So it’s going to take us a couple of years to get through the trough to the point where our inflows are now going to be equal to our outflows. So that’s one thing that’s been occurring.

The ARR growth is going to be the most – I think the most critical aspect to try to generate that $1 billion of operating cash flow. And we’ve said that we’ve had over 50% growth in ARR for the last I guess six quarters now. And our target for this year was to be roughly 45%. And then we had issued a CAGR compounded annual growth rate from '20 out to '23 of 40%. And so that gets you to an ARR target of somewhere between 4 billion and 5 billion by the time you get to '23. And so if you – and then by '23, we will now have a cash yield looking more like it has in the past. So if you apply that roughly 20%-ish times that 4 billion to 5 billion in ARR, that’s how you get to roughly $1 billion of cash flow. And so I think – it’s really more of reverting back to the cash efficiency that we’d already demonstrated in the past. So it’s not really creating something new. It’s getting back to where we’ve been in the past after we’re fully through this ratable invoicing and then ratable revenue transition.

Question-and-Answer Session

Brent Thill

There’s a question from a client investor and the question is I’ll just read it verbatim. The key question for me on the pricing model changes whether this has helped some of the share loss to Elastic, the ELK Stack still getting very consistent feedback that you’re expensive and that Elastic maybe an alternative. Can you address that?

Jason Child

I’d say in the last – since I’ve been here we have not – I don’t hear much about losing to Elastic. I know that was an issue that maybe we talked about more a couple of years ago. I think since we’ve implemented the new pricing, that’s definitely – I don’t know, Tim, I’m not aware of maybe a handful --

Tim Tully

Yes, Jason, I don’t really hear about that too much. And the reason why I think that’s going back to what we were talking about a few minutes ago which is people are starting to think about Splunk more as a holistic data platform as opposed to just an index, right, which is very much where Elastic is. We’re providing more capabilities in our platform not just sort of that data lake use case where I can put all my data into it and then sleep well at night. We’re adding capabilities around stream processing, another federated search, the ability to use Splunk to query data doesn’t even sit into Splunk. So there’s a lot more sort of value in Splunk that I think our customers are starting to see and honestly I’m not seeing a lot of the losses that you mentioned.

Jason Child

The issue that I have heard folks talk about was certainly from a cost perspective. But as Tim said, as you increase use cases across the same data set, it obviously decreases the overall costs. And so I think the one thing that I’ve seen or I’ve heard folks talk about is I think – and also as we move to the pricing model where we’re now allowing folks to be able to pay either on an instance basis versus a ingestion basis, that’s helped folks be able to predict their cost a lot better and then be able to do a true comparison on total cost of ownership, because the one thing that Splunk does allow is there’s much more automation and a lot less execution risk than if you’re going to slow Elastic [ph] or at least this is what I hear customers talk about. And so I think when you look at the two total cost of ownership, you do have to make sure you looked at all the soft cost, which are the people and all of the execution risk that you take on by having to do a lot more yourself. And so it depends on the use case, but in the vast majority of use cases, the analyses that we have says that the total cost of ownership is not actually higher than what you’d see with others.

Brent Thill

The next question comes from the long drive winner in golf in Europe. And his question is can you discuss the competitive dynamic in security? It just seems like there’s a lot of vendors talking about this and why you’re holding up so well on the security side.

Jason Child

I sort of mentioned this a little bit earlier. Security is a broad spectrum of a lot different use cases all the way from endpoint security all the way through to the security operating center or SOC where our SEIM product lives. And I think being really, really great honestly at all of them is an impossible feat for anybody.

Tim Tully

And I think the pros that we have, again we’re that single pane of glass that can integrate with third party security providers as well as our own products that can live both in the data center or in the cloud as well as being able – as we talked about earlier, being able to pull out my security posture on my phone is a huge added benefit. And so I think that strategy of not trying to be amazing at everything but rather sitting on top of everything and being that single pane of glass for most use cases is the right approach, and I think customers are seeing that as well. And providing that flexibility again with that third party plug in ability in our product called Mission Control helps customers understand that they’re getting a lot of value.

Brent Thill

That’s great. I think we’re running up the time here. So we want to thank you both, Jason, Jim. Appreciate the time and sharing your thoughts, really impressive story and we look forward to staying in touch with you. So thanks again for your time.

Jason Child

Thanks a lot, Brent.

Tim Tully

Thanks, Brent.