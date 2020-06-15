Minor International registered a core loss of -Bt3,173 million in 1Q2020 and is expected to remain loss-making in FY2020; there is significant uncertainty over hotel reopening plans.

Minor International is planning to raise new capital of around Bt25 billion, but there are concerns about the financing cost for perpetual bonds and the restriction on M&A activities.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain a Neutral rating on Thailand-listed hospitality & leisure company Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCPK:MNILY) (OTC:MNILF) (OTCPK:MINOF) [MINT:TB]. This is an update of my prior article on Minor International published on March 19, 2020.

Minor International is planning to raise new capital of around Bt25 billion which should ease liquidity risks, but there are concerns about the financing cost for perpetual bonds and the restriction on M&A activities. Minor International registered a core loss of -Bt3,173 million in 1Q2020 and is expected to remain loss-making in FY2020. There is significant uncertainty over hotel reopening plans, and approximately 73% of the company's hotel properties are still closed as of end-May 2020.

Minor International currently trades at 13.8 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 40.0 times consensus forward FY2021 P/E. The company is expected to be loss-making and suspend its dividend payments in FY2020. The stock offers a consensus forward FY2021 dividend yield of 1.2%. Minor International's share price has increased by +42% from Bt16.00 as of March 18, 2020, to Bt22.80 as of June 12, 2020, since my last update. But the company's current share price is still only slightly more than half of its 52-week share price peak of Bt42.75.

The near-term outlook for Minor International is bleak, but its share price has already priced in much of the negatives similar to many other listed hospitality companies. As such, I think that a Neutral rating for Minor International is fair.

Readers have the option of trading in Minor International shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the tickers MNILY, MNILF, and MINOF, or on the Stock Exchange of Thailand with the ticker MINT:TB. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those listed in Thailand, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Stock Exchange of Thailand is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $55 million, and market capitalization is above $3.4 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors who own Minor International shares listed in Thailand include The Vanguard Group, Banque Pictet & Cie SA, Norges Bank Investment Management, and Aberdeen Standard Asset Management, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

All Eyes On Fund Raising Plan

On May 18, 2020, Minor International announced that the company plans to raise new capital amounting to approximately Bt25 billion via various means. These include Bt10 billion from a rights issue, Bt5 billion from three-year warrants, and another Bt10 billion from perpetual bonds. More details of the planned fund raising can be found in the table below.

Details Of Minor International's Planned Fund Raising

Source: Minor International's June 2020 Investor Presentation Slides

At the company's 1Q2020 earnings call on May 17, 2020, Minor International explained why the company chose to raise funds now, in response to a comment from an analyst at the briefing that the company had earlier guided that there was no need for a capital call. Minor International highlighted at the call that the company needed to "shore up our balance sheet and strengthen our balance sheet fast before there is any dry up in the market from a liquidity perspective" and also noted that it has "capital expenditure projects, which are quite sizable."

Minor International has either deferred or suspended certain capital expenditures as per the chart below, but the company still expects to spend around Bt10 billion in capital expenditures every year for the next three years. The company's planned capital expenditures in FY2020 mainly relate to the acquisition of a 100% interest in Chicken Time, a franchise of Korean-style fried chicken restaurant brand Bonchon, in November 2019, and other projects which have already commenced.

Notably, Minor International's gross debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61 times as of end-1Q2020 is relatively high and very close to the company's debt covenant of 1.75 times gross debt-to-equity. Minor International disclosed on June 2, 2020, that the company has obtained approval from debt holders to waive debt covenant testing till the end of 2020. More importantly, Minor International guided that it expects the company's gross debt-to-equity ratio to decline to 1.3 times by end-2020, assuming that it can raise Bt25 billion in new capital.

Minor International's Capital Expenditure Plans And Financial Position

Source: Minor International's June 2020 Investor Presentation Slides

On the positive side of things, Minor International's fund raising plan means that the company does not have to do asset fire sales to strengthen its balance sheet.

On the negative side of things, there are concerns regarding the issuance of perpetual bonds in the near term and further restriction on acquisitions in the medium term.

Minor International aims to raise Bt10 billion in perpetual bonds by end-3Q2020. The perpetual bonds will be treated as equity on the company's books based on current accounting rules, although credit rating agencies typically consider perpetual bonds as financial obligations or liabilities. Putting that aside, there are also doubts whether Minor International can issue new perpetual bonds at a reasonable low coupon rate.

Nevertheless, Minor International emphasized at the company's 1Q2020 earnings call on May 17, 2020, that it expects the "interest cost of those transactions will be similar to the ones that we had pre-COVID-19." Higher-than-expected interest costs for Minor International's new perpetual bonds imply further downside risk to the company's future earnings.

In the medium term, Minor International's growth plans, particularly mergers & acquisitions (M&A), could be adversely affected by its recent fund raising plan. In my prior article on Minor International published on March 19, 2020, I noted that "the company targets to deliver a revenue CAGR of +8% and an earnings CAGR in the +15-20% range for the next five years."

As part of the debt covenant waiver till the end of the year highlighted above, Minor International has agreed to additional conditions, which include capping M&A for the rest of 2020 to less than 3% of the company's asset base. Minor International stressed at the recent 1Q2020 earnings call that "this year, we will not be embarking on any of the M&A activities." This suggests that Minor International will miss the opportunity to pick up distressed assets on the cheap, unlike some of its more well-capitalized peers.

More importantly, depending on how market conditions evolve, one cannot rule out the possibility of further fund raising for Minor International going forward.

Loss-Making In 1Q2020 With A Bleak Outlook For FY2020

Minor International's revenue declined -22% YoY from Bt29,030 million in 1Q2019 to Bt22,533 million in 1Q2020. The company registered a headline loss of -Bt1,774 million in 1Q2020; if one-offs were excluded, its core loss widens to -Bt3,173 million for the recent quarter. In view of the coronavirus pandemic, this set of poor results was not unexpected, considering that Minor International is a hospitality & leisure company (i.e. closure of hotels and restaurants) with a high fixed cost structure (roughly half is fixed costs, the other half is variable costs).

Market consensus expects Minor International to remain loss-making for full-year FY2020 and deliver a net profit of Bt3,449 million in FY2021 which is approximately a third of the company's FY2019 earnings. This suggests that the road to recovery for Minor International is long, and all financial estimates need to be taken with a pinch of salt. Notably, Minor International stressed at the company's 1Q2020 earnings call on May 17, 2020, that it can and will only reopen certain hotels in specific markets, if lockdown measures are relaxed in the respective countries and the hotels are able to achieve a certain level of occupancy to be at least cash flow positive.

On June 9, 2020, Minor International issued an update on the status of the company's business operations. In the update, the company noted that 73% of its hotels across Asia (including home market Thailand) and Europe are still closed as of end-May 2020, but it expects additional hotel re-openings in late-June and July 2020. The majority of Minor International's food service outlets in Thailand, China, Australia, and New Zealand are already open by end-May 2020, but social distancing measures in place imply that seating capacity is still substantially below pre-COVID-19 levels.

Valuation

Minor International trades at 13.8 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 40.0 times consensus forward FY2021 P/E based on its share price of Bt22.80 as of June 12, 2020. In comparison, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 28.1 times and 25.6 times, respectively. The company is expected to be loss-making in FY2020.

Minor International is valued by the market at 16.9 times trailing twelve months' EV/EBITDA and 25.0 times consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA. In contrast, its historical five-year and 10-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA multiples were 16.4 times and 14.8 times, respectively.

Market consensus expects Minor International to suspend the company's dividend payments for FY2020 and pay dividends of Bt0.28 per share in FY2021 which implies a 1.2% dividend yield.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Minor International include a higher-than-expected coupon for the company's new perpetual bonds, a suspension of M&A activities for a longer-than-expected period of time, and a slower-than-expected earnings recovery.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Minor International shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Thailand) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.