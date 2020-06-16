How To Retire: Don't Listen To Bad Advice

Be wary of purported "experts" peddling bad advice. Image source

With a pandemic trashing our economy and, for many, too much time on our hands, there’s an influx of media types telling you how you should handle your money. Amid this abundance of personal finance advice, be wary of writers parroting the same suggestions you’ll probably find on the back of a cereal box someday, let alone countless financial media platforms. While they sometimes have merit, these standard prescriptions often fly in the face of being thoughtful savers and investors.

In this article, we consider advice that’s intuitive, sounds sensible, and is, undoubtedly, well intentioned, but, on further inspection, doesn’t necessarily hold water. Alongside each constructive criticism, we discuss how to get creative from saving and investing standpoints.

A friend’s experience actually inspired this first point.

High Yield Savings or Checking

Standard advice: Keep your emergency fund in a high-yield account!

Other than wash your hands, wear a mask, and keep six feet of space between you and your neighbor, there’s no piece of advice in America today that’s more prevalent than this. Keep any savings, particularly your emergency fund, in a high-yield savings account. To do anything else foolishly leaves interest earned on the table. On the surface, this makes complete sense.

According to Bankrate, the average interest rate for savings accounts is 0.1%. Many big banks actually pay less interest. Go the high-yield route and you’ll approach 2.0%, usually hitting between 1.5% to 1.7%. On $25,000 in savings, a 1.7% return yields roughly $425 in annual interest. Sounds great, particularly when you compare it to virtually zero interest at 0.1% or less.

Many accounts start with a higher interest rate on low balances, but chop the rate dramatically on higher balances:

Seems nice, right? However, you'll need to satisfy several criteria. Let's use the third option, Ideal Credit Union. Customers will need to meet three criteria each month:

Complete at least 20 debit card purchases of $3 or more (well, I don't qualify) Receive at least one direct deposit of $750 or more (so you'll need to have your paycheck deposited to this account) Be signed up for eStatements (okay, that one sounds easy)

If you buy extra things with your debit card, you would be spending more than the interest is worth. Additionally, using your debit card leaves you with lower rewards than a credit card. In a case of fraudulent charges, you would wish you had the protection of a credit card. I pay with credit. Everywhere.

However, as my friend pointed out to me, alternatives exist.

She has linked checking and savings accounts with Wells Fargo (WFC). Each time she makes a debit card purchase connected to her checking account, Wells Fargo automatically transfers $1 from that checking account to her savings account. In April, she executed 81 eligible debit card transactions (how do I convince her to use credit?). She notes that this is representative of her monthly average. So, at $81 a month, she’s saving $972 a year, tax free, without having to do anything other than spend as she normally does.

That’s a no-brainer. And it absolutely bucks the conventional advice regurgitated repeatedly by personal finance writers here (gasp... not on Seeking Alpha!), there, and everywhere. Rather than trying to squeeze out a little extra interest (which is taxable), this method helps people learn to save.

The Path Investors Ignore

Standard advice: Invest $500 a month for 40 years at 6% interest and you’ll have a million!

Start doing this at 18 and you’ll have a million bucks before you’re 60. Five hundred bucks a month starting when you graduate college at, say, age 23, and you’re a “millionaire” by the time you’re 63. Sounds absolutely amazing. However, as we have said before it’s a flawed concept, a broken way of thinking:

Think about it - we’re asking 25-year olds to save $500 a month, every month, for 40 years. A vast majority of people are not doing this, yet all we do is:

Write articles about how bad things are. Tell people to do the very thing they have proven they’re incapable of doing again and again.

Given the sad state of affairs, should our parental roles of responsibility shift? Should we buy our kids the time almost all of them are blowing off in their 20s and almost as many continue to disregard in their 30s? Shifting our mindset from a college-focused and obsessed one to a retirement-focused and obsessed one on behalf of our newborns could go a long way to fixing the retirement crisis.

In a related article, we argued in favor of giving your kids a head start on retirement at birth by building a nest egg rather than a college fund for them:

Young people are taught from an early age that they can't put a price tag on education. That theory is precisely wrong. Colleges put price tags on education. They've been increasing the price dramatically faster than inflation.

Better options exist if your kid decides he or she wants to pursue education past high school. Skip the expensive private school and opt for a more reasonably-priced (though not always bargain-priced) state school. You also can steer your offspring in the direction of knocking out general education requirements and such at a community college. Some high schools also have free or affordable options to knock out a few college courses. That's a great deal!

Alternatively, drive the conversation toward not going to college at all. We’ll save the details for a future article, but there’s no debating that the definition of work has changed dramatically in the last 5 to 10 years. It will continue to change as freelancing, remote work, and the idea of a decades-long career working the same job every day fades into oblivion.

This line of thought comes fully into the fray given the pandemic we’re living through and notions of some type of new normal as we move toward a post-pandemic society.

If your kid is planning to be a doctor or engineer, by all means, pursue the education. There are some degrees that still pave the path to a reliable income. However, there also are many degrees that do very little to help an applicant secure a job. You won't hear from many of these people on Seeking Alpha. You're in a community of investors. Most of us have already succeeded, at least to some level.

Some people will argue that: "You can't replace the benefits of college!"

We will just say: "There are better ways to start saving for retirement than having $100,000 in debt and a worthless degree."

Would you want to invest in a company that had a ton of debt and nothing but a few intangible assets? I wouldn't.

As somewhat of an aside, I can’t tell you how many parents I have come across recently who have suddenly embraced the notion of community college or a state school instead of a more expensive private school. We still believe parents should consider taking this evolution of thought even further, opting out of college funds in favor of starting their kids' retirement savings for them as soon as possible after conception.

We discuss one way of doing this here.

Index Funds

Standard advice: Invest in index funds now!

You’ll see this one everywhere. It’s the line Suze Orman recently floated on CNN:

Let’s just assume you have an eight-month emergency fund. Let’s assume you have no credit card debt. Let’s assume that you still have money coming in. You should be dollar-cost averaging every single month into the stock market.

We’re in total agreement on the emergency fund and no credit card debt. We also agree that, if you have the cash flow, you should be investing. You might even want to dollar-cost average if that works for you. But, as with thoughts of college, investors should reconsider the idea of blindly putting their money in an ETF that tracks the S&P 500.

Others take the opposite approach, arguing that investors are buying stocks on momentum and discounting the risk associated with the pandemic and, in their mind, we’re about to enter a prolonged bear market that’s in the early innings. While this might be true, it doesn’t render you impotent or hostage to one-size-fits-all index investing. In fact, it’s just the opposite.

We believe we’re in not only a stock picker’s market, but a researcher’s market. If you’re willing to do the work, picking S&P 500 sectors, for example, what will lead as we head into the new normal, we think you’ll come out ahead. We do much of this work for you in The REIT Forum. We focus on alternative investments such as REITs (obviously) and preferred shares that continue to stand the test of time and calamity.