Cimarex Energy (XEC) might increase drilling activity and bring back the curtailed oil production following improvement in commodity prices to $36 per barrel. The company might struggle with low levels of earnings and cash flows in the second quarter. But the Denver, Colorado-based shale driller could start posting a recovery from the second half of the year by reporting earnings growth and free cash flows.

Image courtesy of Pixabay

Oil prices have risen substantially in the last few weeks, with the US benchmark WTI crude climbing to $36 per barrel at the time of this writing from less than $25 in early-May. I think we have grounds to be cautiously optimistic. The two primary factors which pushed oil prices low were the decrease in demand due to the worldwide shutdown of activity and a breakdown of the relationship between OPEC's Kingpin Saudi Arabia and its key partner Russia which fueled an increase in supplies. Both of these factors have been largely addressed. The demand is recovering as all US states and several countries around the world ease travel restrictions. Meanwhile, OPEC and Russia have mended their fences and are curbing output to help rebalance the market. On top of this, the output from the US, Canada, and other countries where private businesses produce oil and gas is also falling. These factors have helped push oil prices higher.

The US shale oil producers reduced drilling activity and curtailed production in response to the weakness in oil prices. The weekly US oil production fell to 11.2 million bpd by late-May from this year's peak of 13.1 million bpd, as per data from the US Energy Information Administration. The output could decline further as several oil producers curtail production in June, even as prices recover since a number of operators might struggle to make money with WTI still hovering below $40 per barrel. But for the low-cost shale drillers, the oil prices have now risen to a point where they can start putting some of their rigs back to work and restore curtailed volumes. I think Cimarex Energy is one such operator.

Image: Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy responded to the oil price slump by reducing CapEx, slashing drilling activity, and cutting production after it reduced its oil price assumption for the current year to $30 per barrel from $50 previously. The company now expects to spend $500 million to $600 million as capital expenditures in 2020, a drop of 55% to 60% from the original guidance. It has also removed all but one drilling rig and planned to cut May oil production by 20%.

Cimarex Energy produced 276,600 boe per day in the first quarter, including oil production of 89,800 bpd. Its output will likely decline in the second quarter due to the curtailments and reduction in drilling activity. The company will also realize considerably lower levels of realized oil prices as compared to $44 per barrel in Q1 2020. That's going to push the company's profits and cash flows lower in the second quarter from Q1 2020.

But what I like about Cimarex Energy is that it continues to find ways to push its well costs lower, which puts the company in a better position to face weak oil prices. The company reduced its Permian Basin well costs by an impressive 24% to $1,106 per foot in 2019 and initially expected to bring it down further to $1,075 in 2020. But it reported guidance-beating well costs of $980 per foot for the first quarter and expects to bring it down further to the range of $850 to $950 per foot for the rest of the year. I think these lower-than-expected costs were driven primarily by service cost reductions. This means the cost savings may not be sustainable since the oilfield service providers, who are also struggling in the downturn, will increase prices as oil recovers. Nonetheless, the low cost will still provide crucial support to the company's earnings in this difficult period.

Cimarex Energy has also hedged around 40,000 bpd of oil production for the remainder of the year at various price levels. The company has primarily used two-way collars to hedge its oil production at various prices at a floor in the $40s a barrel range. If, for instance, the company's oil production for the last nine months of 2020 comes in close to 80,800 bpd, or roughly 10% below Q1 2020 volumes, then the hedges would represent half of the company's future oil production.

Note that in its previous guidance issued in March, Cimarex Energy implied that the company, with support from hedges and low levels of CapEx, could generate free cash flows in an oil price environment of $30 per barrel for Q2-Q4-2020. But since then, Cimarex Energy has announced deeper CapEx cuts and achieved better-than-expected well cost reduction of less than $1,000 per foot. I believe this would have pushed the company's cash flow breakeven price point lower and has likely further solidified its ability to generate free cash flows at $30 oil.

Oil prices, however, have now improved to well over $30 per barrel. The current WTI futures contracts show prices rising to as high as $40 by the end of this year. That's substantially higher than the point where Cimarex Energy expects to generate free cash. What I like about this oil price recovery is that it is being accompanied by real signs of improvements from the demand side. We have already witnessed an increase in oil consumption from major economies after they eased lockdowns and travel restrictions. China, the world's second-biggest oil consumer, has seen its oil demand climb back to more than 90% of the pre-pandemic levels. The US jobs market may have also started to recover as the economy added 2.5 million jobs last month, pushing the unemployment rate down to 13.3%. US oil refiners, including Valero (VLO), have ramped up production as they see an increase in oil demand. As the US, China, and other major oil consumers in Europe and Asia lift lockdowns, we might see further improvement in oil demand.

I think these factors have already prompted some low-cost oil producers like Parsley Energy (PE) to bring back most of their curtailed volumes and earn the excess cash. Cimarex Energy will also likely do the same. The company might deploy one or more rigs and bring back completion crews. This could enable the company to recover most, if not all, of its curtailed volumes from Q3 2020. In this case, Cimarex Energy might post an increase in production in Q3 2020 on a sequential basis. This could get accompanied by an increase in realized prices for crude oil from possibly less than $30 per barrel in Q2 2020 to mid-$30s or higher in Q3 2020.

For these reasons, I think Cimarex Energy's earnings and cash flows could begin to recover from Q3 2020 due to the production growth and increase in realized oil prices. I don't expect the company to increase spending plans. Its capital expenditures will remain low. With the improvement in cash flow from operations and low levels of CapEx, Cimarex Energy will likely deliver free cash flows. As a reminder, Cimarex Energy reported almost $14 million of free cash flows for the first quarter. The metric might come under pressure in the second quarter as both oil prices and production drop but we will likely witness an improvement in the subsequent periods.

Cimarex Energy stock has risen by 60% since mid-April on the back of improvement in oil prices to more than $30 per barrel. I expect shares to rise further as oil prices strengthen and the company posts a recovery in earnings and cash flows from the second half of 2020. The stock might outperform its peers as it posts free cash flows in this difficult period. I think the shares have room to move higher since the stock is trading at 6.50x in terms of EV/EBITDA (fwd) multiple, which is largely in line with peers such as Concho Resources (CXO) and Parsley Energy. I think value hunters might want to wait for a dip before buying Cimarex Energy stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.