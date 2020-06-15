Diebold Nixdorf's (DBD) shares have waned over the past decade, falling 73% even with revenues nearing 50% overall growth from 2010 to 2019. Effects of Diebold's restructuring initiatives taken back in 2018 are still being felt, and look to have exacerbated Diebold's potential value trap that it has fallen into over the past 6 quarters. Although estimates show a potential rebound in EPS and revenues from the current 2020 projections, dampened by the pandemic, Diebold's balance sheet remains in deep water.

Revenues Slightly Weaker

Source: DBD Income Statement

2019's revenues were, for the most part, lower than that of 2018, and the first quarter of 2020 had seen impacts from the pandemic with revenues falling below $1 billion. Q1, Q3 and Q4 of 2019 all showed YoY declines in revenues, even as Q4 showed a sequential increase from Q3. Gross profit has stayed relatively flat within the YoY declines in revenues, with Q2 through Q4 2019 all posting a gross profit in the $270 million range.

Q2 and Q3 2018 had the lowest net incomes of all the quarters due to restructuring costs, although a majority of that was incurred during Q3, where a $12.5 million operating profit was turned into a $238.5 million net loss.

As for the current quarter, slight sequential improvement was seen within the net loss, as it rose to $92.8 million from $122.6 million in Q4 2019. YoY, net loss is reflecting a similar shrinkage, up ~$40 million from $132.7 million in the previous Q1.

Even though Diebold has yet to show a quarterly profit within at least 11 quarters, EBITDA has been positive throughout the same time period, signaling that Diebold's operations are in fact profitable if not for the high tax and interest expense.

Source: DBD Income Statement

The upcoming Q2 will be a true test for Diebold - revenues are expected to fall to ~$830 million, way off the previous Q2 and also down about another $80 million sequentially. Net losses are likely to grow again as Diebold issued new debt and will continue to have a marginal operating margin due to high operating costs relative to gross profit. What will be key to watch is whether Diebold's EBITDA remains in the positives or if that number falls negative amid a challenging environment.

Given the relatively constant gross profit margin (which incrementally grew during Q1 even as revenues dropped), the further decline in revenues and potential expansion of gross margin is unlikely to help benefit gross profit to the extent that Diebold shows an operating profit. Assuming revenues come in near $825 million and cost of revenues lie at $600 million, that $225 million in gross profit will squeeze operating income very tightly - last quarter's operating expenses hit almost $215 million. Diebold was deemed essential, and therefore underwent operations throughout the midst of the pandemic, which could further increase the burden of costs during the quarter.

Balance Sheet Suffering

Diebold's balance sheet has suffered much more over the past 8 quarters as revenues started to slip YoY. As the restructuring took effect in late 2018, Diebold's balance sheet started to quickly deteriorate. Total assets were over $5 billion until March 2018 and have now slipped below $4 billion, a fairly quick decline in assets over 6 quarters - Q2 2018 to Q3 2019. Where the problems arise comes within Diebold's still growing liabilities, and negative shareholder equity.

If assets had been growing consistently with liabilities, there might not be any issue, yet that hasn't been the case. Cash had fallen by about $100 million (from ~$380 million to ~$280 million) from Q3 2017 to Q4 2019, yet rose during Q1 2020 after Diebold raised cash through a new debt issuance. Receivables have fallen considerably, down from $911.9 million to ~$595 million over the past 11 quarters; inventory has followed a similar trend, down from ~$808 million to ~$475 million. That has pushed current assets down by over 20% up until the boost to cash in the most recent quarter, while current liabilities have hovered between $1.55 billion and $1.65 billion over the past 8 quarters.

Source: DBD Balance Sheet

The graph above simply plots total assets, total liabilities and total equity. Q4 2018 marked the transition between shareholder equity and shareholder deficit, although the decline truly began the quarter before with the restructuring. Since Q4 2018 (starting just before), shareholder equity has consistently declined and has further been stressed by the pandemic.

Total shareholder deficit has reached $690 million with a $37.9 million benefit from minority interest, so total common equity deficit sits at $727.9 million. Even when adjusting for $576.5 million in treasury stock, the current quarter would show about a $150 million deficit. This is typical of companies in distress - should all of the liabilities come due (or a good majority) at once - which is atypical - a fire sale of assets would not even be enough to cover all of the obligatory payments for all of the outstanding liabilities. This situation of a growing shareholder deficit, although expanded by the pandemic and new debt issuance, points to a possible death spiral within Diebold: assets have consistently fallen over the past 11 quarters, while liabilities remained flat and/or grew; new debt has been issued, yet that cash raised will most likely be spent quite quickly. Revenues are expected to decline again, leading to more net losses on the horizon, and leaving Diebold unable to begin paying off any accumulated debt or other liabilities to reduce its burdens. Decreases in accounts receivable are now correlating with decreasing revenues, which could put Diebold further in the hole it has fallen in if sales do not meaningfully increase in the near future.

Quarterly estimates are expecting revenues to increase off of the upcoming quarter's low, and EPS to soon be back in the positive territory, signaling net incomes. However, guiding towards positive EPS seems far more unlikely than revenue growth at this point. Diebold has not posted an annual profit since fiscal year 2015, and losses have widened in the past years even with revenues up $2 billion since then. Diebold has posted some bad quarterly losses, such as the $122.6 million net loss in Q4 2019, representing a loss of $1.60 per share. Interest expense is only going to keep growing with more debt in the picture, and should Diebold need to add more debt, it would only come at paying with a higher interest rate due to the fragility of its balance sheet; this could easily turn a small operating income into a net loss.

Outlook

Diebold has fallen deeper into a shareholder deficit as the pandemic dropped sales while causing the company to add debt to boost liquidity. That liquidity could dry up quite soon with the forecast for a weaker current quarter and an uncertain environment for the next quarter. Assets have still consistently fallen relative to liabilities, and that trend is unlikely to change within the fiscal year. Estimates for strong profitability in 2021 (~$1.40 EPS) seem a bit farfetched as Diebold has failed to post a profit in 5 years and has only seen larger losses with the restructuring. With revenues forecasted to be off of 2018's levels in the upcoming years, net losses seem likely to continue. Diebold would need a few strong years of profitability (which does not look to be soon), with no new debt/liabilities added and focus on bolstering the asset side of its balance sheet to avoid a sort of death spiral created by its restructuring and worsened by the pandemic.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.