Dave Portnoy Is No Robinhood For Young Investors

To my surprise, few people have taken Dave Portnoy to task for fueling day trading by millennials and Generation Z.

I have held back on writing this article for a couple of reasons.

One, I don't like calling people out. I used to do it for a living. But, as I have gotten older, I discovered that "ripping" someone hardly every changes behavior, let alone the world. While it feels good for a second, more often than not it creates anxiety I don't like carrying around.

And, more importantly, when I routinely called people out, I rarely ended up feeling good about it, especially when I got things wrong. Case in point, my 2013 experience with Elon Musk. That interaction, along with many others, taught me a lot. Ultimately, I'm better off having had these interactions. They have helped me grow and evolve as a writer and person.

Two, I figured the ground I'll cover in this article had been turned over repeatedly. However, research revealed that very few writers have addressed the potentially toxic impact of the emergence of the misguided buying and selling of stocks encouraged by people and platforms such as Barstool Sports President Dave Portnoy and the Robinhood app.

In fact, otherwise excellent outlets and entities have produced (and continue to produce) content with or about Portnoy in particular, that's, at the very least, irresponsible, if not downright reckless.

What Is CNBC Thinking?

As the stay-at-home orders took hold in Los Angeles, I started spending an above average amount of time with CNBC. And I'm happy I have.

CNBC not only does an excellent job covering the stock market, they do a better job than any other network covering the news. From former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb's daily COVID-19 updates to a solid balance between reporting and analysis, CNBC excels at being straightforward and serious at the same time as entertaining an audience with strong opinions from its diverse pack of anchors, reporters, and analysts.

So, on one hand, I guess it shouldn't come as a surprise that CNBC introduced me to Dave Portnoy. For those who don't know, Portnoy is a multi-millionaire, thanks, in part, to the proceeds he received from selling a stake in Barstool Sports, the company he founded. During the quarantine, Portnoy became bored in the absence of sports, so he threw a few million dollars in an account and started trading. He now appears on CNBC regularly and fuels an "army of day traders" with continuous real-time updates on his trades.

While I ultimately disagree with CNBC's mostly carefree approach with Portnoy, I can see where the network might be coming from. CNBC's audience tends to skew toward older, relatively experienced investors. Not exactly the type Portnoy might influence and send in a dangerous direction. It's not like you can blame CNBC for Portnoy driving millennials and Generation Zers into a dangerous dance with the stock market. The people who follow Portnoy's lead certainly didn't discover him on CNBC. That said, it's still a curious editorial decision by CNBC.

But it's not only CNBC that effectively glorifies Portnoy's act. Consider the following sampling from just one recent article via Fox Business:

“Sports gambling is a huge business in this country and a lot of sports gamblers and a lot of these millennial gamers are now playing the stock market, day trading,” Jim Bianco, president and macro strategist at Bianco Research, told FOX Business. The shift is evidenced in enrollment at Robinhood and other web-based trading platforms. Two years ago, everyone was throwing their hands up saying, “How do we get retail investors interested in the market again?” J.J. Kinahan, chief strategist at TD Ameritrade, told FOX Business. “Well, you know, all of a sudden, retail investors are interested in the market again.” New customers, who are skewing younger, are seeing opportunities that "a lot of professional traders miss,” Kinahan said. He pointed to TD Ameritrade’s data, which shows clients were buying the heavily beaten-down airlines and cruise operators beginning in March.

Equating sports gambling with "playing the stock market." Retail investors "interested in the market again." "Seeing opportunities that 'a lot of professional traders miss.'"

Dignifying those comments with a response was one other reason why I hesitated to write this article. However, those very comments make writing this article necessary.

The Value Of Money

I don't think many Seeking Alpha readers run the risk of becoming a Dave Portnoy disciple. But some of your kids and grandkids do. And given what we're seeing happen to a whole slew of millennials and their parents, it's important to call out what's happening for what it is.

Following Portnoy into a trade, broadly speaking, is no different than following Mark Cuban or Warren Buffett into a trade.

These people function at different levels than we do. The latter two have access to information, instinct, and expertise most retail investors simply don't have. If you attempt to mimic their trades you're most likely going to wind up a day late and dollar short. It's akin to attempting to follow an elite athlete's training regimen. You're just not in the same ballpark. You might see success adhering to a successful individual's broad strategy, but you're not equipped with the attributes and advantages they own to mirror them move by move.

In the case of Portnoy, dropping a few million into a trading account has little impact on his everyday well being, let alone his financial future. It's akin to most of us blowing (or risking) $500 or $1,000 on a speculative trade or some other impulsive, unnecessary act. If we lose that money, we're not going to be happy about it, but we're also probably not going to suffer for it.

And that's what is downright scary, if not morally and ethically bankrupt, about what Portnoy is doing.

I have spent a lot of time reading about the plight of millennials and Generation Z and the impact their financial struggles can have on their parents. They're saddled with overwhelming student and credit card debt and rent payments incompatible with their incomes and lifestyles, forcing them to, increasingly, move back home with their parents.

While this is a trend COVID-19 exacerbated, it became pervasive before the job losses and reduced income the lockdown caused. While I don't think he's doing it maliciously or because he's a bad person, Portnoy isn't helping the people who might be inclined to take his lead and follow his advice.

I don't know what motivates Portnoy's behavior. It's clear he's having fun. It's also evident that he views what he's doing as a game. I think it's safe to say he enjoys, even relishes the spotlight. But he and the people advancing his daily spectacle need to look in the mirror.

It's not fun and games to the 25-year old who, possibly fueled by false confidence of seemingly endless upward momentum, loses his or her meager savings to finance speculative trades. It's not fun and games to the trader who will, and I have no doubt in my mind about this, have to deal with a margin call minus an advanced understanding of what one actually is.

This party Portnoy presides over isn't going to last forever. While his Tweets and TV hits are entertaining and the gamification of the Robinhood platform, for example, is intriguing, we're talking about the lives of real people, facing real challenges day trading isn't going to solve. It has been proven time and again that, if you don't know what you're doing (and even if you sort of do), adventures in day trading don't end well.

In fact, seeing early success might be the worst thing that can happen to a trader. A false sense of confidence makes it feel natural and logical to take on more risk. If Jim Cramer is right and Wall Street pros are taking advantage of Robinhood traders, this absolutely is not going to end well. For that matter, it's probably not going well as the media makes it seem.

While Portnoy broadcasts his losers alongside his winners, you generally are not going to see people boasting about having their accounts wiped out on Twitter. But I'd wager a speculative $500 that it's happening. And lots of people, Portnoy at the top of the list, have blood on their hands.

What Should Investors, Young and Not As Young Do?

If you're a baby boomer or Generation X Seeking Alpha user, there's a good chance you have been impacted or have witnessed the impacts of this crisis. If you're a millennial, Generation Z, or even younger Seeking Alpha subscriber, hopefully what you find on this platform helps you avoid the mistakes that can cripple everything from your day-to-day existence to your retirement plans.

While many of us follow individuals on Seeking Alpha, we don't blindly follow individuals. We hit the "follow" button and read contributions from authors or subscribe to their Marketplace offering for many reasons. I feel comfortable saying that most of us do these things because of the strategies these authors advocate. And, by and large, these strategies - believe in them enough to adopt them or not - are sound.

For example, a huge part of the Seeking Alpha community believes in some form of income investing as a way to forge a path toward retirement. They buy stocks of strong companies that pay dividends. They accrue and, quite often, reinvest that dividend income until, someday, they're able to supplement their income with it. In some cases, long-term investors actually live off of or generate a majority of their income via dividends.

This isn't sexy, in large part because it doesn't happen overnight. When you buy a stock that pays a dividend and dollar cost average into it over the span of years, you don't get the adrenaline rush or dopamine hit a ten-bagger trade provides. So this strategy doesn't necessarily impress individuals who are new to the stock market nearly as much as what Portnoy is doing.

It's much easier to see success getting novice "investors" to follow your lead if you're Portnoy than if you're Regarded Solutions. But if you really want to reap the rewards of investing in the stock market, you're going to be better off with the latter. You're going to be better off following personal finance basics - say no to debt, build a six- to 12-month emergency fund - followed by a defensive investment strategy that focuses on the long term.

If you do this, you're going to get rich slowly. You're going to embrace alternative methods and styles of investing that don't produce results overnight. But you're going to create a sustainable and sound financial footing for yourself and your family. And, in just a few years, you'll see that this approach actually affords you the opportunity to live well. It's not as if you have to invest for 30 years before you're permitted to have fun with your money. A penchant for long-term investing not only paves the way for a comfortable (maybe early) retirement, it provides financial flexibility. You'll have the luxury of having piles of money you can use for different things (travel, buying a home, starting a business, being creative) at different points in your life.

I think it's important for experienced investors to speak out against what we see happening. We must ensure that young, would-be investors don't make mistakes that will set them back even further than they, quite possibly, already are. We must do everything we can to move with the times and embrace new ways of saving and investing, but not in the reckless way people such as Portnoy and so many segments of the media tend toward glorifying amid pandemic-induced boredom.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.