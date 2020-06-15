The biggest risk we see is how they are going to perform in the Halloween and Holiday season.

In the long-run, Hershey’s is going to be just fine, as it has for the last century.

The Hershey Company (HSY) is as solid as any business could get. The company is a defensive stock that smoothly sails in economic booms or busts. Their products target every consumer palate, from iconic brands like Kisses and Reese’s to newly acquired salty snacks with Pirate Booty and SkinnyPops. The company is also venturing into the healthy snack trend (protein bars), helping them to boost sales.

We believe shares in HSY are trading within their fair value estimate. First-quarter results were not affected by COVID-19 disruptions but were not stellar either, especially if compared to other competitors in the package food industry. However, those results were to be expected, as consumers were stocking up on long-shelf-life consumables, toilet paper, water, etc. Candy is not the first choice when a national emergency takes place.

Investors might not outperform the market initiating a position in HSY today, but they do provide a sense of safety in a very uncertain period. That said, the biggest risk we see is how they are going to perform in the Halloween and Holiday season. Their North American market accounts for 89% of total sales. In our opinion, HSY is going to have a weak second half, as the fear of contagion is still fresh in the consumer's minds. Weak sales can be a trigger for lower share prices, which in our opinion, could become an interesting place to start a position. One thing is certain, with HSY huge market share and competitive advantages, we believe it wouldn’t take long for the company to make a recovery.

Looking at their numbers

Source: company filings

The strength of the business can be appreciated by looking at their reported numbers. We like businesses that do not have wild fluctuations in their operations. HSY is a clear example. The company reports steady numbers each year.

HSY's top-line has been growing at a 10-year CAGR of 5%, outpacing GDP growth. It shows the company’s pricing power and leading position. HSY has the ability to raise prices to outgrow inflation in its raw materials (mostly cocoa). If we look at gross margins, we see increasingly steady margins throughout a 10-year period. Throughout a business cycle, we believe it is safe to assume that they can sustain gross margins in the 42%-44% range.

In the second half of 2010, HSY began restructuring its manufacturing operations in what they called “Next Century Program”. It was an effort to revamp its supply chain and align its cost structure to a more competitive environment. As part of the program, HSY moved production from its century-old manufacturing facility to a more modern plant. The program was finished in 2014 for a total cost of $197M, in-line with management expectations.

Contributing to the expansion of operating income margins is the tight control over G&A expenses. Reaching a high point of $1.3B in 2015, G&A costs have remained flat, while revenues grew by approximately $600M from 2015 to 2019. Incremental revenues plus operating leverage has allowed HSY to expand operating income margins from 19.8% in 2015 to a recent 21%. The control over G&A expenses was also the result of another restructuring program started in mid-2015. The goal was to simplify the organizational structure, which resulted in the net reduction of approximately 300 positions. The company also started optimizing their international operations, which were facing headwinds, especially in the Chinese market, resulting in facility consolidations.

The alignment of their international operations is really positive for the long-term profitability of HSY. Since the company started disclosing results under their International and Other segments, it was clear that HSY doesn’t enjoy the same competitive advantages as in their North American Markets.

Source: company filings

The wide variation of operating margin within the American market and their International segment is a clear indication that HSY doesn’t enjoy the same brand recognition abroad. They don’t specify the amount of advertising expense that goes into their International segment, but it is safe to assume its higher, on a unit basis, compared to the American market. That could prove to be challenging as it would be more costly to build brand equity in countries were kids don’t grow to associate Reese’s with peanut butter.

Besides competing on brand recognition, we believe HSY also competes from a cultural challenge in their foreign markets. For example, a Kisses chocolate is considered a commodity in the U.S, but for a South American market, a Kisses chocolate is not easily affordable if considering other national brands at much cheaper prices. In terms of chocolate, we think the price is the big determinant and not necessarily the quality of the chocolate.

Therefore, it makes sense for management to focus their efforts on their North American market, where they do have competitive advantages. The savings from operating their less profitable international segment can be reinvested back into the business by increasing their advertising and R&D efforts to keep its brand equity strong. That said, actions taken by management has had a positive impact on their International segment, as we can see they achieved their highest operating margins since disclosing the data.

Now, for an update on our international markets, we have made significant progress over the past several years by focusing on branded high margin products, streamlining our operating model and right-sizing our investments. Since we began this journey at the beginning of 2017, we have increased our segment income by $125 million over the past three years, while continuing to grow our organic constant currency net sales. – Q4 2019 call

Growth in revenues can also be attributed to acquisitions. From 2009 to 2019, HSY has spent $2.8B in acquisitions, although with mixed results. For example, in 2015 HSY acquired Krave, maker of artisanal beef jerky for $215M. That investment didn’t work out, as they announced in their last earnings call the decision to sell the business back to their original owners for an undisclosed amount. However, other investments such as the acquisition of Amplify (makers of SkinnyPop) and Pirate Brands are doing better, posting growth in their last quarter results:

Our grocery and snacks businesses, in particular, saw increases in both household penetration and basket size. HERSHEY'S Syrup, baking chips and cocoa all grew approximately 30% during March, and trends have remained strong as families are spending more time together at home baking. Our SkinnyPop and Pirate's Booty businesses grew approximately 20%, and gained share. – Q1 2020 call

The Bottom Line

The long-term outlook for a company like HSY should be business as usual. The company enjoys a strong foothold on the American market and more importantly in the mind of the American consumer. A YouGov poll puts Hershey like the 2nd most popular food and snack brand. Between the five top spots, HSY brands occupy 4 of the top 5 spots, with only M&M beating them in brand popularity.

From a valuation point of view, HSY is trading within a very reasonable range based on EBITDA multiples, which we believe to be between 16x to 14x:

Source: tikr.com

With shares trading at a reasonable EBITDA multiple, we don’t see an investment in HSY as a candidate to outperform the market at recent prices as there are not many reasons to believe the market is going to price HSY at a higher multiple. We argue that there is a higher probability of their EBITDA multiple contracting if HSY has a weak Halloween and Holiday sales. With no end to the COVID-19 pandemic in the coming months, it is easy to imagine social distancing rules still in effect. That would seriously harm Hershey’s Halloween sales, as parents and kids would let this one pass, as fears of spreading the virus are still very fresh in people’s minds.

Although it’s impossible to realize what the market is going to do next, we believe waiting on the sidelines is the appropriate action at this point, especially with shares trading at fair multiples. Any weakness in HSY results could lead to a sell-off in their shares presenting investors with a better entry point. In the long-run, Hershey is going to be just fine, as it has for the last century.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.