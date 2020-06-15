As we approach the finish of the second quarter of 2020, there is no doubt that one of the biggest winners so far this year has been electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA). Shares have rocketed higher despite the coronavirus pandemic, as investors continue to believe in the long term story. Today, I want to quickly review how my current yearly predictions are doing, and then provide some predictions for the second half of this year.

Of the four serious Tesla business predictions I made for 2020, things are looking decent so far. I was certainly right about the company reporting a non-GAAP profit for 2019. As for Elon Musk's tweets coming back to haunt him, we haven't see any major legal issues crop up yet, although some will argue that his numerous coronavirus statements have hurt his image a little. Norway has not become a major market yet again, although that was more of a later this year item due to end of year incentive cutoffs. Finally, while the S/X lines haven't received a production cut yet, that may still happen, as Tesla did recently cut the price of its two premium vehicles. Now, a look forward to the rest of this year.

Look for lower prices of the newest vehicles:

Let's first start in China, where the Shanghai factory is ramping up production of the Model 3. Tesla announced a price cut earlier this year after a major subsidy change was announced. The cheapest variant, the Standard Range version, now starts at 291,800 Yuan (about $41,210 at current rates) before the subsidy, which allows consumers to choose another exterior color or interior color and still get under the eventual 300,000 Yuan subsidy limit. The next level up is the Long Range version that starts at 366,550 Yuan, or about $51,770.

On July 23, the amount of the subsidy will go down, and I believe that's the same date that the 300k Yuan limit comes into effect. Since Tesla built a factory in China because it is so much cheaper there to produce, I believe we'll see more price cuts on these Model 3 units. The Standard Range could easily become cheaper than its US counterpart, and it wouldn't surprise me if Tesla cut the Long Range price enough so it qualified for the subsidy.

The other lower price vehicle I believe we will see is the Model Y. If the company is actually going to wait for China/Germany factories to produce Model Y vehicles for those specific areas, then the US/Canada are the only ones getting Model Ys from Fremont for now. As the image below shows, Tesla unveiled four variants at the reveal but only two expensive ones sell now. I think we'll see a cheaper Model Y at some point this year to help with demand, even if all it is ends up being a software limited battery pack variant. Tesla currently says the Standard Range is a 2021 item.

Another Elon Musk payday possible?

Tesla got some heat regarding non-payments to employees during the coronavirus factory shutdown when Elon Musk got a massive payday. Well, we could see the CEO get another tranche of his package a lot sooner than some people might realize. As the chart below shows, Tesla's 6-month average market cap is rising steadily. If the average tops $150 billion for this time frame as well as a 30-day trailing average, he would qualify for the next part of his award. If Tesla closes at Friday's closing price every day for the rest of the month, the 6-month average by then would be about $131 billion. By the time Tesla reports earnings, this could really be something to watch.

The possibility of Elon Musk getting another tranche in Q3 brings up another interesting item. As I've discussed previously, there's a chance that Tesla could get added to the S&P 500 in the coming months, but Tesla needs a GAAP profit in Q2 to do this. With a GAAP loss for the quarter, we'd have to wait until Q3 results to see if Tesla reports a GAAP profit on both a quarterly and trailing twelve month basis.

However, if Elon Musk hits another tranche of his bonus in Q3, it would likely accelerate a lot more stock-based compensation, hurting chances to be GAAP profitable. Remember, Tesla told us in the most recent 10-Q filing that a potential hit of the first tranche (which did happen) in Q2 would result in a $22 million expense acceleration. Given that Tesla had already booked almost all of the first tranche, there wasn't a lot left to accelerate, but I don't know if that's the case with the second tranche.

Revenue estimates will head higher:

The easiest way for a company to beat expectations is to have analysts set a very low bar. At the moment, current street estimates imply that Tesla will only deliver a little more than 400,000 deliveries this year, well below the company's guidance. I think that Tesla will do a bit better than that, even if it has to come via meaningful price cuts, because the company's stated annual production capacity is well above that currently as seen in the graphic below. The only risk to this is if one or more factories get shut down again if we get another coronavirus outbreak.

However, I also seem to think the street just isn't factoring in some other top line tailwinds. Even though we knew the Fiat credit sales deal would help this year, it seems the street was very surprised at Tesla's large amount of credit revenues reported in Q1. Also, we are going to see more self-driving revenue recognized as Tesla has rolled out additional features, which over the final three quarters of the year could be hundreds of millions of dollars. Tesla recently rolled out its traffic light and stop sign control beta feature in some international markets, although there are some instances where the system just isn't ready for prime time quite yet.

Final thoughts:

With the first half of 2020 winding down, Tesla shares have been a major winner, even though they pulled back a bit from last week's all-time high. As a result, I think investors are expecting a strong back half of the year, perhaps even one that's well above street estimates. The half a million deliveries mark might require some lower priced models, however, but that should also help provide more credit sales and self-driving revenue. Should Tesla shares continue to stay at these levels, we'll also likely be discussing another large payday for CEO Elon Musk.

