AeroAnalysis has been tracking the monthly order inflow for Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) aircraft for a couple of years. For long-term investors, a single month doesn't mean much. Indeed, a single month does not make a trend, but by closely tracking the order and cancellations activity, we always will be a step earlier in detecting trends and will have detailed insight into customers' appetite to order and take delivery of aircraft, and we can even track it by type as well as the jet maker's ability to reach any set sales target.

Looking at the orders, we can see a combination of willingness to commit with pricing, product, and availability coming together. Special attention will be paid to the mix of single-aisle aircraft and wide-body aircraft, knowing that a single-aisle aircraft costs roughly half or a third of a wide-body aircraft, depending on the model.

In this report, we will have a look at the orders and deliveries as well as cancellation activity for Airbus during the month of May. While the report seems to be a simple summarizing piece, I spent a considerable amount of time to get all data right and present it in a useful way, including graphics, and we uniquely provide market value estimates contrary to list prices. Subscribers of The Aerospace Forum are given access to a fully interactive infographic built on order and delivery data of Airbus and Boeing. If you are interested in reading Airbus's monthly overview for April, you can check it out here.

Airbus orders in May

Normally, we start the monthly order overview with an infographic with order activity for the month. In May, however, Airbus received no orders or cancellations. Given the state of the industry having no cancellations already is worth something.

During the month, the following changes and cancellations took place:

Tibet Airlines was revealed as the customer for one Airbus A319ceo.

China Southern Airlines was revealed as the customer for one Airbus A320neo.

AerCap transferred 10 already delivered Airbus A330-300 from its Dutch arm to the Irish arm.

Airbus booked zero orders during the month and zero cancellations, bringing the net orders for the month to zero units. The gross orders for the month are in line with the one order received last year. Year-to-date, net orders stand at 299 vs. -57 last year. So, net orders are still higher but with COVID-19 having a chilling effect on demand for aircraft I don’t think higher orders in the first months of the year are reflective of what the full-year 2020 will look like since Airbus has been leaning on a single strong month in orders.

Airbus deliveries in May

Figure 1: Deliveries Airbus May 2020 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

For 2020, the European jet maker expected 880 deliveries. However, amidst the COVID-19 outbreak resulting in significantly lower near-term demand for aircraft, Airbus has removed its financial guidance as well as its delivery target while slashing production rates for the Airbus A320 to 40 aircraft per month, two aircraft per month for the Airbus A330 and six aircraft per month for the Airbus A350.

In April, Airbus delivered 24 aircraft up 10 units from the prior month:

Two Airbus A220 deliveries were recorded

Airbus delivered 18 Airbus A320 aircraft, one Airbus A320ceo family aircraft and 17 Airbus A320neo family aircraft.

Airbus delivered no Airbus A330 aircraft.

Two Airbus A350-900s and two Airbus A350-1000s were delivered.

No A380 deliveries were recorded.

What we see is that, as expected, the delivery profile has been dented significantly. As airlines around the world came to a standstill in March, it became harder to accept new aircraft deliveries. Compared to May last year, deliveries decreased by 57 units representing $4.4B in delivery value. This directly reflects the industry crisis. Year-to-date deliveries decreased by 49%. Important to keep in mind is that the lower delivery volumes also reflect significant challenges to produce and hand over the aircraft to customers as there are significant logistic challenges due to COVID-19 regulations.

Year-over-year, we can really see the pain Airbus is suffering but month-over-month we also are seeing the delivery profile recover a bit and that is a first sign of the entire logistic chain recovering and a first cautious sign towards airlines being able and willing to accept deliveries again.

Book-to-bill

The book-to-bill ratio typically is expressed in terms of gross units by jet makers. This also is the number we show in the infographic. However, it should be taken into account that cancellations and conversions also take place. For May, the gross ratio was zero in terms of units and also zero in terms of value as there was no order inflow.

Year-to-date the gross book-to-bill ratio is 2.3 on a unit basis 2.0 on a value basis. Those book-to-bill ratios are declining showing that gradually, the impact of the strong start of the year is tapering. At the same time the high book-to-bill ratio is not really a sign of strength, but more a sign of weakness as the delivery profile has been dented.

Conclusion

During the February order and delivery coverage, I pointed out that the February orders did not yet show any COVID-19 related impact. March still showed 60 gross orders from AerCap but increasing cancellations, April merely showed nine orders schedules for delivery in 2027 and May showed no orders at all. So you can clearly see the order inflow minimizing over the past few months. We are not seeing huge eliminations in the order book, because the first step airlines and lessors will be taking is deferring deliveries and that is not reflected in the order book changes.

Deferrals are expected for the months to come and Airbus has reduced production rates accordingly. We are currently seeing a lot of uncertainty, but it does seem that after years of growth Airbus and Boeing are recalibrating for a new reality. Pressure will exist throughout the year and likely much of 2021, if not longer. How the demand profile looks over the 12-month period is unknown, even beyond that point there's a lot of uncertainty regarding demand as the near-term financial impacts could spark a financial and economic downturn that could take years for airlines to recover from, but how that plays out is going to depend on how well countries are battling COVID-19. For now, we are primarily seeing a sharp reduction in deliveries but, we are expecting that the full year will also show a decline in order inflow.

To end on a positive note, month-over-month we saw deliveries growing again and around the globe we are seeing more airlines increasing their capacities again. On top of that, we see that in the Asia Pacific where the pandemic started, there have been more deliveries.

