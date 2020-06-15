Natural Gas Hits New Contract Lows As Mother Nature Pulls The Rug Underneath The Bulls

The driver of natural gas price moves in the near term will still be centered around the weather outlook. Demand needs to pick up in order for the market to get a solid footing. Cash needs to bottom or else we have more downside from where we are today.

The natural gas price curve is exhibiting a tale of two markets. The market is aware of the supply deficit coming in 2021 which is why the curve is ~50% higher than the prompt month.

What's obviously clear at the moment is that warmer weather is needed to help restrict the storage builds going forward.

Weak power burn demand is loosening the fundamental balance and cash is now trading below $1.5/MMBtu.

Welcome to the weather roulette edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Here comes the weather model roulette. On Sunday morning, ECMWF-EPS gained nearly ~9 CDDs followed by a swift loss of those same ~9 CDDs this morning. The latest update showed another ~5 CDD loss which has pressured the cooling demand outlook back close to the 30-year average.

The CDD drop is taking away a key demand driver over the summer as fundamental balances remain weak without higher power burn.

Power burn demand becomes the number one driver over the summer for demand and with the cooler than normal weather we just saw this weekend, cash prices have dropped below $1.50/MMBtu.

Total demand also has fallen below last year due to the weaker power burn demand and the recent drop in LNG exports.

But the natural gas market really has been a tale of two markets. We know based the forward US gas production outlook that 2021 will see much tighter fundamental balances. This is even under the assumption that global gas storage remains pressured. With Lower 48 production expected to exit 2020 at around ~83 to ~84 Bcf/d, the supply deficit is well over ~2 Bcf/d even factoring in LNG demand loss.

Source: Rystad Energy

However, the near-term outlook is not as simple. As we said earlier in the article, LNG demand loss combined with weak power burn has pushed cash prices below $1.5/MMBtu. But the good news from the recent sell-off is that LNG economics are no longer pressured as before, so we should expect to see a rebound in LNG demand by September.

Source: CME, HFI Research

As for our DGAZ short, we were stopped out this morning. We do not see us going back into a long or short in the near term as we wait to assess the near-term set-up.

