Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCQX:MHGU) is a profitable consolidator of Wendy's (WEN) restaurants. Meritage owns 337 Wendy's restaurants, has a five year plan to reach 400, and is launching a new concept called Morning Belle. Meritage has a long track record of profitability with top priorities including growth and rewarding shareholders. While the market has soared, Meritage has been left behind on a forward P/E basis due to its illiquidity and lack of exposure.

History

Due to an ageing image, Wendy's made it a priority in 2011 to update their restaurants. Through incentives, they offered franchisee owners three different remodel tiers to choose from costing between $375K to $750K. However, many franchisee owners were old and close to retirement. They either had to commit a large amount of capital or sell. This has allowed Meritage to buy from franchisee owners looking to exit, renovate or rebuild, and enjoy the sales lift. It is a simple, repeatable strategy that has proven to be successful. Meritage's original 5-year growth plan was to go from 73 Wendy's to 150. After meeting that goal within 4 years, Meritage set their 2015's 5-year growth plan from 175 Wendy's to 300. During the past five years, sales grew 22% compounded annually and 35% EBITDA.

Upside

Meritage's stock price trades at an attractive P/E that is historically cheap to itself, WEN, and the general market High unemployment will lead to cheaper labor costs The addition of breakfast has not been factored in Due to social distancing, sit down restaurants are out of favor and quick food is in With high unemployment, QSR is out pacing fast casual A management team that has always lived up to high expectations An uplisting is likely to get the stock to re-rate much higher

When it comes to Meritage's business and stock price, there are many reasons to be optimistic. A major attraction for investors is the company's ability to generate consistent earnings. EPS has grown from the 30c-40c range in 2011-2014 to the $1-$1.85 range from 2016-2019. The previous 3 years it earned $7M, $9M, and $13M. I model $16M, over $2/share, for 2021 and each following year improves as debt is paid down. At a market cap that has been roughly around $80M, that is close to a 5 P/E. When the preferred convertible stock is factored in, the P/E is closer to 6.5. Either way, Meritage Hospitality Group is on sale.

Another reason I am bullish is because there is a possibility this uplists to another exchange. That in itself will attract institutional buying that can help drive up the stock price. The CEO has resisted uplisting only because of the $1.5M in yearly costs. While I admire a penny-pinching CEO, I think the value of being on a bigger exchange will justify the cost by 2022. There is also an incentive for them to list as currently they are a dark company and insiders are unable to sell. Insiders will get the benefit of selling shares, if they so desire, and current investors will get more liquidity.

Peer Comparison

A recent trend with QSRs like McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) has been to sell the stores and move to an asset light model. This makes a peer comparison for MHGU difficult as most franchisee operators are private. The best comparison I found was Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST), which owns over 1,000+ Burger Kings. In 2010, it had remarkably similar metrics to MHGU today. TAST had 300 Burger Kings, revenue in the $300M range, market cap a little over $100M, with a strategy to acquire Burger King restaurants from retiring owners in a fragmented business for "low risk and fast growth." The difference is that TAST had more opportunity to grow, going from 300 to 1,000 BKs over 9 years while MHGU can only acquire 83 more. From a shaky 2008/2009 economy, TAST was comfortably profitable trading at a low multiple and eventually become an 8 bagger from the lows. Multi-baggers from 2009 are not rare but what is rare is buying a profitable single digit PE company in 2008-2009 that had so much upside.

Stock Price Valuation

Despite the value created over the past five years and the bright future ahead, Meritage's stock price is still stuck in March/April 2020 sentiment. Historically, it has correlated with WEN but this recent disconnect has created a bargain for value investors. Between 2017-2019, MHGU traded at a double digit P/E and between a 5x EBITDA. Today, it's trading closer to 2x to 2.5x EBITDA. I don't expect this disconnect to last long and it should revert back to its historical valuations. I project the upside around 100% over the next year. The massive disconnect between this franchisee and franchisor is unlikely to last long.

Broad Risks

Robert E. Schermer Sr. (Chairman) and Robert E. Schermer Jr. (CEO) own over 51% of the stock. A high concentration of voting power can give minority shareholders the short end of the stick. A lot of the growth has been funded with bank debt and preferred stock. Meritage must let its franchisor, Wendy's, take the lead in business direction Wendy's sets a top # of restaurants any franchisee can own which limits growth A rising minimum wage could reduce the bottom line Morning Belle concept could fail draining time and capital

Reviewing the company's long history, the father and son ownership concentration has never been an issue. The company has been very shareholder friendly and this is because the business has been capitalized through family and friends. Compensation is reasonable and dividends (temporary suspended due to COVID-19) have rewarded long term shareholders.

Meritage Hospitality has close to $175M in long term debt at approximately 7% interest. The CEO targets a Debt/EBITDA of around 4x that trends up during periods of acquisitions and construction but comes back into line as integrated stores begin to cash flow. The consistency of the business has made Meritage comfortable with a 4x ratio, but I would prefer it trend down over time.

The convertible preferred stock comes in four classes, B-E. The way the conversion works is liquidation Value = numerator and conversion price = denominator. For the series B it is $10 liquidation value divided by $5.57 conversion price. One B preferred can convert into 1.795 common shares. The table below illustrates the conditions for each preferred stock

Preferred B C D E Liquidation $10 $25 $25 $25 Conversion $5.57 $13.5 $24 $21 Preferred Shares 809,067 160,360 310,293 341,510 Common Shares 1,452,543 296,962 323,221 406,559 Dividend $0.8 $1.5 $1.75 $1.75 Rate 8% 6% 7% 7%

Investors should see the B and C preferred as in the money when MHGU's price is above $13. The D and E preferred shares would need common shares above $20 before they made sense to convert, so I currently see those as debt.

Since Meritage must follow their franchisor's (Wendy's) lead, their relationship might seem problematic. However, Meritage is confident in their ability to execute any business initiatives delegated to them by their franchisor and maintains full trust in Wendy's leadership. Wendy's is hesitant to allow any single franchisee from gathering too much negotiating leverage so they set a max # any entity can own. I do not expect Wendy's to allow Meritage to own more than 400 restaurants, but this still gives them room for another few years of acquisitions.

Meritage has a couple options for growth outside of acquiring more restaurants. With only half of their Wendy's stores renovated, Meritage could continuously refresh their restaurants for the next decade driving organic sales growth. To give themselves another option, Meritage started Morning Belle. A breakfast, brunch, and lunch concept that has an upscale atmosphere and fresh quality food at mid ranged prices. I visited a few times and it was always packed and the food was consistently delicious. It proves to me their expertise in the industry can easily transfer to other restaurants. One restaurant does not make a franchise so I don't want to assign a value to this yet. However, I like this prospect a lot and so does Meritage. They currently have plans for upwards of 30 more in the next few years.

Finally, if minimum wage bills gain political traction, some of the added labor costs will be passed onto the consumer while automation will make up for the rest. Mobile ordering and touch screens at the restaurant are reducing the need for a worker to take an order. Flippy the hamburger flipper is no longer a novelty, making this an option for cooking the burgers albeit at a high capital cost.

2020 Obstacles

Due to COVID-19 and an unstable economy, the current risks of 2020 include:

Restaurants could be shut down in a second wave Drive-thru sales during lunch will suffer if people are not working or working from home. Beef or chicken shortages could reduce menu items and sales Their new concept, Morning Belle, is only doing take out

I consider current problems as tiny speed bumps for 2020 that should fade in a few months. Another shut down is very unlikely as there is substantial political pressure to stay open. The first half of 2020 will have a few one-off costs due to the shut down and retraining. However, their liquidity is sufficient, and they recently rejected government loans they applied for. Shortages for protein have made headlines but are overblown. The drive-through was able to generate 75%-80% YoY during down months and the newest reports have some restaurants hitting all-time highs as the economy re-opens.

An investor's investment

Famous investor Tom Gayner highlights four key components in an investment. High returns on capital, experienced management with integrity, favorable reinvestment dynamics over time, and a purchase price that is fair or better. When it comes to Meritage Hospitality Group, I believe I have all four - which is rare in an overvalued market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MHGU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

