Thanks to two decades of research and development, CoreCard's product now speaks for itself with minimal marketing.

Investment Thesis

The market is not pricing in growth past the current decade.

Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEMKT:INS) revenues will soon smooth over quarter to quarter, and the market will reward this with multiple expansion.

Potential acquisition of additional large clients is not priced in. The market is seeing INS' partnership with Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) as a one-off event, but I disagree. After combing through the breakdown of CoreCard's operation for the past two decades, it is clear the current growth and success were prepped by the late 2000s. Similarly, the investments and relationships being built today are setting up the implementation of additional large clients.

Larger trend for massive growth in FinTech will likely overshadow short-term economic bumps.

Despite faster growth, higher profitability, no debt, and a cash hoard, INS trades at a lower valuation multiple than their peers. INS's current cash pile is about 10% of its market cap.

Company and Industry Overview

The payment solutions industry is dominated by Global Payments (GPN), Fidelity National Information Services (FIS), and Fiserv (FISV). These companies provide a wide range of integrated solutions across the transaction chain. Despite being 100x smaller, Intelligent Systems Corporation competes with some of their service segments through its primary holding, CoreCard.

CoreCard's offering is focused on a very specific segment of the payment ecosystem: software solutions for managing any type of credit/debit program or records system. Unlike many other financial services corporations, CoreCard does not underwrite credit themselves. They enable other corporations to build out their own credit line. As a result, INS itself is not subject to the many banking and financial services regulations other financial service providers face. Rather, they must make sure the CoreCard software allows their clients to be compliant. This makes the integrated FinTech giants a poor comparison as they do much more than providing issuing services, but I have yet to find a publicly traded pure play on a comprehensive 'system of records' software in this industry. This may be partially explained by the CEO's comments in the Q3 2019 earnings call:

We are laser focused today on building a solid infrastructure to enable CoreCard to eventually take on the very largest clients that the giants in the industry currently serve... One of our advantages is our ability to add new functionality rapidly... different functionality places different stresses on the operating infrastructure components such as database hits or CPU utilization. It also often requires substantial rewriting [of] the reports. I bring this up just to emphasize what I've stated before this is a very, very complex software undertaking, which is why there have been a very few new entrants in the open loop credit card space in the past 20 years. I should add here, however, that I do expect new competition. Many of the prepaid card processers are spending large sums to get into the credit game. They would definitely eventually get there, but their early customers can expect some really, really rugged periods as they find it is a magnitude perhaps times 10 more difficult than prepaid. What you don't know, you don't know.

There seem to be four aspects to CoreCard that make it unique when combined:

Speed to market Customizability Lower cost and scalability Transition to in-house through licensing

Alliance Data (NYSE:ADS) is closest publicly traded comparable I've identified, but ADS derives a significant portion of their revenue from financing fees and is focused on loyalty programs.

Marqeta is the most similar business I've found to CoreCard in terms of extent of offerings and size. However, Marqeta is private and was valued at over 10x CoreCard's market cap with a $4.3 billion valuation in its latest funding round in May 2020. Marqeta reportedly doubled revenues every year for the past four years with 2019 revenue exceeding $300 million, benefiting greatly from catching Square (NYSE:SQ) and food delivery business as clients before transaction volumes skyrocketed. They haven't released sufficient information to determine how much of their success is from digital payment authorization (which CoreCard does not do) versus card program software and other services.

Visitors to CoreCard's or INS's website will question how a company with such an outdated website is able to attract any customers, but CoreCard's financial results imply CoreCard's offerings are very competitive.

Source: Author's workbook

Source: Author's workbook

As revenue growth accelerated over the past five years, margins drastically improved as economies of scale began to develop. This implies that a growing number of customers value CoreCard's products far more than it costs CoreCard to produce them. Furthermore, management has reduced their focus on marketing since 2017 as the client base grew with little effort. In 2019, marketing expenses were equivalent to just 0.5% of service revenue. Customers are seeking out CoreCard on their own or through client referrals.

In the Q1 2020 earnings call, the CEO gave an interesting anecdote that illustrates CoreCard's value to their customers. When a client asked for a customized product to offer PPP loans, CoreCard developed and pushed out the product within 5 days, enabled by a flexible software structure. This ties back to the earlier quote from the earnings call. CoreCard's ability to add new product ideas this fast is enabled by their software structure that has been developed for over two decades. The concept was considered far-fetched when in development in 2000, but the market is now demanding its products.

As CoreCard is still growing rapidly, operating margins likely have further room to expand despite already being higher than industry leaders. (However, competitors' margins also reflect their involvement in other services).

Comparable Company Analysis

Source: Bloomberg

CoreCard has large growth opportunities from the implementation of new customers and by increasing services to existing customers as they grow or create entirely new products for them. Clients appreciate CoreCard's ability to create products in demand, and CoreCard can then sell that product to other clients as well. The current lack of spending on marketing to attract growth indicates that growth is likely to remain strong for a while as existing customers grow their platforms and management works through the clients that are contacting CoreCard first.

In 2019, Bloomberg reported that Goldman selected CoreCard to provide the processing software behind the Apple Card (NASDAQ:AAPL) collaboration. This was a particularly significant event in CoreCard's growth because a major hurdle for new software companies is to "establish a growing base of referenceable customers to overcome customer reluctance to implement a business critical system based on a new software with limited installations." (INS 2008 10-K) The customer base CoreCard built over the past decade prepared them to service GS, and CoreCard is now entering preparations to accelerate into the global stage.

Landing Goldman Sachs as a client added massive value to CoreCard's brand in the following ways:

Proof CoreCard's infrastructure can handle large volumes of transactions.

Publicity for CoreCard's innovative products.

Proof that CoreCard hasn't sacrificed quality for pricing. If it's good enough for GS, it's probably good enough for many other large potential clients.

Proof of CoreCard's speed to market.

Although CoreCard has demonstrated the ability to land large clients, if and when this would happen again remains unpredictable. For now, I view this as a fantastic upside potential that will probably occur but wouldn't count on.

Relatively Recession Resistant

CoreCard is further differentiated from many other financial service/financial technology corporations in that CoreCard's fee structure is dependent on the number of accounts on a client's platform, not the volume of transactions.

During recessions, consumers reduce spending, and transaction volumes decrease. The number of active credit card accounts is not immune to recessions, but it is one step removed from recession impacts compared to other financial services. This should mean that CoreCard's cash flows are relatively more stable through economic cycles than other companies that depend on transaction fees. Greater stability in cash flows is rewarded with a lower discount rate in their present value calculation because they are less risky, essentially meaning that CoreCard's deserves a higher valuation multiple. CoreCard is still indirectly exposed to transaction volumes because CoreCard's clients are likely exposed to transaction volumes. If a CoreCard client goes bankrupt due to a sudden drop in transaction volume, CoreCard loses a revenue stream.

In 2009, license revenue fell 63% as clients postponed completion of projects amid turmoil in global financial markets. However, services revenue grew 15%. In 2010, license revenue grew 50%, and service revenue grew 47%. Similarly, I would expect the current recession to have a sever, short-term impact on license revenue which was already expected to drop off in 2020, but continued growth in services. License revenue will see a large jump once businesses feel comfortable resuming projects currently on pause. Broader economic hardships trickle into CoreCard's financial results, but they become insignificant to the larger picture.

CoreCard currently has no debt, a cash pile of $30 million, and continues to throw off cash every quarter. It should have no problem continuing investments into the business.

Valuation

Source: Author's workbook

These growth assumptions would be too aggressive for most companies, but I believe they are actually closer to the conservative side for CoreCard.

In 2018, the CEO expected a CAGR on revenue of 25% for the next several years. 2019 overdelivered, with 70% growth which will likely cause growth under 25% for 2020 due to the timing of revenue recognition. However, CoreCard's relatively tiny market presence, combined with increasing publicity, valuable software, low costs, and expected 24.8% CAGR growth in the global industry to reach $310 billion by 2022, supports a high probability of continued aggressive growth.

In all three scenarios, I forecast 2020 EBIT to take at least a -40% hit despite strong service growth. This is because license revenue (100% margin in 2019) drops off and increased cost of service due to COVID-19. I expect a strong recovery in 2021, with 2022 surpassing 2019 EBIT.

Using a discount rate of 8.73% (Bloomberg WACC), terminal growth rate of 2%, and 10yr projection period:

Bear case valuation: $25.58

Base case valuation: $32.50

To develop my bull case, I extended the forecasting period to 20 years. The 10-year forecast for my base case would imply CoreCard has saturated its market in 10 years, stunting growth at annual revenues around $164 million and a market cap below $1 billion. This seems unlikely for a company entering the decade with minimal market penetration and accelerating investments in R&D. Furthermore, the current FinTech giants have continued to experience growth for the past decade despite starting the decade at multi-billion dollar valuations. Forecasting only a decade of growth for a highly profitable disruptor in a rapidly growing market with difficult to replicate software seems fairly conservative to me.

Fintech giants continue to achieve admirable revenue growth despite their size.

Source: Bloomberg

By extending revenue growth projections with constant margins for a second decade, CoreCard is forecasted for 15% revenue growth in 2030, which dials back to 2% by 2039. Intrinsic value becomes $45.98.

I further expect the market will use a discount rate lower than the current WACC of 8.73%. CoreCard's services revenue is very consistent due to reoccurring annual fees to clients, but license revenue is very inconsistent due to unpredictable timing of deals and project completion. The market dislikes bumpy revenue and earnings because most market participants are chasing quarter to quarter returns, and CoreCard's quarterly results are nearly impossible to predict right now. However, CoreCard's services segment is growing much faster than their licensing segment, which will cause total revenue and earnings to largely mirror the more consistent services segment. In 2008 and 2019, services was 43% and 83% of revenue, respectively. This trend will encourage a more favorable market valuation with increasing coverage from sell-side analysts who prefer businesses churning out consistent and predictable earnings because they're easier to model and less likely to cause embarrassment when earnings differ wildly from estimates. CoreCard's growth is unlikely to follow the path forecasted in my valuation model, but I'm comfortable with this because of their high profitability on downswings, and where they end up in 10 years matters more to me than how they got there. CoreCard's business model has been proven itself to its growing client base, and long-term investors that wouldn't be forced to exit a position unreasonably should take advantage of volatility discounts.

Changing the bull case discount rate to 7%, current intrinsic value becomes $63.81. Under these projections, 2039 revenue would be $435 million. As a sanity check, note that Global Payments' Merchant Solutions generated $4 billion in sales for 2019. This would mean, in 20 years, INS generates 11% of the revenue that Global Payments' generated last year. Global Payments is also the smallest of the FinTech giants in the comps table above. Ambitious, but the pie is large and still growing.

The timing of when the market chooses to price in continued growth is unpredictable. The CEO has suggested quarterly results would begin to normalize when revenues reach $100 million, which I expect around 2025. If the market agrees with my bull case in 2025, total return would be 236% with a CAGR of 22% if your cost basis is around $32.

Conclusions

Even in my bull case, I chose not to reflect possible revenue acceleration spikes from large client acquisitions. The timing and size of large clients has outsized impacts on valuation, so it would be more conservative to ignore them. I hope management executes successfully and continues to land large clients, but the bull case shows plenty of upside without it.

For investors who don't feel comfortable paying for growth beyond the current decade, INS is within the range of fair value. Buying the stock today would return about 7-8% annually if growth does drop off. This isn't too attractive, but it's around what you would expect from the S&P 500 in the long run.

However, if you agree that growth will likely see a second decade, you have the opportunity to start a position that would return 7-8% annually if the bull case doesn't realize, but potentially return much, much more with a little luck. I've only modeled steadily declining growth even in my bull case, but accelerating growth is well within the realm of possibility. If CoreCard accelerates to grow into a valuation closer to Marqeta, an investment in INS could easily quintuple within a few years, and the opportunity cost of throwing your hat in the ring isn't very high.

Heads you don't lose much, tails you win a lot.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in INS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.