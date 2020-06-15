On Monday, United Airlines (UAL) proved the airline has a lot of mileage left in the stock despite the NASDAQ-100 removing the stock from the index effective June 22. The company was again able to raise substantial funds to survive the coronavirus slowdown as air passenger traffic is in the middle of a major surge. My investment thesis remains very bullish on the stock and the airline sector, in general.

Huge Liquidity

In what shouldn't be a huge surprise to the market, United Airlines was able to land a large loan backed by the airline's loyalty program. Analyst Joe DeNardi at Stifel had recently valued the MileagePlus program at over $19.5 billion in a sign United Airlines would easily obtain additional financing.

The MileagePlus loyalty program has over 100 million current members and generated $5.3 billion in 2019 revenues. The airline estimates that the program generated an impressive $1.8 billion in EBITDA last year for 34% margins.

Source: United Airlines MileagePlus presentation

The mileage programs are so strong that most of the airlines forecast substantial increases in revenues from loyalty customers due to the increased usage and fees obtained by credit card partners.

United Airlines now estimates the airline will end Q3 with $17 billion in liquidity. In essence, the company will have too much liquidity for an airline forecasting daily cash burn will dip down to $30 million in the next quarter while liquidity will start the quarter at $20+ billion.

Source: United Airlines MileagePlus presentation

Remember, this cash burn number doesn't subtract the Payroll Support Program funds to cover payroll costs the airline would otherwise have already cut. United Airlines obtained $3.5 billion via the grant which covers $19 million per day in payroll costs. Ultimately, the airline is forecasting a true daily cash burn of only $11 million in Q3.

As far as liquidity, the daily cash burn does reduce the cash balance or liquidity amount just assuming the airline places the grant from the U.S. Treasury into the bank and can control costs. The reality is that the grant is causing elevated payroll costs due to employees remaining on payroll until October 1. The whole sector has already announced the need to cut 30% of management and service staff when the PSP grant ends.

The large liquidity amount also includes the potential $4.5 billion loan from the U.S. Treasury via the Loan Program of the CARES Act. The airline is required to offer collateral for the loan and issue 14.2 million warrants at $31.50 per share assuming full pull-down of the loan. The airline doesn't appear to need this much capital now. The loan is a 5-year senior secured term loan, with interest at Libor + 300 bps.

The biggest issue with taking all of these loan amounts on is the additional interest costs for loans the airline is unlikely to need. Clearly, the airline should be able to quickly repay these loans, but the interest expense will add up daily and the warrants are anti-dilutive. The best option is to keep the government loan in their pocket and never utilize most of it.

Improving Traffic

On June 14, TSA recorded that checkpoint throughput travelers reached 544K or ~20.6% of 2019 levels. Passengers are now down below 80% of levels from last year where Sunday traffic was normally around 2.64 million travelers.

As well, United Airlines is reporting some positive traffic trends. The airline forecasts substantial improvements in load factors in June to ~50% followed by a huge increase in capacity in July while improving the load factor to ~55%.

Source: United Airlines MileagePlus presentation

The airline even forecasts revenues jumping 50% to 100% in July over the June levels. Even the ticketed passenger revenue is very positive with a forecast of being 15% of 2019 levels. Remember, this revenue isn't the total passenger revenue and doesn't include ancillary fees and frequent flyer revenue.

United Airlines had $11.4 billion in revenues last Q3, so revenues reaching 20% of those levels equate to $2.3 billion. The amount is equivalent to $25 million in daily revenues.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that United Airlines probably has access to much liquidity now. The airline expects to quickly reduce daily cash burn levels to what amounts to nearly $10 million when accounting correctly for the PSP grants. The stock remains a solid buy on dips with my previous research highlighting United Airlines has normalized 2022 EPS estimates around $12-15 per share.

