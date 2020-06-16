Nevertheless, the downside of this company is likely too high, and investors will be better off looking for a safer IPO.

Its main drug, FPI-1434, has immense potential if it is successful, but it is the company’s only drug being tested and is in an early stage.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals has filed for a $100 million IPO, which it intends to use to further developments into its new drug.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FUSN) has released public details about its planned biotech IPO. The company is using a placeholder figure of $100 million used to calculate filing fees. This means that investors do not know Fusion’s planned valuation, though we do know that it raised $105 million in its last Series B funding round in April 2019.

Fusion is in many ways a typical Phase I biotech IPO, which means elevated risk with hope of a major payoff years down the line. The company has advantages, such as a healthy cash reserve and a partnership with major investors like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), but all of that is massively overshadowed by the fact that it only has one lead product candidate which is in Phase 1 testing. This represents an unacceptable level of risk which investors should avoid.

Just one product

Fusion Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2014 and states in its SEC report that it intends to develop radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines to help fight solid-state tumors, the main tumors in breast, lung, and prostate cancer, among others. Its lead candidate, called FPI-1434, aims to target a receptor on solid state tumors called IGF-1R. By suppressing the tumor, Fusion argues that it can suppress tumor growth. Since this receptor is present on multiple types of solid-state tumors, FPI-1434 could conceivably be used to battle multiple forms of cancer.

The market for radiopharmaceuticals which can battle solid-state tumors absolutely exists. Mordor Intelligence states that “the solid tumor therapeutics market is expected to register a CAGR of 15%” up to 2024, with North America expected to continue to dominate the market.

Furthermore, Fusion Pharmaceuticals points out that radiopharmaceutical drugs such as Xofigo and Lutathera are already on the market and earn hundreds of millions in dollars in sales even though they are only allowed to be used on specific types of cancers. These factors mean that if Fusion Pharmaceuticals can develop a radiopharmaceutical treatment with FPI-1434 which can fight against solid tumors in general and not just specific cancers, the upside for this company is all but limitless.

But that is a massive if, and it comes to the fundamental problem of this IPO. FPI-1434 is Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ only drug which is currently undergoing clinical testing. Fusion is attempting to test FPI-1434 in different forms. Its most advanced test is analyzing FPI-1434 by itself, and it has two other tests which seek to combine FPI-1434 with different inhibitors.

Nevertheless, the fact remains that these tests revolve around FPI-1434. Fusion only has one alternative called FPI-1966, and the company does not expect to submit an IND application to the FDA for another 6-12 months, let alone commence testing. Any biotech company dependent on a single treatment represents about as much of a risk as an investor who wants to learn to trade but puts his entire portfolio into a single stock.

This dependence on FPI-1434 is even worse because it is still at an early testing stage. The FPI-1434 solo test is only in Phase I, with data not expected for another 3-6 months. The other tests which combine FPI-1434 with other inhibitors will not see Phase I trials begin for another 6-9 months.

Keep in mind that it is estimated that less than 15% of drugs entering Phase I testing ultimately obtain FDA approval, according to Nuventra. The math is clear that this is a company betting it all on a product which will likely not succeed and does not have a major backup plan. This should be an unacceptably high level of risk for most investors.

Finances and Partnerships

While Fusion’s downside if FPI-1434 fails to meet FDA approval is immense, there are some reasons to think that it has a better than 15% chance of success. A major reason is that the company has managed to secure investors and partners who appear to think well of FPI-1434’s potential.

Fusion has received financial support from numerous investors, perhaps the most notable which is Johnson & Johnson. Johnson & Johnson currently owns over 10% of Fusion shares, with other major shareholders including Varian Medical Systems (VAR) and TPG Biotechnology Partners.

That these medical companies are willing to purchase an ownership stake in Fusion is a potential indicator that Fusion’s medical plans have a solid footing. However, it should be noted that this is not the same thing as an official strategic partnership. Fusion has not entered any sort of commercialization agreement, though this could be merely explained by the fact that its drugs remain in an early clinical trial phrase. Given FPI-1434’s potential, it is reasonable to assume that Fusion could easily find a strategic partner without much difficulty assuming good test results.

But perhaps the bigger upside of this interest from other companies is that Fusion is in solid financial shape. Like most clinical-stage biotech IPOs, Fusion has no revenue to speak of and is losing increasing amounts of money as research expenses rise. The company reported a net loss of $11.6 million in the first three months of 2020, up from $3.9 million over that same time frame in 2019.

But by comparison, Fusion had $67 million as of March 31, 2020, and the company will receive additional funds from this IPO. Fusion states that it will have enough funds to stay operational “into the third quarter of 2022.” By that point, its Phase I trials will have ended. If it is successful and the company can move into stage 2 with multiple uses of FPI-1434 by then, it should be possible for the company to raise additional equity. While that is too far away to reasonably speculate for what will happen, that could be a better opportunity for investors to buy into Fusion as opposed to right when there is less data. Either way, the key information is that Fusion is in a strong financial condition compared to many biotech clinical IPOs.

Excessive Risk

As we do not know what price Fusion is planning, we cannot say for sure whether it will be a good investment or not. But biotech IPOs are always risky investments, and this is especially so in Fusion’s case.

The company has the funds to keep running for up to two years at the bare minimum and could possibly count on future investments or a strategic partnership. But Fusion is fundamentally reliant on a single treatment. This single treatment could be more valuable than other biotech IPOs which develop treatments focused on a few or even just one type of cancer, but Fusion has no backup plan should FPI-1434 fail to meet FDA approval. And the history of Phase I drugs says that it probably will not.

Even investors interested in this company will be better off waiting for more information, such as how Fusion’s business and labs are handling the coronavirus over the long term, as well as data on its Phase I trials. Until then, it will be better to look elsewhere.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.