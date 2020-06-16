adidas is one of the leading sports apparel companies of the world, and the stock price gained over 230% in the last 5 years.

1. Investment thesis

adidas (OTCQX:ADDDF) (OTCQX:ADDYY) is a sports apparel company from Germany and constituent of the German DAX30. Its market capitalization currently stands at €46.12 bn (as of 06/15/20) after an impressive gain of over 230% (since June 2015) and over 400% since June 2010.

Data by YCharts

adidas obviously managed to profit from the global fitness boom and major sports events like the Olympic Games 2012 and 2016 and the FIFA Football Word Cup 2014 and 2018. The company also satisfies the growing demand for basketball shoes and sportswear. Because the German DAX30 just gained 90% over the last 10 years, adidas' stock was a much better investment. It is very unlikely that adidas will continue to outperform in the mid-term due to lagging growth and corona-related store closures. Furthermore, major sports events are postponed or even cancelled.

2. Valuation

adidas has 200.42 million shares outstanding and trades for €233.7 per share. The total market capitalization is €46.12 bn (as of 06/15/20). The record for adidas shows that it grew revenue and EPS over the last seven years:

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 revenue (in € bn) 14.49 14.53 16.92 19.29 21.22 21.92 23.64 revenue growth (in %) -2.63 +0.28 +16.49 +14.01 +10.01 +3.30 +7.85 EPS (in €) 3.76 2.35 3.30 4.99 6.63 8.42 10.0 Dividend per share (in €) 1.50 1.50 1.60 2.00 2.60 3.35 0.00

(Source: Finanzen)

The years after the FIFA World cups (2015 and 2019) boosted the company's revenue, but adidas' growth slowed last year. However, one positive fact is that EPS more than doubled since 2013. The dividend also doubled from 2013 to 2018 and was recently suspended as a result of the corona crisis. The current quarterly report of Q12020 shows the impact of the virus on revenue and profit. While revenue declined "only" 19.2% YoY, net income decreased massively by 95.9 % YoY. The first quarter EPS was €0.13. Based on the metrics of 2019, adidas trades for a P/S ratio of nearly 2 (and near 2.5 due to corona), for a P/E ratio of 23.4 (before corona) and for a P/E ratio of more than 50 (for the best case that stores will reopen soon), and has a CAPE7 ratio of 41.4 (!).

The balance sheet defends adidas against the effects of lockdowns and store closures as current assets surpass current liabilities. The equity ratio of 33.3% is not perfect but seems to be sufficient to weather the storm. Shareholders' equity of €6.7 bn also signals high valuation as adidas' price to book ratio is close to 7 which is ambitious.

3. adidas' loss of reputation - the shitstorm

adidas has another big problem due to its behaviour at the beginning of the corona crisis. After the German government under Merkel agreed on legal support for rent deferrals, adidas was one of the first and biggest companies in Germany to announce that it will hold back rents on its shops. This announcement caused several shitstorms on the internet and also politicians were disapproved of adidas's decision. Furthermore, many twitter users requested a boycott of adidas sportswear. It took the company very long to react, but it had to admit publicly that it has made a big mistake. People argued that it is a disgrace for adidas to be one of the first companies to make use of the new corona laws although it achieved net profits in every single year of the last decade. The government actually thought of smaller companies when it accepted rent deferrals in March.

All in all, adidas is not only suffering from the virus but also from the loss of reputation among its customers, especially in Germany. Although Asia was already the most important market for adidas in 2019 (and the shitstorm mostly took place in Germany), the company must focus on public relations to regain reputation in its mother country.

4. Conclusion

adidas is in the midst of a perfect storm: A PR disaster in Germany, store closures around the globe, and the postponement of the Olympic Games 2020 and UEFA EURO 2020 will definitely hurt the company's earnings in the short term and form a basis for a heavy stock correction. The stock which is already overvalued won't outperform over the next few years and will likely cause frustration among sports apparel investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.