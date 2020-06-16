STORE Capital Corp (STOR) Presents COVID-19 Update Broker Conference Call - (Transcript)

STORE Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) COVID-19 Update Conference Call June 15, 2020 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Lisa Mueller - Head, IR

Christopher Volk - President, CEO & Director

Mary Fedewa - Co-Founder, COO & Director

Conference Call Participants

John Massocca - Ladenburg Thalmann & Co.

Jeremy Metz - BMO Capital Markets

Vikram Malhotra - Morgan Stanley

Nathan Crossett - Berenberg

Richard Milligan - Robert W. Baird & Co.

Haendel St. Juste - Mizuho Securities

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the STORE Capital June COVID-19 Update Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

And please note that this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Lisa Mueller. Please go ahead.

Lisa Mueller

Thank you, operator, and thank you all for joining us today for STORE Capital's June investor call. On today's call, management will provide prepared remarks, and then we will open the call up for your questions. [Operator Instructions].

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that today's comments will include forward-looking statements under the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, involve estimates, projections, goals, forecasts and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and its related impacts on us and our tenants that could cause actuals or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.

Our actual financial condition and results of operations may vary materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Discussion of the factors that could cause our results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are contained in our SEC filings, including our reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q.

With that, I would now like to turn the call over to Chris Volk, STORE's President and Chief Executive Officer. Chris, please go ahead.

Christopher Volk

Thanks so much, Lisa. And good afternoon, and welcome to STORE Capital's June Investor COVID Update call. I hope that you, your family and friends are safe and well. With me today are Mary Fedewa, our Chief Operating Officer; and Cathy Long, our Chief Financial Officer. Our comments will be very brief, and we'll provide you an update on our second quarter rent collections in this unprecedented time. I think that you're going to like what you hear today.

Before turning the call over to Mary, I expect that you all saw our dividend declaration announcement this morning. STORE is maintaining our $0.35 dividend and we'll pay it as scheduled on July 15. The announcement reflects our Board's desire to maintain our dividend, together with our view that the payment of 2020 dividends, inclusive of our challenging second quarter, will neither erode our liquidity nor elevate our leverage. Given the positive impact of sector reopenings, which will be evident to you from our improved June performance, we expect to pay our fiscal year 2020 dividends from operating cash flows.

Our ability to maintain this dividend through this global pandemic is owed to the tenacity of our customers, the exceptional work of our team, the vitality and relevance of business sectors that faced mandated closures in April and May and to our historic financial conservatism, which saw us enter this difficult period with the lowest dividend payout ratio in the net lease sector together with the corporate leverage that we had, which was the low end of our target range.

And with those brief comments, let me turn the call over to Mary.

Mary Fedewa

Thank you, Chris, and good afternoon. So far, our cash collections for the month of June on our active portfolio were 76%, up substantially from 64% in the month of May. The increase in rent collections from May to June was led by health clubs, full-service restaurants and family entertainment. In addition, the improvement between May and June primarily took place in states that were among the first to reopen. And we expect that the other highly impacted sectors will also show improved rent collections as they continue to reopen based on local government mandates.

Further, reopening of business operations has continued across our portfolio and we now have 91% of our sites open or partially open, which is up from 85% a few weeks ago and just 65% when we surveyed our tenants in April. There were no surprises in June, and we had only one new rent deferral request, which amounted to about $15,000.

Moreover, approximately 98% of our active June portfolio rents have been resolved. And consistent with April and May, June rent deferrals continued to reflect the industries that had mandated closures during COVID-19. Finally, rent collections for April improved from 68% to 70% and May also improved from 64% to 67% as a result of prepayments we received on lease deferral arrangements.

In summary, June cash rent collections were 76%, April and May rent collections improved to 70% and 67%, respectively. We also started to see some positive activity on rent deferral payback, stores are reopening gradually, which we believe should be a leading indicator of continued improved tenant performance.

And now I will turn the call over to the operator for questions. Thank you. Operator, we're ready for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question will come from Vikram Malhotra from Morgan Stanley.

Vikram Malhotra

Thanks for the...

Christopher Volk

Vikram, are you there?

Operator

It seems Vikram has dropped. Our next question will come from John Massocca with Ladenburg Thalmann.

John Massocca

So I wonder -- you gave some updates on the portfolio performance. I was wondering if potentially given what was announced on your last update in terms of the offering, if you had any updates on the deployment of that capital as well? And just generally, how you're seeing the transaction market, especially given kind of the rebound in cost of capital for not just you guys, but also in the net lease space in general?

Christopher Volk

Yes, John. Well, I'll tell you what, our quarterly earnings call will be a little bit over a month, and I think we'll get much more into it then and you'll see exactly what kind of feel for what we did. It will be nothing like the kind of deal flow that we would normally didn't expect it to have, of course. And while we're happy with our stock price at $25 than where it has been, we're not happy with it relative to where it was, which was closer to $40. And, of course, so the cost of capital has gone down a little bit, but it's still somewhat high relative to where we've been historically.

We're seeing some deal flow and deals that are coming in, and we're working very hard to maintain a strong pipeline of transactions through this because, obviously, you want to make sure that you're ready to reopen at a moment's notice. But that being said, in terms of transaction volume, I think universally, it's still a little slow. And I think that probably you'll see maybe some modest uptick in cap rates. We'll see what happens from a cap rate perspective for the quarter, but -- and there are a lot of people out there that are waiting for cap rates to come back down to where they were. And of course, the 10-year treasury would suggest long-term that the cap rates actually should fall back in line so long as the cost of capital is there.

John Massocca

Okay. And then switching gears a little bit. Can you talk about, I guess, maybe what's the driver of the gap between the 91% of sites -- of your tenant sites that are open? And the 76% cash collection, is that just the play out of deferral agreements? Or is that specifically focused maybe on a couple of industries that -- even if they're open, have had maybe trouble with driving kind of customer traffic?

Mary Fedewa

Yes.

Christopher Volk

Yes. It has always been correlated between what industries are open and the exact amount of rents being collected. So you could be collecting partial rents on a number of sectors. And it's -- and they're opening, but it's a gradual open. So we're giving you the open to date, but they have been open for the last 30 days. So clearly, 91% is way better than 65% where we were in April and so we're encouraged by that.

Operator

Our next question will come from Vikram Malhotra with Morgan Stanley.

Vikram Malhotra

Sorry about that. Can you hear me?

Mary Fedewa

Yes, we can hear you now, Vikram.

Vikram Malhotra

Okay, great. You had raised some capital and deployed a little bit in acquisition. I'm just wondering if you can give us any update on whether you've sort of tapped the ATM or raised more capital? And maybe what -- any expansion in the funnel in terms of what you're looking at?

Christopher Volk

Yes, Vik, we're going to be sort of a little quiet on just going into real specifics about the acquisition volume. Again, it's going to be modest. Whatever we do is modest and whatever capital we're going to access is going to be also, likewise, incredibly modest at this point in time. And you're looking for transactions that are accretive to cost of capital, and you're looking for transactions that certainly in today's world are not COVID sensitive. So you're really restricting the kind of deal flow and what kind of rates you can make investments that would be of interest to us and our shareholders for the moment. But we will give you a complete update on all of that stuff about 30 days from now or 40 days from now when we do our Q2 earnings update.

Vikram Malhotra

Okay, great. And then I just want to -- so just to understand, obviously, the cash collections are improving and the store openings. So I guess, just two parts to the question. One, is this -- is the trend similar to maybe kind of the notes that you may be offering or may have had to offer? And any sense or thoughts on whether this percolates into the third quarter in terms of deferrals?

Christopher Volk

So we have -- so the good news is that as we've entered into the month of May and we entered the month of June, we had predictions for what were going to happen in May and June. And we've actually been able to reasonably predict what was going to happen in both those months. For the month of June, we had just a single tenant that asked for new deferrals for the month of May, it was 2 tenants, but not a lot of money.

And so we've been encouraged by our ability to see somewhat. But we don't have a crystal ball to see through Q3 and through Q4, so there could be a second wave as people get nervous about or there could be other requests for deferrals. What we do see is that at least so far, what caused the decline in revenues was totally driven by sectors. It was not driven by credit quality, business ownership, large company or small company. It was driven by credit sectors and, I mean, by industry sectors. And as we see the rents starting to return, it's also a function of those sectors that are reopening, and they're not all reopening at the same time. So today, we have 91% of our locations open. I expect that, that's going to be close to 100% by the end of July because you'll have the movie theaters, they'll open up in July. That's 4%.

I would say early shot of education is also going to be slower to open. So for this month, we had sort of uptick in rents from family entertainment, fitness clause, casual dining, which really sort of gave you the delta between, let's say, May and June, which is a pretty big delta. And I think that to the extent that we get some more delta is going to be coming with early child education and so on. So it's going to follow-on by sector. And so we'll see how that goes. Now I mean, there also could be, what I would call a garden-variety recession, where you have nonsector issues where basically the 10% unemployment start weighting down on other sectors, right? So -- and I say 10% because that's the number that people are using for year-end 2021 in terms of where they think unemployment might actually even out to. So -- but we know a lot of things.

And we know that our tenants came into this event with coverages around 2:1, which means they can afford to lose actually quite a bit of sales and still pay the rent. So there's margin for error or margin for safety in that. And we've been so far encouraged by what we've seen as the market's been reopening. And that's -- it was that kind of activity together with discussions with our tenants and us fronting a lot of stress models that convinced the Board that we could afford to pay our dividend from cash flow for this fiscal year that we're likely to be able to do that. And -- because that's what you want to do. You don't want to sit there and pay dividends that erode your liquidity or raise your leverage. So you want to be thoughtful and responsible about it, and be evidence based. And that's what we've tried our best to do.

Operator

Our next question will come from R.J. Milligan with Baird.

Richard Milligan

Just a question on the timing. So the update for June is earlier than the update that you guys had given for May. And so I'm just curious if you expect that 76% number to move higher just for delays in getting those rent payments?

Christopher Volk

You never know, R.J. It can do that. I mean -- and you've seen that actually -- that's why we gave an update for the entire quarter in this call, not just June because we had some uptick from April and May. And so it's possible the month now, it could go up. We don't expect it to go down, of course, it's all cash, we got it. So hopefully, it'll go up. But -- and we're more looking ahead towards July and August and seeing how our tenants are doing and having some level of encouragement that they're encouraged. We did a survey of our tenants and it's not a complete survey because we've got -- probably give a better update on our earnings call when we have that. But a lot of them are of the view that this will -- this -- by a lot, I'm going to say, over 90% are of the view that the events that we're going through is going to be basically over and done with in about 6 months. And so they tend to be encouraged and optimistic, and they're seeing customer inflows that give them cost for encouragement, and so we're -- we, likewise, are encouraged.

Richard Milligan

And I guess I'm trying to get at, is there any -- I mean, that was helpful. But the -- was there any change in the cadence of rent collections as you sort of progress through the first two weeks in June, versus May and April? Now that properties are opening, I'm just curious if everybody just sort of paid the rent at the beginning of the month as usual? Or if you're still seeing -- if it was a trickle in for the first 2 weeks?

Mary Fedewa

Yes. No, R.J., this is Mary. I would say that we are seeing probably a pickup in cadence. I think that makes -- definitely in terms of -- from April to May to June, especially as we got the deferral agreements in place in April and then had them in place for May and June. So people are definitely -- I think there's definitely a pickup in cadence, yes.

Operator

This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Chris Volk for closing remarks. Please go ahead.

Christopher Volk

Yes. Is there anymore -- do you want to ask? We'll welcome the next questions.

Mary Fedewa

Yes. We can.

Lisa Mueller

Actually, we do have some lined in the queue.

Christopher Volk

We have three questions in the queue. If you don't mind, we're happy to answer them.

Operator

All right. Our next question will come from Nate Crossett with Berenberg.

Nathan Crossett

I just wanted to ask about the PPP program. I know some of the tenants were kind of in waiting, and they were waiting for an update from the government on how much of that they could use. So does this June collections, how much of that can we attribute to PPP? And kind of how should we be thinking about that going forward?

Mary Fedewa

Nate, it's Mary. So June collections, we estimated about 6.5% used from PPP money, which is actually a little over double what we had in May. So yes, we saw more. And I think that it makes a lot of sense because the government did clarify the forgiveness rule. So you can -- you now use 60% of the money for payroll as opposed to 75%, which frees up 40% of the money for qualified expenses, rent being one of them. And it also pushed out the time to use the money. So they've given them only 8 weeks to use the money, and now they have, I believe, until the end of the year to use that. So quite a bit longer to use the money. So that was all really great news. And so I think that was encouraging for us and increased the PPP money and allowed people to sort of free up some money for rent.

Nathan Crossett

Okay. And I just kind of wanted to ask a little bit about the Childhood Education bucket. Are you guys getting the sense from operators that they're going to be open in the fall? Or how should we be thinking about the education space?

Mary Fedewa

Yes. So this is Mary, I'll start, and Chris can add to this. But I would say, yes, we are getting an indication that they will be open in the fall. They're starting to open now. It's just -- they're on the slower end of it. And they're facing some capacity rules and constraints in that particular industry. So they're going to be a little bit lagging in terms of being able to fill up the box again with the kids and stuff. So -- but they're definitely starting to open. And I would say they're expecting to have -- be opened in the fall for sure and open, they're starting to open now.

Nathan Crossett

Okay. And then I think just lastly, was there any difference in collections between the encumbered pool and the unencumbered pool? Because I know there's been questions on that in the past.

Christopher Volk

Yes. I mean, we don't disclose collection of pending encumbered and unencumbered pool, so -- and we never have. But we -- you would note that the unencumbered pool is less COVID sensitive than the encumber pool. And by the way, I don't think any of this thing matters. I mean, we could spend a lot of time talking about why it doesn't matter, but we don't have time on this call. But it doesn't matter. But the encumbered pool, it has more social gathering place exposure than the unencumbered pool. So therefore, it's going to have a bigger pickup and so it disproportionately would have benefited from, for example, the fitness clubs openings, as Mary talked about, or they were casual dining, full-service restaurant exposure, it would have benefited more from that.

We structured both these pools so that they would behave identically. We never purchased in our wildest imagination they would not behave identically. The only reason if there was any difference in the collection was because one has slightly more social gathering exposure than the other one, which -- in a matter of months, that won't matter anymore. So that's fine.

Operator

Our next question will come from Haendel St. Juste with Mizuho.

Haendel St. Juste

First one, what percentage of your tenants have deferrals already in place for July rent?

Christopher Volk

Say that again, question? -- Again, Haendel?

Mary Fedewa

Percent of our -- so we got...

Haendel St. Juste

Sorry, what percentage of tenants have deferrals already in place for July rent?

Christopher Volk

There is a percent that has...

Mary Fedewa

So we said that...

Christopher Volk

July rent deferrals...

Mary Fedewa

20. Well...

Christopher Volk

But we haven't disclosed it. So it's...

Mary Fedewa

We collected 76% cash. So the balance is deferred. But except for about 2%, 98% was resolved.

Christopher Volk

Right. And there'll be some -- so as we were cutting transactions with people, some people are in industries that are much more impacted, and you can sort of guess, which industries are going to be more impacted and for longer. And those industries had deferral agreements with us that transcended 2 months. And so -- but we never disclose the exact amount or the exact percentage of that.

Haendel St. Juste

Okay. Another question on the rent collection. I just want to understand one aspect a bit better on some of the recent acquisitions. I'm curious if there was a net benefit to the recollections figure from the acquisitions you made in April and potentially May. I'm trying to understand if the assets you bought recently are having a net positive impact on the collections?

Christopher Volk

The answer would be no. Or it would be so negligible, it wouldn't even matter. You're talking about a $10 billion balance sheet, you might be talking about $100 million worth of acquisitions, maybe.

Mary Fedewa

Yes. But there's a 45 or 60-day close, Haendel, on a transaction once approved.

Operator

Our next question will come from Frank Lee with BMO.

Jeremy Metz

It's Jeremy Metz on with Frank here. Obviously, it's good to see the collections continue to move a little bit higher here. But I guess of the 24% that just hasn't paid yet, you mentioned some of the specific sectors. I guess, Chris, at this point, what is kind of your baseline view? How much of that just doesn't ultimately return or just needs to get restructured? I think you mentioned the 2 foreign coverage but many of these businesses run on their margins where it doesn't take much for sales to fall off before that coverage quickly erodes to one or less. So kind of just how are you thinking about the baseline? Obviously, it's good to see an increase, but how should we be thinking about from here, getting from 76% to 100%? How likely that is, how much maybe gets restructured and how we should think about the impact?

Christopher Volk

Well, thanks, Jeremy. I would say, first of all, we withdrew guidance for a reason, which is that we don't have clarity of vision on a lot of stuff this year. So -- and normally, we have extreme clarity of vision. And then one of the things that's cool about the net lease space is it's contractual. So you know exactly what's going to happen pretty much. And so as we've been a public company, we've come out with guidance every year, and we've never missed guidance and tend to tie equal it or exceeded by a tiny bit.

So this is the first year. I've been doing this now for close to 40 years, and I've done three public companies at this point, and I've never been through the experience of withdrawing guidance. So there's just too much that we don't know. That being said, I'm of the view right today that I'm going for 100%. So I think that the -- I think that where we are is very sector-driven. I know that you tend to view that there's oftentimes a correlation between credit quality and the tenant pool and payments. And I would tell you that I think you're wrong about that. This is really a function of sector specificity and how COVID sensitive this is.

Once we get through this COVID event, it's very likely that we end up in sort of a garden-variety recession. I mean -- and it could be not a garden-variety recession, but I mean recession being that -- I mean recession is defined as basically being 2 quarters of negative same store -- same GDP growth -- 2 quarters of negative GDP growth. I think that, that goes without saying. But behind that is sort of the long-term GDP issue. And so that would be sort of 10% unemployment by the end of next year, which is what the congressional budget office of the Federal Reserve would have to say. And so if you're talking about a garden-variety recession, we've been through a zillion of those, and we've performed really well and have had minimal vacancies. And I don't see why COVID is going to cause certain sectors to be permanently adjusted for on the rent side. That makes no sense to me, especially when you go into this event, and you have 2:1 coverages. And as you're recovering at the same number of people pretty much have to have their children educated and so on. So I think that we should be just fine from a collection perspective.

Jeremy Metz

All right. And we've at least had some pretty big technical issues. You're hearing some of this. So I'm sorry if I missed it, but did you say or I think it was an earlier question on some of the notes you were giving, have that -- has that increased since the last call in terms of cadence in terms of more notes to more of your tenants?

Mary Fedewa

No, Jeremy, this is Mary. The question was, has the cadence improved in rent collection. So as we've said, for the month -- this COVID was so abrupt that for the month of April, we had to work through a lot of -- deferral opened, and took us nearly the whole month. And then in April, it got a little better and June got a little better in terms of tenants getting back to paying on time. And the cadence has definitely improved on that substantially on rent payments. That was the question.

Jeremy Metz

Yes. I was just trying to figure out if you've had to give -- if you're doing more notes. Is that something we're going to see over in 35 days or whatever it is when we get earnings that we're going to see, is it going to be a higher level of notes you're issuing?

Christopher Volk

Well, just to clarify, I know that there's some confusion on this sometimes on your part about the notes. But as we -- so we're not lending anybody any money. We're just basically taking rent and sort of turning it into a note, which -- and in some cases, we're not even doing that, in some cases, we're doing a lease modification agreement. So they're all rent deferrals by one man or another. We're giving them right deferrals, the note or not. One of the cool things that's happened this quarter has been that those tenants to whom we gave notes, some of those tenants have been prepaying their notes. And in prepaying their notes, they have elevated effectively the rent collections for April and May.

As we go forward, is it possible that we give more notes in -- to our tenants or we're lease deferrals by another name? Is it possible to give more lease deferrals to tenants for July and August? Maybe. I mean, we're not there yet. And again, we don't have a lot of absolute clarity of vision in terms of where this is going to pencil out exactly. If we did, we'd be giving you guidance today.

Operator

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Chris Volk for any closing remarks. Please go ahead, sir.

Christopher Volk

And thank you all for joining us today. Expect us to deliver you an update on our July rent collections, which will be followed soon after by our second quarter earnings release. I mean, until then, have a great day and great evening, and goodbye.

Operator

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.