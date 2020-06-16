JETS has seen its first outflows in months, signaling professional investors are looking for the exits.

Airline Stocks and the JETS ETF have taken off thanks to retail investors, but the trend could be about to reverse.

(Picture Sourced Here)

“The market can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent,” John Maynard Keynes once said and if he was alive today would have tweeted at the legions of financial reporters who have made the return of the “retail investor” the focus of their recent articles.

Certainly, we should’ve been thinking about that when we wrote our recent piece on the U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) (JETS Sees Asset Growth But Not Ready To Fly The Friendly Skies) where instead of focusing on low airport traffic and the need for a government bailout, we should’ve just been following Rob Portnoy’s twitter account where the founder of Barstool Sports is now sharing his investment wisdom. What a brave new world we find ourselves in.

Keynes had another piece of investment wisdom that investors, both big and small, often overlook, the theory of “castles-in-the-air” where investors focus on the story of a stock and try to estimate what they think that story is worth to the guy they plan on selling their stock to. It’s not about analysis but crowd psychology and trying to spot a trend before the next guy does, a perfect pastime for people stuck at home and the foundation of Bloomberg’s “Boredom Market Hypothesis.” JETS has benefited from retail investors eager to get in on the ground floor of the inevitable recovery, but with fears of a second wave of COVID-19 hitting the country, fund flows have actually reversed and many airlines are seeing sharp sell-offs. Does that mean those retail investors building castles in the air might find themselves left holding the bag?

Boredom is a Heck of a Drug:

JETS has been something of an obsession within the financial media with recent articles in the WSJ (This ETF Booms as Investors Bet on Airlines), Fortune (Airline ETF JETS has seen assets soar 2,930% thanks to 'bored' millennial day traders) and Motley Fool (This Hot Airline ETF Surged 67% in 3 Weeks: Why You Should Stay Away | The Motley Fool) researching the astounding popularity of JETS. Popularity here doesn’t refer to growth in prices but net assets. In our May 21st article, we charted the phenomenal growth in JETS net asset value (NAV) with a 3500% increase from February 14th to May 18th:

(The original chart from our update on May 21st)

The increase in NAV had come about through new share creation because obviously it’s impossible for the value of the underlying assets to grow by 3500% in such a short span of time, unless you’re talking about a penny stock that just discovered the cure for cancer. Instead, new shares were being created as future investors delivered the requisite share creation basket with some of the new shares being sold short so that by the time of our article, short interest was higher than the total number of shares outstanding on Valentine’s Day.

The net result of all those new share creations was that JETS had quickly become one of the largest holders of multiple airlines, at least among ETFs:

We suspected that at least some of the shares were being created by larger investors, either institutions or hedge funds, looking to swap out individual names for more diverse portfolios. There was also the distinct possibility of some good old-fashioned “cigar butt style” value investing but with a desire to avoid stock-specific risk. But our focus on professional investors means a certain blindness to retail investors who were clearly driving the trend. Robintrack was then showing that JETS was one of the most popular investments on the Robinhood platform, then #23 on their leaderboard with over 23,000 accounts holding the ETF. That was more than a 9000% increase from the 253 that held it on February 14th.

Robinhood is clearly not the be all and end all of retail investing, but its recent popularity and the availability of data through unaffiliated Robinhood Robintrack makes it a useful proxy for analyzing retail investor behavior. And if you don’t want to take our word on how those small investors are driving airline in-flows, just consider the opinion of Frank Holmes, the CEO of U.S. Global, from a recent article in Fortune after talking with some new holders of JETS.

“All these millennials, being stuck at home with no bars to go to and no beaches to travel to, took their money and became day traders,” said Holmes. “They’re bored, they want to make money.”

Source: Airline ETF JETS has seen assets soar 2,930% thanks to 'bored' millennial day traders

And it’s hard to argue with him once you look at this chart of JETS from Robintrack where you can see the number of active accounts (green) surged as the price of JETS (magenta) began to tumble:

We expected that the surge in JETS AUM would eventually lead to a bigger proportional boost for smaller airlines versus the larger names like American (AAL), Delta (DAL) or United (UAL) that make up the majority of the fund. Instead, retail investors decided to forgo ETFs and just go directly to the individual names.

Hate The Game, Not the Player

One way to look at this is through Robintrack’s leaderboard which tracks the most popular holdings across the Robinhood platform. When we published our first article on JETS, our cutoff was on May 19th and JETS was then the #23 holding on the leaderboard with a growth rate that put some of the largest airlines in its portfolio to shame.

The wipeout in its share price certainly attracted buyers as you can tell if the earlier chart and a similar story can be told about AAL:

Or DAL:

JETS continued to gain new assets like crazy with a 63% increase in outstanding shares from May 20th through June 11th and over $550 million in new assets, bringing total assets to over $1.2 billion and making the fund larger than many of the smaller airlines in it! That also makes it one of the fastest-growing ETFs of 2020, but the only problem is that investors using Robinhood are more interested in concentrated exposure in individual names.

JETS is now just #169 on the Robintrack leaderboard while many of its individual components are trading in the top ten. And that spectacular growth rate? Take a look for yourself:

Over 500+ new accounts were adding JETS every day, but thousands more were adding the individual stocks with American Airlines picking up over 4500 while Delta was adding 3400. It’s hard to maintain a four-digit growth rate and all of the airlines have seen a drop in their average daily account gain, but the drop was significantly steeper for the smaller airlines. Why was that?

Our thoughts were the same as when we pondered why investors were favoring American over Delta or United. A combination of low share price and high name recognition. At its lowest point in mid-May, American Airlines had a share price below $10 per share, while Delta and United were trading at or near $20 a share. But Mesa (NASDAQ:MESA) was trading even lower at its lowest point in early April, around $2 per share, and it was only at $3 a share in mid-May.

But looking at these charts showed us another important piece of the puzzle. Our JETS article began in mid-May after we came across numerous posts talking about the big inflows in JETS while the big three airlines were simultaneously retesting recent lows.

Meanwhile, our charts at the time showed smaller Mesa and Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) both entering bullish patterns, thanks in part to purchases by JETS to keep their portfolio in balance. That gave their prices a boost, but as investors shifted their focus to individual names that had lagged, both were left behind, at least in the short term.

There’s no predicting the actions of retail investors. After all, we’re talking about the people who have pushed bankrupt Hertz (HTZ) into the top 50 on Robintrack's leaderboard, with nearly 174,000 accounts holding the stock. That’s sparked a resurgence in its share price which led to Hertz taking the extremely unusual step of actually selling more shares even though the company will come with a disclaimer acknowledging that shareholders will likely be wiped out in bankruptcy.

If retail investors are clearly in the pilot’s seat, why do we think it might be time to look for the parachutes?

When in Doubt, Bail Out?

We can start with the obvious factors including the fact that fears over a COVID-19 resurgence have pumped the brakes on the stock rally with airlines being among the hardest-hit. Just look at this price performance chart of JETS and some of its largest holdings (and also Hertz) from June 9th through noon on June 15th:

All have been hit hard during this sell-off but now flip back and look at some of those Robintrack charts for individual names or look at this chart of United:

Despite the pullback in its share price, Robinhood investors have been reluctant to take profits on the stock with the only major outcome of the sell-off being that the growth rate in accounts adding the stock has leveled off. And again, Robintrack just looks at the number of accounts with the stock, not shares held or whether new accounts are added while existing accounts are selling. Retail investors are seemingly holding pat, but professional investors are another story.

While the financial media was obsessing over retail investors, our fund flow data feed captured a minor change in a large trend with JETS seeing its first monthly outflow since the sell-off began on Valentine's Day.

It’s almost imperceptible, but there was a slight decline in JETS cumulative cash flow as the ETF saw a slight outflow of $16.5 million on Thursday, the 11th, when 850k shares were redeemed. Could this be a signal that professional investors are beginning to turn on the fund?

It is hard to answer that question as what we call the “markets” are really just a collection of millions of individuals making hundreds of millions of decisions every day. Some traders might have decided that the cost to deliver a large number of JETS shares in exchange for the underlying holdings offered a better arbitrage opportunity than buying the names directly. Or perhaps there was a spat of short covering as the recent dip in price helped anxious traders exit at an advantageous moment. But the more cynical argument would be that retail investors have simply served as cannon fodder for professional investors, helping pump up share prices, allowing the pros to exit at better levels and leaving the retail investors holding the bag.

Quantifying that answer with hard data is about as impossible as building a fundamental argument for investing in airlines in the first place but the castles in the air school of investment philosophy depends on getting out before the next guy figures out what you’re selling him is actually worth. If professional investors are heading towards the exit, do you want to be the one left holding the bag?

Author's note: Thank you for reading! If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

For more ETF insights, subscribe to ETF Global on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. For a little more than $1 per day, you will gain access to: One-on-one support: Speak with ETF Global’s team of research team and data experts to discuss ETFs, market trends, and how ETF data can work for you.

Speak with ETF Global’s team of research team and data experts to discuss ETFs, market trends, and how ETF data can work for you. Quant analysis: Weekly listings of the ETFs rated most highly by our proprietary ETFG Quant Model, segmented by Sector, Geographic Region and Strategy.

Weekly listings of the ETFs rated most highly by our proprietary ETFG Quant Model, segmented by Sector, Geographic Region and Strategy. Insightful research: Model portfolios, the ETF Global Liquidation Watch List and articles dissecting trends and opportunities in the ETF markets. Try it risk-free, with a 2-week free trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.