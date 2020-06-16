InMode has been strengthening its competitive positioning during the current situation and is ready to capture market share from its competitors after coronavirus is gone.

Even though some part of this drop is reasonable, an even bigger part of it does not have a fundamental basis, and therefore, the stock price has deviated from fundamentals.

Overview of the investment thesis

InMode's (NASDAQ:INMD) stock price has been hit hard during COVID-19. While some part of this current drop is reasonable, an even bigger part of it does not have a fundamental basis.

InMode seems to be currently considered as risky as its overall industry, which is not true. InMode has many great features, which are currently not fully appreciated by markets. Compared to its peers, the company is more resilient to the current crisis and has much stronger fundamentals. InMode's response to the crisis has also been very effective, and during the crisis, it has been developing its post-coronavirus competitive positioning, which is something none of its peers has been able to do on the same scale. The company's ownership base consists of long-term investors who place a lot of trust in the company. InMode also has a sustainable cost advantage in its production, and it does not have to pay income taxes at least until the end of 2021. The company also recently launched new platforms that have very high potential and are highly suitable for the post-coronavirus world. The medical aesthetics market is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years, and this means a growing demand for InMode's products.

In this thesis, I look at the factors which are affecting the company's share price and show that the stock is currently undervalued by 25-55%, depending on how strict assumptions one is making. Analysts' have currently set a mean target price of $39 for InMode's stock, which also indicates an upside potential of 30%. It is reasonable to assume that InMode's share price will pick up at latest when the company reports first news on normalization in its business.

Overview of the company and its pre-coronavirus position

InMode is an Israel-based company, which designs and sells minimally-invasive surgical aesthetic and medical treatment solutions. The company's products target procedures like simultaneous fat killing and skin tightening, permanent hair reduction and skin appearance. These products consist of eight product platforms (BodyTite, Optimas, Votiva, Contoura, Triton, EmbraceRF, Evolve and Evoke), which are sold to plastic and facial surgeons, aesthetic surgeons and dermatologists, among others.

InMode's IPO in August 2019 was a great success, and the company's stock surged around 300% between August and November. This surge seemed somewhat reasonable since the IPO was clearly undervalued. InMode's stock stayed between $40-$50 after the IPO until the COVID-19 outbreak scared investors away, and the company's stock plummeted 70% between February and March.

However, InMode had a very good beginning for the year 2020. The company managed to produce $40.4 million in revenues in Q1-2020, an increase of 32% as compared to the first quarter of 2019. Per management, this revenue figure only represents two months of normal activity and almost no activity in March due to coronavirus outbreak. InMode's international revenue also grew 49% year over year, which is a great thing since it shows that the company's internationalization process is going forward.

InMode generates its revenues primarily from the sale of energy-based medical aesthetic products, which consist of platforms and non-consumable handpieces and hands-free applicators. The company also produces a small part of its revenues from the sale of consumables and extended warranties. In 2019, the company derived approximately 91% of its revenues from the sale of medical aesthetic products and approximately 9% from the sale of consumables and extended warranties. Per management, revenue from the sale of consumables and the sale of extended warranties is expected to increase over time as the company's installed platform base continues to grow.

The company's installed platform base grew from 4,900 to 5,300 (8.16%) between the end of 2019 and the end of Q1-2020. This growth also represents only two months of normal activity and is, therefore, a very great achievement for the company. Per management, revenues from recurring purchases by existing customers are also growing. Management has stated that one-third of customers purchase a second platform within 18 months of their first transaction. It is very good that the company is already developing multiple income streams since it means that the company's revenues are not fully dependent on the sale of new platform bases.

InMode also has a large (40.76%) ownership base by strategic entities. One-third of the company's shares are owned by company's management team, and this aligns their interests with shareholders' interests. Ownership base like this means that most of the owners have long-term objectives with the company. On average, InMode's peers have very low ownership base by strategic entities, which indicates that there are not many investors who have trust in these companies.

InMode has very strong fundamentals

Fundamentals drive long-term market outcomes, and in InMode's case, the fundamentals are pristine. Between 2016 and 2019, the company's revenues have grown at a cumulative average growth rate of 61.33% and net incomes at CAGR of 266.21%. In the same period, InMode's peers have had CAGR of 15.29% on revenues and CAGR of -28.10% on net income.

InMode's debt to capital ratio (0.36%) and quick ratio (7.27) indicate a very healthy capital structure. The company currently has $201.71M in total cash, which is well enough for any future investment plans. InMode has also been able to make highly profitable investments during recent years. InMode has produced an astonishing 62.77% average yearly return on equity between 2017 and 2019. Analysts are expecting InMode's return on equity and return on assets both to be over 20% per year between 2020 and 2022. The company is also creating a huge amount of economic value in its business.

InMode's facilities are in the highest tax benefit zone within Israel, which brings the company a significant tax advantage. The company currently pays corporate tax only on interest incomes until the end of 2021. There is also a great chance that this tax advantage period is extended even further under Israel's new tax incentive laws. Analysts are also expecting that the tax advantage period is extended after the initial period ends. InMode's production is outsourced with very good contracts, and the company only pays a fixed cost per unit to the manufacturers. It also seems that the technology used in the company's platforms is highly scalable, and this keeps R&D expenses relatively low. All of these factors provide the company with a sustainable cost advantage, and therefore, the company's margins have been much better than the industry average during recent years.

The company is very resilient to the current situation

Solid liquidity position and cost advantages are also the reason why the company has not had to lay off any employees during COVID-19. As a matter of fact, InMode has been able to concentrate on strengthening its business during COVID-19 and has hired more experienced talents and established a virtual training and demonstration center for its customers and staff. InMode has also strengthened its infrastructure and established a new wholly-owned subsidiary for sales and marketing in France. Per management, InMode has also developed a sales program which it will initiate after COVID-19 subsidies. The program will include packages that motivate doctors to purchase InMode platforms as part of the recovery plan for their clinics. Given the company's historical ability to produce high returns on investments, it is reasonable to assume that the investments the company has made during COVID-19 will also be highly productive. These factors might help InMode revive faster from the economic downturn and capture market share from its competitors.

InMode's current situation has a big contrast to its competitors' situations. For example, Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) has had to rely on equity offering due to decreasing incomes. Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) also has legal troubles among financial worries. Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) has faced many changes in its management team, and because of coronavirus, the company had to draw $50M from its existing credit facility and is also exploring additional funding sources. Anika Therapeutics' cash position also dropped from $157.5M at the end of Q4-2019 to $65.8M at the end of Q1-2020.

Analysts are currently estimating that the coronavirus outbreak will cause InMode's revenues to fall to $147M in 2020. After that, the revenues are expected to pick up and grow by an average rate of 22% per year between 2021 and 2023. The company's management has not given any numeral guidance for the current year, but they have anticipated that revenue in 2020 will be close to revenue numbers in 2019 with a gross margin of 84-86%.

InMode has a strong position in a rapidly growing market

Minimally-invasive medical aesthetics procedures differ from normal medical aesthetics procedures in a way that they do not have, for example, the shortcomings of full surgery, e.g. downtime and scars. These procedures are also more affordable.

A recent study made by MarketsandMarkets indicated that the global medical aesthetics market is going to grow by CAGR of 10.6% between 2018 and 2023. Major drivers behind this growth are the growing adoption of minimally-invasive and non-invasive procedures, rising adoption among geriatric individuals, increasing public awareness about cosmetic procedures and the rise in disposable income. The facial aesthetic segment is expected to hold the largest share of this market, which might be a big driver for InMode. Earlier this year, InMode launched Evoke, which is the first hands-free facial remodeling platform cleared by the FDA. InMode also launched Evolve, which is a non-invasive hands-free workstation designed to remodel skin, treat adipose tissue, and tone muscles.

Per management, hands-free design and programmable technology make Evolve and Evoke an ideal social distancing treatment due to a reduction in the required patient-physician face-to-face contact during the procedure. In the long term, hands-free products also raise efficiency in the medical aesthetics business since these products enable practitioners to reallocate time to other patients and treatments while these products are in use. Also, all-in-one hands-free devices like evolve allow practitioners to offer multiple treatments with one device, which also means multiple revenue streams for them with the same device. In Q1-2020, InMode already produced 37% of its U.S. revenues from these recently introduced hands-free platforms. This indicates that these platforms were quickly accepted by markets, and they might have the potential to be a big driver for future revenues.

Another study conducted by GrandViewResearch indicated that Asia Pacific is going to hold a considerable share in the non-invasive and minimally-invasive medical aesthetics market by the end of 2026. One of the key drivers of this growth is expected to be the growth in medical tourism in developing economies of Asia Pacific. InMode currently operates a joint venture company in China, and the company is expecting to start direct sales in China in the coming years.

Around 80% of InMode's revenues are currently produced in the United States and around 20% in non-U.S. regions. The company currently sells its products directly in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Spain, and India, and indirectly through third-party distributors in 48 other countries. InMode is also currently expanding its non-U.S. operations, and in Q1-2020, its international revenue grew by 49% year over year. International markets reduce the company's dependence on revenues from U.S. markets and, therefore, will also reduce the company's business risk in the future.

Derivatives markets are expecting a rise in share price

4.22% of the company's outstanding shares are currently sold short. Between March and May, short interest towards InMode's stock decreased by 62.83%, indicating improving outlook for the company's stock. This decrease in short interest was paired with a 70% drop in the company's stock price during the same period. This behavior shows that the short-sellers took advantage of the volatility created by the COVID-19 crisis but retreated after the future outlook started to become clearer.

Clearer outlook might be why option traders are also betting that the stock rises from its current price. On June 3 and June 4, the open interest for November 20, $40 calls increased by 2,541 contracts. These calls were bought for an average price of $5.08 per contract. This implies that the stock would rise to around $45.08 by the middle of November, a rise of 51.32% from its price of $29.79 on June 12.

Put options also currently represent only around 33% of the total interest on the company's options.

Valuation

InMode's current valuation multiples are relatively normal for a high growth company.

Comparing InMode's valuation ratios to its peers' ratios shows that the company is on the higher end of valuation in every meter. InMode's EV/Sales ratio shows that the company is valued 162% over the median valuation.

However, a comparison between InMode's and its peers' fundamentals reveals why the higher valuation ratios are justified for InMode. InMode provides significantly higher returns on equity and returns on assets. InMode's ROE of 54.82% and ROA of 40.85% are a lot higher than Anika Therapeutics', which is second on the list on these numbers. The company's margins are a lot better than its peers', and the company has no debt in its capital structure. It is also worth to remember that InMode has even a tax advantage relative to its peers since it does not have to pay income taxes currently. Productivity in the company is very high, and only Anika Therapeutics has higher revenue per employee ratio. The biggest factor justifying InMode's higher valuation is still the fact that analysts are currently expecting that InMode is the only company that will be producing positive CAGR on its net income between 2019 and 2022.

Discounted cash flow model is applied to find InMode's stock's intrinsic value. DCF model is built around neutral assumptions. Revenue is expected to drop by 6% in 2020, which is in line with management's current guidance. After that revenue is expected to grow by CAGR of 6.9% between 2021 and 2029, and this growth rate is well below the expected growth in InMode's industry. Operating margin is expected to be 30% in the year 2020 and a constant 35% after that. Operating margin of 35% is below the company's historical average and reflects the fact that the company's cost advantages might decrease in the future. The company is also expected to start paying income tax of 23% under Israel tax-laws in 2025. Reinvestment rate is expected to be little over the historical average at first, but to decrease a little while the company matures. 9.5% is used as an initial cost of capital, and it reflects the company's capital structure and its business risk. InMode's cost of capital is also expected to decrease while the company enters a more mature stage. Growth rate after the year 2029 is expected to be 2.50%, which reflects GDP growth, inflation, and the growth rate of the medical aesthetics market. The model also assumes that there is not going to be any changes in the company's capital structure, even though some changes might be possible if the company wants to receive a debt tax shield after its tax benefits end. However, the debt tax shield would imply a higher valuation for the company.

Discounting these cash flows to present value and adding back the company's current cash balance and deducting any minority interests produces an intrinsic value of $41.10 per share, which is 37.95% above the current share price. Implied EV/EBIT in the terminal year is 12.44x and implied EV/Sales is 4.36x. These implied valuation ratios are realistic and reflect the valuation ratios of similar companies in their mature stages.

Sensitivity analysis on these variables reveals that, even with more strict assumptions, the company is undervalued approximately 20% in most of the relevant scenarios. Even when accounting that the company would have a probability of failure between 10% and 30%, the company would still be undervalued in every scenario.

The biggest factors affecting the company's value are changes in EBIT margin and changes in the terminal growth rate. However, it is reasonable to assume that the company's implied EBIT margin of 35% is very relevant. The company's current cost advantages are very strong, and there is no reason to believe that they would deteriorate a lot. Terminal year growth rate is also very relevant and reflects GDP growth and the growth in the minimally-invasive medical aesthetics market. And as shown above, even these factors can potentially be a lot lower, and the company still has a clear undervaluation currently.

Based on earlier valuation analysis, the company's fundamentals and derivatives markets' current expectations, the stock's real value is anywhere between $37 and $46. Thus, the stock is currently undervalued by around 25-55%, depending on how strict assumptions one is making.

Catalysts

Markets are not correctly factoring in the company's resilience to the current crisis. InMode has $201.71M in cash and equivalents and has been able to strengthen its market position during this crisis. The company has focused on building online training platforms for its customers and on training its sales force. The company has also released a new hands-free technology, which seems very promising and suits the post-coronavirus world.

During COVID-19, investors have abandoned stocks that are considered risky. InMode seems to be considered as risky as its overall industry, even though the company is a lot less risky. Currently, it seems that the worst-case scenario with COVID-19 was avoided. Stock markets are slowly picking up, and central banks around the world are effectively stimulating economies. InMode's share price will pick up at latest when the company reports first news on normalization in its business.

Risks to this thesis

The biggest risk to this thesis is that COVID-19 could have worse than expected impact on the company's business. However, in the DCF model, even if the company's revenues for the current year would collapse by -15%, the company's stock would still have an intrinsic value of $38.12. Given the management's guidance and current outlook on coronavirus, this scenario does not seem very plausible. Also, studies made on the financial crisis of 2008 have shown that the effects of the recession on the medical aesthetics industry were somewhat mild.

Another big risk would be the company's considerable problems in maintaining its operating margin. These problems could impact the share price a lot in the future. However, the company has significant cost advantages deriving from efficiently outsourced production and current tax benefits under Israel's tax law, and for these reasons, that scenario does not seem realistic. Also, in the DCF model, the company is already assumed to lose some of its cost advantages. And with current valuation, InMode might lose even more of its cost advantages and drop its operating margin to around 32%, and the company would still be undervalued by around 30%. EBIT margin of 30% would also still mean an undervaluation of around 22%.

Conclusion

The markets have slashed InMode's stock too harshly during COVID-19. InMode seems to be considered as risky as its peers - with no reason.

Currently, there is a lot of negativity implied in InMode's stock price. While some part of this negativity might be justified, an even bigger part of it does not have a solid basis. The company's stock is currently undervalued by 25-55%, indicating that the stock's real value is anywhere between $37 and $46. This makes the stock a strong buy.

