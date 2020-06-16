DOPA strategies are good in all types of markets, particularly so when market direction is uncertain, volatility is high, and downside protection important. In other words, now.

The COVID-19 virus is the first pathogen to infect the global economy, leading to an economic pandemic of historic dimensions. To be sure, global disease pandemics are common, occurring every 20 to 50 years. A few, 2 medieval plagues and the Spanish Flu of 1918 have created global economic side effects as they wiped out significant portions (up to 25%) of the world population.

COVID-19 has had a greater economic impact, shuttering perhaps over 30% of the global economy, than it has had a medical impact, with a death rate impact of less than 2% of the global population. This can be attributed to how much more brittle the modern interconnected global economy is and in the political necessity of being seen to do something while measuring the effectiveness of those political actions is impossible to compare to the alternative roads not taken.

This has led to the COVID-19 Recession and virus bear market. The unprecedented lockdown of the world economies, along with massive pumping of liquidity, is making it difficult, if not impossible, to make sound fundamental valuation appraisals. Short to long-term performance of individual companies is clouded by a sea change in monetary policies, accumulating debt legacy, changes in labor and manufacturing paradigms, supply and distribution chain re-modeling, and perhaps a paradigm shift in consumer purchasing habits also. All this is set against an unknown set of future macroeconomic stressors in regard to interest rates, inflation, tax & monetary policies, and social upheaval.

I cannot over-stress how different and uncertain is the future and its range of possible economic outlooks. We face a very different "tomorrow" than we did a year ago. These factors need to be considered in selection of investment strategies, tactics, and targets. Re-assessment of goals, objectives, and realistic fear and greed levels, both personal, individually and as market drivers need to also be carefully pondered by each and every investor.

Is last week's reversal of the market recovery trend, returning quickly to bear market depth, a top in history's largest dead cat bounce? Or is it merely the stirring of volatility in the process of birthing a new bull market? My personal opinion is that we are in for a very turbulent bear market and re-test of the deepest bottom of last March, and perhaps even deeper lows. I have no crystal ball, however. The only prudent strategy is to plan for all possible outcomes and benefit from however things unfold.

Today, I hope to simulate a discussion (in the comment section) of reader views on where the economy and markets are headed, including what specific factors lead to these views, and the significant milestones that will need to occur to signal the outlook is progressing, or veering off course.

I also seek ideas on strategies that can help minimize downside risk while offering significant yield rates in the uncertain and volatile markets being experienced now and likely to continue for many months or years to come.

I provide an example of one of my Engineered Income Investing strategies that generates high yield rate income with deep downside market protection. This is my Dividend Option-Premium Arbitrage strategy [DOPA]. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is provided as a concrete example of a DOPA trade, how it is structured, the actual current market prices available for such a trade, and the yield it generates along with the specific downside market protection it provides (see below).

Dividend Capture: A Strategy Independent Of Market Cycle

Traditional dividend investing seeks to passively buy and hold quality dividend paying equities. The dividends provide a measured income yield that is more predictable than market price fluctuation of shares and is always additive to net total return, softening the negative return of fall in intrinsic value, and boosting the rise in intrinsic value of shares held. This is a very popular and sound investment strategy followed by many investors. The approach has several inherent risks, however.

Dividends are only paid periodically (generally quarterly). They may be reduced or eliminated in adverse markets such as recessions and bear market cycles.

Dividends are set by company management. They can be used as a yield trap, appearing to offer attractive yield even while overall total net return (dividends + net intrinsic share value + other cash harvests) are actually in a long-term negative trend. My recent April 27th article on the oil Super-majors pointed out in fact that all 5 of those have been in almost a decade long steadily increasing negative total net return even as dividend investors have been lulled into believing they are wonderful income generators. Management has been robbing Peter to pay Paul, offering dividend outlays in excess of cash flows available. This is the classic yield trap. If you rob Peter long enough, sooner or later Peter will get mad, and nobody wants a sore Peter.

even as dividend investors have been lulled into believing they are wonderful income generators. Management has been robbing Peter to pay Paul, offering dividend outlays in excess of cash flows available. This is the classic yield trap. If you rob Peter long enough, sooner or later Peter will get mad, and nobody wants a sore Peter. In order to harvest a dividend, you must hold shares until it is paid, keeping your capital tied up even as share price declines unless you are willing to forgo an upcoming dividend harvest. In fact, share prices often drop even more as soon as shares trade ex-dividend. This can reduce or more than eliminate the net value of the harvested dividend.

Dividend yield is a rate quoted based on trailing twelve month [TTM] or forward twelve month [FTM] projections. In either case, the yield rate cited only is true if; A) the dividend distribution by management continues as projected, and B) you continue to hold the shares (regardless of share price trends) so as to harvest the full set of those projected dividends over an entire 12-month holding period.

It goes without saying, but nonetheless needs to be said, the dividend yield is zero if you do not hold onto your shares long enough to collect the next dividend. In fact, the projected yield is only valid if the projected dividend is paid on time and amount and you hold the shares for the exact period of distribution (i.e.: 3 months for each quarterly dividend harvest, no longer time than that. For example, if you enter and hold 2 months prior to dividend, harvest a quarterly dividend, and then exit 2 months later, you have held 4 months for one quarter (3 months) worth of dividend. Your dividend yield (both actual and annualized) is significantly less than the quoted yield rate.

Dividend Capture

Dividend Capture strategies seek to generate gains from harvesting dividends while reducing or fully eliminating most of the risks cited above. It also seeks to increase the number of dividends harvested annually per unit of capital invested.

The method for doing this is generally to buy in just a day or few days before the ex-dividend date and then to sell again the day after ex-dividend, so as to only tie up invested capital for a few days in order to harvest a full quarterly dividend. This may allow the same amount of investment capital to harvest as many as 48 dividends per year instead of just 4.

It also reduces the market risk time of holding each individual target ticker to just a few days instead of an entire 3 months or more. Dividend capture is a very active trading strategy, much in contrast to dividend share investing focused on buy and hold.

The capture investing also reduces any likely intrinsic gains (which tend to accumulate over time and are rarely large in a short period surrounding an entry/exit period of a dividend capture holding strategy). In fact, dividend capture is more susceptible to negative intrinsic results for two reasons; A) share price adjusts down at the open on ex-dividend day by the amount of dividend paid, and B) declining share price trend holders may be waiting for their own harvest and put excess sell pressure on the days following ex-dividend. Capture strategies are exposed to these 2 downward price pressures triggered by ex-dividend dates while not balanced by any equivalent upward pressure circumstances accompanying the ex-dividend date that such harvests must focus on.

So, dividend capture strategies are a lot of work, actively trading as many as 48 or more buy/harvest/exit cycles per year for every capital investment tranche and contain added market risk associated with trading across ex-dividend dates.

DOPA - My Twist On Dividend Harvesting

I have created the DOPA strategy (Dividend Option-Premium Arbitrage) to address many of the issues raised in both traditional dividend investing and dividend harvesting strategies.

A DOPA trade targets the harvesting of dividends, but it uses a short-term buy-write of a combined market share purchase leg together with a covered call option leg that creates a deep downside market protection and boosts the yield rate that will be earned by the dividend, coupled with option-premium arbitrage.

In structuring the DOPA, we select a covered call of relatively short duration, generally less than one month, up to 2+ months, so as to open the position shortly before the upcoming ex-dividend date and end the call contract by a short time after ex-dividend date. The strike price of the covered call is selected to be deep in the money (below the current market trading price of the stock). By selecting this deep in the money strike, we create a strong bias to the likelihood that our owned shares will be called away from us before the ex-dividend date so that the call option owner will capture the pending dividend. Market risk only begins for us if shares plunge below this deep downside strike price. So long as shares remain above that strike (or even below but less than the dividend value below), the call option holder will have a net profit by exercising early to buy our shares at the strike price. If shares should plunge so fast and deep that they are below strike by the ex-dividend date, we will harvest the dividend in addition to the option premium we already were paid, thus reducing our breakeven point even to a lower level, giving yet a bit more downside protection.

The NET option premium is the difference between our share buy price minus the total option premium we are paid and the strike price of the shares. Thus, for example, if we buy shares at $100.00, write a covered call for $75.00 and received a $27.00 premium, our net debit cost is $100 minus the $27.00 premium = $73.00. The $75.00 strike minus the net debit cost ($75.00 - $73.00 = $2.00) is our net arbitrage premium. Generally, we seek a net DOPA premium equal to or greater than the dividend targeted.

Notice that, in the hypothetical example above, our exposure to market risk only begins if the shares drop below $73.00, a 27% fall in share price within a few days or weeks of our opening this engineered trade. So long as they remain above that level, they will certainly be called away, almost certainly early before the ex-dividend date so the holder of the option will be able to harvest the dividend. This shortening of the holding period by early call away will increase our effective yield rate. Even if not called early, shares will be called at contract expiration if they are not market price trading below the $75.00 strike at that time. In the event shares are called at contract end instead of early, we have the premium yield rate calculated at the time we engineered the trade to open it, and we have added the dividend harvest to our gain, doubling or more our gain and yield (since we target premium to be equal or greater than the dividend).

In the event that market price has plunged more than this example 29% (27% + the 2% added by dividend harvest), we will continue to own our shares and face a market price below $75.00 at expiration. Since our breakeven point at that event is only $71.00, we may still be in positive net total return. If not, we have entered at a deep value position at least 29% below the market price at the time of entry of the trade. Clearly, in any and all cases, we are far safer than the buy and hold dividend investor (or any other investor) that held or entered shares at retail price at the same time we opened our DOPA trade. Market risk does still exist for us. It is never fully eliminated but is greatly reduced and always superior protection that buy and hold investors.

I will use AbbVie Inc. as a current real example to illustrate a DOPA opportunity analysis and detailed structuring of the actual available trade at this time.

ABBV - A DOPA Trade Opportunity

ABBV is a company that is very hard for me to assess the value of. Not only is valuation a tricky business in our current macro market and economic uncertainty, but there are also many ABBV internal factors in play.

Sales revenue is the driver of the cash flow and share price outlook. That is, of course, driven by current drug portfolio and what is in the pipeline. The elephant in the room in that regard has been Humira, which accounts for a huge part of ABBV profits and is transitioning off patent protection for the next few years, with biosimilars already eroding Humira market.

This is going to have a huge negative impact on ABBV revenues. However, ABBV's recent acquisitions have gone a long way to soften that coming blow. The company is far more diverse in products, lines, and revenues than just a year ago. The acquisitions have also provided a large boost to its drugs in development in late stage pipeline.

Just how all that balances out is speculative and difficult for me to score. I also have seen a lot of reports in the past year on major cancer breakthrough protocols, especially phage display group training. Many sources report that current testing of these protocols is yielding "magic bullet" results of >80% remission rates for a very broad spectrum of cancers, even very intractable ones with just single treatments. These are in late stage human trials already. Thus, there is a potential for a game-changer black swan to hit the cancer drug industry, obsoleting a broad spectrum of their cancer drug inventory and pipeline in the next few years.

Nonetheless, ABBV is a long-term dividend favorite, a Dividend Aristocrat, approaching Dividend King Status and Dividend Zombie Status also. It also has the interest of many growth investors. Therefore, I will look briefly at some available valuation appraisal tools and construction of a DOPA trade with downside protection below that fair value.

YDP valuation for AbbVie's $4.72 in annual dividend distributions at the 4.17% 5-year historical yield average is $131.19.

Other valuations based on ratios of traditional financial metrics include the well correlated P/S at $94.83 and P/E at $118.88.

Another important valuation appraisal is available for us at this time. When a professional investment firm such an investment bank, hedge fund, or industry merger/acquisition partner makes a public offer backed by their own hard cash, it is a number to be given a lot of credence as a minimum valuation target. TRC Capital Partners (formerly The Redstone Companies) commenced an unsolicited tender offer for up to 1.5 million ABBV shares at $88.05. This figure is below current market and other valuation appraisals as given above. It does offer a strong minimum value threshold mark and is current in the active and fast moving current market environment.

Given all the above, with P/S valuation being the strongest historical correlation and currently at $94.83, in good ballpark agreement with the TRC current $88.05 tender offer, I think a valuation target of $90.00 is very conservative and can be made with a strong confidence level.

A good DOPA trade targeting the upcoming 7/17/20 ex-dividend of $1.18 will look for deep downside protection from both the $92.46 current market price and the $90.00 valuation. In addition, it will generate a net arbitrage premium near $1.18 or more and an annualized yield rate of at least 10%, in contrast to the $1.18, 5.1% dividend yield rate.

Buy shares at current $92.46 share price and concurrently write (sell) the 67-day covered calls using the 8/21/20 $75.00 strike @ $18.50 premium, for a net debit cost of $73.96 ($92.46 - $18.50) and a NET arbitrage premium of $1.04 ($75 strike + 18.50 premium = $93.50 minus the $92.46 share purchase price = $1.04).

The breakeven engineered into this trade is the net debit cost of $73.96. This is $18.50 (20%) below current market price. If called away early (by 7/16/20) for the last trading day before ex-dividend, the holding period is a maximum of 31 days with a net return of the $1.04 arbitrage premium on net capital invested of $73.96. This is an annualized yield rate of 16.56%, more than 3X the 5.1% dividend yield, while providing 20% downside market protection, not provided by other strategies.

If shares are not called until contract expiration, the dividend is also harvested in addition to the premium, for a net return of $2.22 on the net $73.96 investment for a holding period of 67 days. This is an annualized yield rate of 16.35%, again, over 3X the dividend yield itself and with a bit more downside protection ($19.18).

Only in the event that shares have plunged below $73.96 by the 7/17/20 ex-dividend and remained below $72.78 breakeven (with dividend harvest) at market expiration on 8/21/20, will there be exposure to market risk and a net total return underwater at below $72.78 at that time. The breakeven point reflects a deep discount to the $90.00 conservative appraised fair value as an excellent investment for longer term hold. The position can be liquidated at that point for a loss, or converted to a longer-term hold for income and/or growth, with the ability to write new covered calls at strike price above your break-even point to generate further instant income (and instantly further lower net break-even point), generating combined dividend and covered call premium income yield at double-digit rates.

I know of no other strategies that will lock in immediate income at such high engineered income while giving strong downside market protection and eliminating (or abating) the risk factors that come with traditional dividend income investing or dividend capture programs.

What Could Go Wrong?

I have already laid out what could go wrong. Simply, the market could fall below the breakeven point and remain below that long term. Beyond that, you might not be able to generate new covered calls at an attractive yield rate for strike prices above your breakeven point if shares fall far below that breakeven. Then, you would be left with the dividend yield while awaiting share recovery above your breakeven. Because your breakeven is deep below the retail market buy price of 92.46 due to your DOPA total premium providing a net cost basis of only $73.96, the $4.72 in annual dividends (at the current $1.18/quarter) is much higher yield for you than the retail investor. Dividend yield on your net cost is 6.38% instead of the 5.1% achieved by the retail investor who bought shares at your same $92.46 market price. No matter how you score it, you win compared to retail investors and are backed by shares in a strong company at a deep value bargain price.

It is important to note that deep in the money calls are not always available at useful strike and premium combinations needed to engineer a DOPA trade. Also, many stocks trade thinly or not at all in options and therefore not workable for DOPA.

The ABBV example provided is given at real, current market prices for shares and options. The 67-day contract is very long for a DOPA trade, usually we target days or a few weeks at most, but longer are acceptable when downside protection from both market and fair value are strong.

Closing Thoughts

Once again, I have laid out in detail the concepts of the DOPA trade and one of the ways EII provides ways to engineer high yield while reducing (but never fully eliminating) market risk. This is particularly important in these times of economic and market uncertainty.

If you are a dividend income investor, I invite you to share your ideas for strategies that are particularly of interest in the current economic and market conditions by joining our discussion in the comment section. I consider the comment stream interplay between readers and authors to be an integral part of every article and a very valuable feature of the Seeking Alpha format.

