COVID-19 may cause some near-term challenges but bring long-term benefits as food infrastructure demand should increase due to food security reasons.

Ag Growth International’s North American business is expected to rebound strongly, thanks to much better weather condition in Spring 2020.

Investment Thesis

Ag Growth International (OTCPK:AGGZF, TSX: AFN) (“AGI”) delivered better-than-expected results in Q1 2020, thanks to solid revenue growth in its U.S. segment and its acquisition of Militec in India. While AGI’s Q2 2020 result will likely be negatively impacted by COVID-19, the concern over food security may actually spark a wave of investments for food infrastructure across countries globally. Therefore, AGI should benefit from this trend in the long term. The company’s North American business should continue to improve in 2020, thanks to a better weather pattern than last year. AGI currently pays a 2.1%-yielding dividend and has the potential to deliver a total return of 111.4%. Therefore, this is a good stock for investors seeking both dividend income and capital appreciation.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q1 2020 Highlights

AGI reported better-than-expected results in Q1 2020. Its trade sales increased from C$216.2 million in Q1 2019 to C$228.9 million in Q1 2020, primarily due to solid sales in the U.S. and its acquisition of Militec in India last year. Its adjusted EBITDA declined from C$30.6 million in Q1 2019 to C$25.7 million in Q1 2020, primarily due to lower commercial sales volumes and the impact of COVID-19 towards the end of the quarter.

(Source: Q1 2020 MD&A)

Earnings and Growth Analysis

AGI may actually benefit from the outbreak of COVID-19 in the long term

The outbreak of COVID-19 has caused some impact on the company's business in several ways. In the second quarter, many of its manufacturing plants were closed due to lockdowns that happens in different countries. However, most of the restrictions have been lifted. As AGI management indicated in its earnings release in early May, the company's plants in Italy, France, Brazil, and India have gradually resumed their operations. Hence, we expect its overall Q2 results to be impacted, but the result should improve month to month. For readers’ information, AGI’s plants in North America were declared as essential services and the operations have not been impacted.

In the long term, we see AGI in a good position to capture opportunities as many countries now realize the importance of food security. This will likely result in increasing investments in food infrastructures such as storage facilities, handling equipment, etc. Therefore, backlog should remain strong throughout the rest of 2020 and into 2021.

Expect much-improved demand outlook in 2020 in the U.S.

In the U.S., demand for farm products (e.g., grain storage systems, portable grain handling equipment, etc.) should be much better this year than last year. Last year’s wet weather condition has resulted in a significant decline in planting acreage and poor demand for farm products. Fortunately, spring weather condition has been much better this year. In fact, USDA expects corn and soybean acreages to reach 97 million acres and 83.5 million acres respectively by the end of June. This is much better than last year’s numbers (76.1 million acres for soybeans and 91.7 million acres for corns in 2019).

Margin should improve, thanks to lower steel prices

The global economy is now headed into a recession. We think this may actually be good news for AGI in the near term because in a recessionary environment, cost of steel (one of its main raw materials) will likely decline due to weak demand. In fact, according to Trading Economics’ projection, steel price is expected to decline in the second half of 2020 and into 2021. This should be advantageous, as AGI should see gross margin expansion given steel is one of the main raw materials that it uses to manufacture its products.

(Source: Trading Economics)

Valuation Analysis

We estimate AGI’s EBITDA margin to take a hit in 2020 due to lower sales and some plant closures in Q2, but it should rebound in 2021 back to 16.5%. As a result, we expect its 2021 adjusted EBITDA to reach C$181.5 million. The company has historically been trading at an EV/EBITDA ratio of about 10x-12x. Using a conservative EV/EBITDA ratio of 10x, we derive our target price to be C$58.29 per share by the end of 2021. This is much higher than its current share price of C$28 per share. Including its dividend, we have a total return of 111.4%.

C$ Million unless otherwise stated F2020 F2021 Revenue $ 950.0 $ 1,100.0 EBITDA Margin (%) 12.0% 16.5% Adjusted EBITDA $ 114.0 $ 181.5 C$ Million unless otherwise stated F2019 F2020 EV/EBITDA Multiple 10 Enterprise Value $ - $ 1,815.0 Net Debt $ 850.0 $ 725.0 Shares outstanding (mil.) 18.7 18.7 Dividend per share (C$) $ 0.90 $ 0.60 Target price per share (C$) $ 58.29 Total return (%) 111.4%

Source: Created by author

AGI pays a 2.1%-yielding dividend

AGI has recently changed its dividend policy. It will be paying a quarterly dividend of C$0.15 per share starting in July. The company previously paid a monthly dividend of C$0.20 per share. Its quarterly dividend of C$0.15 per share is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 2.1%. The reduction in its dividend was a good move, as it improves the company's cash position and the move will help it to keep its payout ratio low.

Risks and Challenges

1) Unusual weather pattern can impact the farming industry and result in weaker demand for AGI’s products.

2) AGI is a global business, and therefore, is subject to foreign exchange risk. Any dramatic change in foreign exchange rates can have a huge impact on its top and bottom lines.

3) Trade tensions or global pandemic can impact the company's business globally.

4) Rising steel price can impact AGI’s margin negatively, as steel consists a large chunk of its raw material cost.

Investor Takeaway

Although AGI’s EBITDA will take a hit in 2020 due to COVID-19, the company should see its EBITDA rebound in 2021. With a safe 2.1%-yielding dividend, and a potential total return over 110%, we think AGI is a good choice for investors willing to ride out some near-term volatility.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGGZF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.