ASML is the dominant leader in the semiconductor lithography market, and its EUV system sales represented 32% of overall revenues for the company in 2019.

This article examines ASML (ASML) and its dominant position in these market segments, which are key technologies driving next-node semiconductor devices. I look at market share, competition, and growth.

Monopoly in Lithography

EUV (Extreme Ultraviolet) Lithography

The semiconductor lithography market has historically used visible or ultraviolet light to form patterns on the photoresist. Other technologies have been tried, including X-ray, E-Beam, and Ion Beam, but in general, have been unsuccessful in semiconductor production environments where wafers are processed at rates above 120 wafers per hour. EUV at a wavelength of 13.5nm is currently being used in semiconductor production at a few fabs and is being touted as the next generation lithography process. Chart 1 shows the evolution of lithography technology.

Source: Canon, The Information Network

Chart 1

There are three main suppliers of semiconductor lithography equipment: ASML, Canon (CAJ), and Nikon (OTCPK:NINOY). ASML is the only supplier of EUV, but also sells i-line, KrF, ArF, and ArF immersion systems (compare performance in Chart 1).

Canon sells i-line and KrF systems, and Nikon sells i-line, KrF, ArF, and ArF immersion systems. Nikon does not sell EUV systems, and instead uses its immersion DUV system for sub-10nm devices. Canon also does not sell an EUV system (nor a DUV system for that matter) and instead is developing an imprint lithography system for smaller nodes.

According to The Information Network's report “Sub-100nm Lithography: Market Analysis and Strategic Issues,” ASML retained its market leadership in both unit shipments and revenue in 2019. Canon was in second place in 2019 in unit shipments, but Nikon was in second place in revenue due to higher-cost DUV systems that Canon doesn’t sell.

Since the introduction of its next-generation EUV (extreme ultraviolet) lithography systems four years ago, EUV YoY revenue growth has exceeded overall revenue growth, as shown in Table 1. ASML's EUV revenues as a percentage of overall lithography system revenues have also been increasing yearly. In 2019, EUV revenues were 31.9% of overall lithography system revenues, up from 23.7% in 2018, 17.7% in 2017 and 7.2% in 2016.

DUV Lithography

EUV revenues are expected to top DUV Immersion revenues in 2021. During the period 2017-2022, ASPs of EUV systems are expected to increase from €99 million to €145 million, as ASML transitions to newer generations with greater capability and throughput, thereby reducing cost per pixel.

DUV immersions ASPs, on the other hand, have been constant at €55 million each and should remain that way through 2022.

ASML led the DUV immersion sector with an 88% share. Prices for these tools range from $40 million to $60 million. This figure illustrates ASML’s dominance in the lithography sector. Canon doesn’t sell 193nm Immersion DUV systems.

Monopoly in Metrology/Inspection

Metrology/inspection equipment is supposed to spot semiconductor manufacturing errors. Metrology and inspection are important for the management of the semiconductor manufacturing process. There are 400-600 steps in the overall manufacturing process of semiconductor wafers, which are undertaken in the course of one to two months. If any defects occur early on in the process, all the work undertaken in the subsequent time-consuming steps will be wasted.

Metrology and inspection processes are therefore established at critical points of semiconductor manufacturing process to ensure that a certain yield can be confirmed and maintained.

The Information Network’s report “Metrology, Inspection, and Process Control in VLSI Manufacturing report,” analyzes 25 different sectors and subsectors of the metrology/inspection market. ASML competes in just one – E-beam Patterned Wafer Inspection. As a result, ASML held just a 5% share of the global metrology/inspection market dominated by KLA (KLAC).

But in the e-beam inspection sector, ASML held an 74% share of the sector in 2019 (up from 66% in 2018), well ahead of Applied Materials (AMAT) and Hitachi High Technologies (Chart 8). KLA re-entered the sector in 2019 for the first time since 2016 when the company recognized it couldn’t compete against ASML.

Although ASML dominates the e-beam patterned wafer inspection sector, this sector competes with optical patterned wafer inspection technology, which is dominated by KLAC. Optical patterned revenues increased nearly 10% YoY in 2019 and are about 3X the size of the e-beam patterned sector, which decreased more than 30% YoY in 2019 due to double-digit decreases in revenues from ASML and AMAT.

E-beam continues to be complementary to optical, since it has inferior throughput and productivity. Because of these limitations, and the fact that KLA’s new Gen 5 systems offer enhanced sensitivity over Gen 4, e-beam is fundamentally used for development and pilot production lines, while optical is the primary tool utilized as production of a chip ramps, and in full production. That being the case, ASML competes not only with peers in the e-beam sector, but with KLAC in the optical sector.

Investor Takeaway

It is well recognized that the 7nm technology node was the “sweet spot” when EUV will be a viable alternative to DUV immersion because of the intrinsic capabilities of the EUV over DUV. At 65nm, a single mask exposure was sufficient utilizing DUV immersion. Intel used a second mask for the line-cutting at the 45nm node, and TSMC at 28nm node. Later double patterning became ubiquitous at 20 nm node. Multiple patterning processes were utilized at the 14 nm node.

EUV at 7nm can be done using one mask, thereby reducing processing time and ancillary equipment, notably deposition and etch.

On the surface, it does not appear Canon will impact ASML's EUV sales anytime soon, since (1) none are in production yet and (2) any development work is being done on 3D NAND which has larger dimensions and doesn’t require EUV. Thus, imprint lithography really competes against DUV, not EUV.

ASML holds a monopolistic share of the EUV sector, with no present or near-term competition, and the DUV sectors, with only Nikon as competition. The high-price of EUV and DUV systems indicates that ASML’s revenue share will continue to outperform the overall lithography market.

The e-beam patterned wafer inspection sector is a different story. While growth continues as newer, more advanced technology nodes are reached, ASML faces competition from not only AMAT in the sector, but KLAC within the sector and in optical patterned wafer inspection.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.