Following its latest equity raise, the liquidity risks that once challenged NIO's (Nio) (NIO) financial sustainability are beginning to abate. With a narrowing cash burn coinciding with demand strength, I think it's high time investors with a positive view on electrification give the stock another look. To be clear, NIO is a tricky stock to value, especially at this stage in its life cycle. Admittedly, execution risk is high, but with the emergence of a state-led funding backstop, I think the risk/reward might just make sense for investors with very long-term horizons.

Watch for the Gross Margin Inflection

Admittedly, Nio's vehicle gross margin remains in negative territory at -7% for its latest quarter, but I would caution against extrapolating this given it incorporates a negative COVID-driven volume impact without the subsequent expense cuts made in 2Q. NIO has already guided toward a further decline in operating loss, with the overall gross margin set to turn positive on falling battery costs and scale (2Q deliveries are guided to fall within the 9.5k to 10k units range, implying ~RMB 3-3.5bn revenue).

In terms of the gross margins, we believe the vehicle gross margin can be over 5%. But for the overall gross margin because we have implemented a series of efficiency improvement and cost control measures, so our estimation is it should be over 3%." - 1Q20 Transcript

Source: Company Filings, Author's Est

Supporting the positive outlook is the strength of May deliveries. For context, overall NEV volumes remain weak - sales posted an overall decline to ~73k units (~964k units YTD) for the month on demand weakness as the subsidy cut and lower consumer appetite weighed. Yet, the momentum seen by NIO's new launches thus far has been impressive, with a delivery record in May of ~3.4k units (+216% YoY) driven by stellar ES6 sales. Things could improve further with deliveries for its third product, the new EC6 SUV, set to begin from September, which should drive a margin improvement toward the back half of the year.

Source: InsideEVs

Strategic Involvement and Latest Equity Offering Shift the Narrative

The entry of strategic investors led by Hefei City Construction and Investment Holding, CMG-SDIC Capital, and Anhui Provincial Emerging Industry Investment, materially alters the thesis, in my view. The strategic investors will invest ~RMB 7.0 bn in cash into NIO China, and comes right on the heels of a series of convertible issuances in late-2019 and earlier this year. In turn, NIO will invest ~RMB 4.3bn in cash (~RMB 2.4bn from cash on the balance sheet and the remainder through additional fundraising), and inject its core businesses and assets (valued at ~RMB 18bn based on ~85% of the prior 30-day average market value) in China into the NIO China entity. Specifically, the core business and assets will include vehicle research and development, supply chain, sales and services, and NIO Power. Post-transaction, NIO Inc. will hold a 75.9% stake in NIO China.

Source: Form 20-F

While the capital committed from the strategic investors should sufficiently cover liquidity requirements to FY21 (by which NIO should turn gross-margin positive), there is still some uncertainty, given the agreement targets a completion of the cash injection only by March 31, 2021.

Source: Form 20-F

That said, NIO's recent 72m issuance of new depositary shares (ADS), with another ~15% potentially being issued via greenshoe, provides a further backstop to future liquidity needs. The dilution will be significant at ~8.0%, including the greenshoe, though the additional ~$493m of funding does extend the runway considerably.

USD'm Total shares issued (including greenshoe) 82,800,000 (/) 1Q20 fully diluted share count (Nio listco) 1,037,488,350 = Implied dilution (%) 8.0

Source: Prospectus

Assuming a pro-forma ~RMB 12bn cash balance at NIO China, and that NIO sees continued demand strength in 2H20, the latest fundraising rounds should alleviate any major funding risks over the next year or so, assuming an FY20 operating cash outflow of ~RMB 6-7bn. With a $400m capital injection commitment into NIO China due in 1Q21, there is still a risk of further capital raising should 2H20 sales disappoint. The key will be if the company can hit break-even by FY22 or FY23, by which time NIO will need to hit volumes in the 150-200k range across vehicle segments (vs. the ~30-40k in FY20), by my estimates (assuming no price erosion).

Source: Company Filings, Author's Est

NEV Subsidy Extension is a Positive Tailwind

While NIO grapples with its funding needs, the Chinese government's decision to extend the new energy vehicle (NEV) purchase cash subsidy until end-FY22 should alleviate some of the pressure. The fact that the new subsidy policy exempts vehicles with battery swap capabilities from the RMB 300k limit is a key positive for NIO. Given NIO is the only Chinese luxury EV producer eligible for the subsidy (as of late-May, NIO had 131 battery swap stations and 500k cumulative EV battery swaps across the ES6 and ES8), this positions it especially well for share gains going forward.

Source: AutoMoto

It also potentially allows NIO to price lower by shifting battery leasing expenses to users. Intuitively, moving toward a battery leasing model should free up cash, taking battery capex and working capital off the balance sheet and outsourcing the expenses to battery producers. For now, service pack revenue remains a small part of the overall contribution, but a long-term ramp on conservative take-rate assumptions would be significantly margin-accretive.

Source: Company Filings, Author's Est

Re-Focusing on the Execution

Following a strong start to 2Q20 on the back of solid April and May deliveries, the upcoming EC6 sales ramp will be crucial if NIO is to drive operating leverage and turn gross margin positive in 2H. Given the EC6 shares the same platform with the ES6 and the ES8, with ~50% shared parts, a sales ramp would meaningfully drive down existing and future unit costs. With NIO's current vehicle-level gross margin guidance (5% for 2Q and "double-digits" for 4Q20) looking fairly achievable relative to the current volume run-rate, I think there's a good chance the stock could re-rate further heading into the upcoming quarters.

Thinking longer term, I think NIO's decision to aggressively ramp NIO Houses/Spaces to an end-FY20 target of 200 stores could prove to be a key differentiator in the race for market share. The ramp could also prove to be less of a cash drain than many expect, given the shift toward a more capex-light model with NIO Space - not only are spaces smaller at <200 square meters, but new stores are also increasingly being co-built. The eventual expansion into lower-tier cities will likely be key as future models come in at lower price points.

A Tricky Valuation Exercise

I think the recent emergence of funding from state-led strategic investors and the subsidy extension serve as strong signals of support from the state, which should offer investors a great deal of comfort with regard to future funding rounds. With the recent fundraising exercises largely taking care of NIO's near-term solvency risks, the stock has, rightly, re-rated to ~5x fwd EV/Sales. That seems expensive on paper, but much like Tesla (TSLA) back in the day. I don't think the 1-2 year fwd multiple matters very much to the investment case.

Not only is there a fair bit of operating leverage here, but I see the potential for a host of incremental, margin-accretive revenue streams (e.g., service and energy packs) to be tapped into. Assuming NIO executes reasonably well on future models, turning gross margin positive in FY21 and EPS positive in FY23, I think ~$6-7 in FY25 EPS (implying ~25% gross margins) would not be out of reach. Note this does not account for future dilutions or price competition, both of which could materially affect the near-term outlook, though, for investors with very long-term horizons (think >10 years), the risk/reward might just make sense.

Source: Company Filings, Author's Est

