Saturn Metals: A Junior Miner Quietly Adding Ounces

It’s been a roller-coaster ride to start the year for those in the junior gold space (GDXJ), with the mid-March turbulence temporarily derailing some strong uptrends in the sector. Fortunately, the best names in the sector have emerged from the rubble relatively unscathed, and Saturn Metals (STN.ASX) is one of them. The ASX-listed junior is up 60% year to date and over 100% off of its March lows after we’ve seen a continued stream of impressive drill results coming out of the company’s Apollo Hill Project. Given Saturn’s attractive relative valuation and regional upside. I believe it’s likely the stock will find a floor near A$0.40 on any pullbacks. Therefore, I see the stock as a speculative buy on any pullbacks below the $0.45 level and a Hold currently.

Saturn Metals is an under-the-radar name on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) and a relatively new company with its IPO debut last year. The company’s primary focus is its Apollo Hill Project in the Eastern Goldfields region of Australia and 50 kilometers southeast of Leonara. To date, Saturn has delineated a 780,000-ounce resource at 1.0 grams per tonne gold, with the resources drilled down to less than 200-meter depths, and looks to be on track to prove up 1.1 million ounces in its next resource update. While a 1-million ounce resource isn’t overly rare, the recent regional drilling northeast of the resource is quite encouraging, suggesting a possibility for meaningful satellite deposits at Apollo Hill. Before digging into the new Calypso Target, let’s take a closer look at the main resource area, Apollo Hill, below:

As we can see from the above image, Saturn has delineated a relatively near-surface 780,000-ounce resource at Apollo Hill. The recent resource upgrade came as a result of mineralization uncovered in the hanging wall zones adjacent to the previous resource area. Since last year's upgrade in total ounces, we've seen significant new intercepts outside of the current resource, as well as the best hole drilled on the property to date: 12 meters at 9.98 grams per tonne gold. This drill program has now extended mineralization to a strike length of over 1.6 kilometers and over a width of 600 meters. These significant step-outs (shown below) drilled in the past nine months are adjacent to the current mineral resource and should have a positive effect on grades and ounces. The bonus is that these added ounces shouldn't affect the strip ratio much given their close proximity to the current resource area.

Based on recent drilling which has extended mineralization by 150 meters to the east, and a potential grade improvement of 5% to 1.05 grams per tonne gold, I believe Saturn could upgrade resources by another 30% to 1.05-1.15 million ounces in the next nine months. This would propel the company above the significant 1-million ounce mark, and this estimate doesn't factor in step-out drilling planned further along strike where Saturn believes it may have a considerable opportunity. If the drilling in the past year was hitting grades in line or only slightly above the resource grade, I would chalk this up to pure speculation on the company's part. However, it's clear that the team is onto something with its exceptional exploration success in the past four months, and several intercepts above the current resource grade. Let's take a look at Calypso, the step-out target now being tested.

The most recent development is quite significant, and this is the initial scout drilling holes at Calypso that came back with high-grade intercepts. For those unfamiliar, the Calypso target is located 3.5 kilometers northeast of Apollo Hill Main, and Saturn hit 9 meters of 8.7 grams per tonne gold, 8 meters at 1.04 grams per tonne gold, and 3 meters of 24.6 grams per tonne gold at this new target. These intersections are quite impressive for first-pass drilling at a new target and suggest that the company might have the potential to prove up a satellite deposit at the Apollo Hill Project as well. It’s far too early to speculate on how many ounces the team might uncover here, but this is an excellent start for initial scout drilling, which often turns up blanks on the first pass.

So, what’s so special about a sub-1 million ounce resource explorer in a Tier-1 jurisdiction? Surely, there must be 50 companies with over 750,000 ounces proven up. The stand-out traits for Saturn are the company’s tight share structure, solid management team, and ultra-low drilling cost, combined with a resource that is severely understated based on recent drilling. Currently, Saturn Metals has 84 million outstanding shares and US$3 million in cash, and is benefiting from a drill cost of below US$130.00/meter and discovery cost of below US$15/oz since its IPO. At the helm of the company we have Ian Bamborough, with over 20 years of leadership experience in the mining sector, with a resume that includes Newmont Gold (NEM) and Spectrum Rare Earths. To date, the company has operated a very tight ship with solid cost management, and the low share structure evidences this, as well as minimal capital raised to date despite significant resource upgrades.

The most attractive thing about the Saturn story, however, is the valuation. The company is currently valued at just A$38 million (US$27 million) after subtracting A$4 million in cash, based on a share price of A$0.50. This valuation leaves the company trading at merely US$34.62/oz based on its current 780,000-ounce resource, or US$24.55/oz based on my estimates for 1.1 million ounces proven up in the next nine months. It’s worth noting that this does not include any upside from the Calypso target, as this deposit is far too early to speculate on with less than ten holes plugged into this target to date.

So, what are the risks?

Junior gold exploration companies are inherently risky, as there is no guarantee that they will continue to see drilling success, and their business model is based on raising money. If solid news floor dries up, so does the ability to raise capital at attractive levels, and we've seen many junior miners fall to the wayside after previously being fan favorites. Therefore, if this is the best it gets for current drilling, the company could struggle to raise cash above A$0.40 in the future. The other risk is capital, but Saturn Metals shouldn't have a problem here. Based on the current treasury of A$4 million, the company should be able to get through to year end without raising capital, and this gives it lots of flexibility if we were to see some turbulent markets. Finally, the last risk is that micro-caps tend to get hit hardest in turbulent markets, and the baby gets thrown out with the bathwater even if it's the S&P 500 (SPY) correcting, as it quickly becomes risk-off. A significant pullback in the S&P 500 would undoubtedly unhinge Saturn, so investors must choose their position sizes carefully in names like this. Personally, I never put more than 2.5% of my portfolio in a micro-cap stock under US$50 million unless I'm adding to a winning position already and playing with some house money.

Based on Saturn Metals’ relative undervaluation, substantial exploration upside, and Tier-1 jurisdiction, I see the stock as a speculative buy at A$0.45 and a Hold currently. Ultimately, if Saturn can prove up over 1.5 million ounces at Apollo Hill in the next 18 months, the stock could easily fetch a market cap of US$60 million, which would be material upside from current levels. Therefore, for investors interested in a higher-risk play, I believe any sharp pullbacks should be buying opportunities. However, I would be mindful of position size given the high-risk nature of sub-US$50 million market cap names, regardless of how great their story might look.

