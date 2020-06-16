This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Wedgewood Partners’ 13F stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on David Rolfe’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 04/29/2020. The 13F portfolio value decreased ~47% from $987M to $528M this quarter. The holdings are concentrated with recent 13F reports showing around 30 positions. There are 21 securities that are significantly large (more than ~0.5% of the portfolio each) and they are the focus of this article. The largest five stakes are Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Visa (NYSE:V). They add up to 42% of the portfolio. Please visit our Tracking David Rolfe’s Wedgewood Partners Portfolio series to get an idea of their investment philosophy and the fund’s moves during Q4 2019.

Wedgewood has generated significant alpha since their 1992 inception: 10.79% annualized returns over the 28-year period compared to 9.01% annualized for the S&P 500 Index. David Rolfe also sub-advises Riverpark/Wedgewood Fund (RWGIX) as portfolio manager, a mutual fund incepted in 2010.

New Stakes:

Keysight Technologies (KEYS) and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT): These are the two new positions established this quarter. The medium-sized 3.26% of the portfolio KEYS stake was purchased at prices between ~$78 and ~$106 and the stock currently trades at $98.54. MSFT is a 2.51% of the portfolio position established at prices between $135 and $189 and it is now at the top of that range at $189.

Stake Disposals:

None.

Stake Increases:

None.

Stake Decreases:

Apple Inc.: AAPL is currently the largest position in the portfolio at ~10%. The original stake was purchased in the 2005-2006 time frame at prices between $5 and $13. The position was since sold down but the 2012-2013 time frame saw a 4x stake increase at prices between ~$60 and ~$100. The next five years through 2018 had seen the stake reduced by ~85% at prices between $71 and $228 through consistent selling almost every quarter. Last five quarters have also seen another two-thirds selling at prices between ~$150 and ~$325. The stock is now at ~$343. They are harvesting huge long-term gains.

Edwards Lifesciences: EW is a top three ~9% of the portfolio stake. It was established in Q1 2017 at prices between ~$30 and ~$33. Next year saw the position reduced by ~40% at prices between $38 and $58. That was followed with another roughly two-thirds selling over the last five quarters at prices between ~$48 and ~$82. The stock currently trades at ~$69.

Note: the prices quoted above are adjusted for the 3-for-1 stock split earlier this month.

Facebook, Inc.: FB is a top three ~8% of the portfolio position purchased in Q1 2018 at prices between $158 and $190. The next three quarters saw minor selling while last year there was a ~50% reduction at prices between $138 and $209. This quarter also saw a one-third selling at prices between ~$146 and ~$223. The stock currently trades at ~$233.

Alphabet Inc.: The top-five ~8% GOOGL stake was a small position first purchased in 2007 at prices between ~$233 and ~$356. The next two years saw only minor adjustments. There was a ~6x stake increase in the 2010-2013 time frame at prices between ~$234 and ~$553. That was followed with a ~85% reduction over the 2015-2018 period at prices between ~$500 and ~$1110. Last five quarters have also seen a ~45% selling at prices between ~$1055 and ~$1525. The stock is now at ~$1421.

Visa Inc.: Visa is a top-five 7.38% of the portfolio position built during the 2008-2010 time frame at prices between ~$15 and ~$24. Visa had an IPO in 2008 and the first purchases were made soon after. 2013-2014 saw a stake doubling at prices between $39 and $68. The position saw a ~30% selling in 2015 at prices between $64 and $80 and that was followed with ~70% selling during the 2017-2018 time frame at prices between $82 and $150. The last five quarters have seen another two-thirds reduction at prices between ~$135 and ~$213. The stock is currently at ~$192.

Tractor Supply (TSCO): TSCO is a fairly large 6.25% of the portfolio position first purchased in Q4 2016 at prices between $62 and $77. Next year saw a one-third stake increase at prices between $51 and $79 while in 2018 there was ~45% selling at prices between $58 and $97. Last five quarters have also seen a similar reduction at prices between ~$65 and ~$112. The stock currently trades at ~$121.

Electronic Arts (EA): EA is a ~5% of the portfolio stake established in Q2 and Q3 2019 at prices between $87.50 and $103. The stock currently trades at ~$127. This quarter saw a ~40% selling at prices between ~$87 and ~$114.

PayPal Holdings (PYPL): PYPL is a 4.75% of the portfolio position purchased in Q3 2015 at prices between $33 and $39 immediately following its spinoff from eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY). Since then, the position was reduced by ~90% at prices between $32 and ~$124. The stock currently trades at ~$158.

Motorola Solutions (MSI): MSI is a 4.63% of the portfolio stake purchased in Q2 2019 at prices between $141 and $167. This quarter saw a ~20% selling at prices between ~$125 and ~$186. The stock currently trades at ~$138.

Starbucks Corp. (SBUX): The 4.45% SBUX stake was purchased in Q1 2019 at prices between $63 and $75. Last four quarters have seen a ~50% selling at prices between ~$56 and ~$98. The stock is now at ~$77.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA): NVDA is a 4.16% of the portfolio position purchased in Q3 2019 at prices between $149 and $184. Last quarter saw a ~25% stake increase at prices between $171 and $239 while this quarter there was a ~50% reduction at prices between ~$196 and ~$315. The stock currently trades at ~$367.

Booking Holdings (BKNG): The 3.46% BKNG stake was established in 2012 at prices between $480 and $762. 2014 saw the original stake almost doubled at prices between $1064 and $1358. The position has seen selling since with the stake reduced by ~75% over the 2016-2018 time frame at prices between $1015 and $2175. Last five quarters have also seen another ~70% selling at prices between ~$1152 and ~$2085. The stock is now at ~$1651.

Alcon Inc. (ALC): ALC is a 3.31% of the portfolio position purchased in Q2 2019 soon after its spinoff from Novartis (NYSE:NVS). The leader in ophthalmic surgical devices started trading at ~$55 per share and currently goes for ~$58. This quarter saw a ~25% reduction.

CDW Corp. (CDW): The 3.16% of the portfolio position in CDW was established in Q3 2019 at prices between $107 and $124 and increased by ~20% last quarter at prices between $120 and $145. The stock currently trades at ~$114. This quarter saw a ~10% trimming.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY): BMY is a 2.74% of the portfolio position that came about as a result of the acquisition of Celgene Corporation. BMY acquired CELG in a cash-and-stock deal ($50 cash, one share of BMY, and one CVR for each share of Celgene held) that closed in November. Wedgewood had a 394K share position in Celgene for which they received these shares. The stock currently trades at ~$55. This quarter saw a one-third selling at prices between ~$46 and ~$67.

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI): The 2.60% SPGI stake was established last quarter at prices between $236 and $275 and the stock currently trades at ~$320. This quarter saw a one-third reduction at prices between ~$192 and ~$311.

FleetCor Technologies (FLT): FLT is a 1.41% of the portfolio position purchased last quarter at prices between $279 and $309. The stock currently trades at ~$259. There was a one-third selling this quarter at prices between ~$172 and ~$329.

Copart, Inc. (CPRT): The 1.82% CPRT stake was established last quarter at prices between $77 and $91 and the stock is now at $86.49. This quarter saw a one-third reduction at prices between ~$59 and ~$105.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B): BRK.B position has been held continuously since 1998, except for a brief period in 2010 when they sold it following a spike in the share price. The 2011-2014 time frame saw the stake rebuilt to a huge ~4M share position at prices between $66 and $152. The position has since been sold down. The 2015-2016 time frame saw a ~75% reduction at prices between $125 and $165. Since then, the position was reduced to a very small ~1% of the portfolio stake at prices between ~$160 and ~$225. The stock currently trades at ~$182.

Note: In 2016, their client letter indicated a very bullish stance on BRK.B saying, “Berkshire Hathaway has become what capitalism may have never contemplated, a perpetual growing cash flow machine.” The sentiment took an about-turn in Q3 2019 when their client letter said, “mistakes such as IBM, Lubrizol, Precision Castparts and Kraft do not inspire confidence that Buffett & Co. are still at the top of their game.”

Fastenal Company (FAST): The ~1% FAST stake was established in Q4 2016 at prices between $19 and $24.50. There was a minor increase next year but in 2018, the position was reduced by ~45% at prices between $24 and $30. Last four quarters had also seen a ~20% selling at prices between $26 and $37. This quarter saw the stake almost sold out at prices between ~$28 and ~$39. The stock is now at $40.71.

Ross Stores (ROST): The original ROST stake was established in 2016 when around 1.84M shares were purchased at prices between $52 and $70. 2018 saw the position reduced by ~55% at prices between $75 and $103. Last four quarters saw another similar reduction at prices between $85 and $117. This quarter saw the remaining stake almost sold out at prices between ~$60 and ~$124. The stock currently goes for $91.33.

Kept Steady:

None.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to David Rolfe’s US stock holdings in Q1 2020:

